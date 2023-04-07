Former British monarch, Queen Mary of Teck (1867-1953), commissioned a probe into the Imperial origins of her jewels in 1912. A study of this 46-page archive by The Guardian revealed the extent of loot of Indian sculptures, paintings and artefacts.

One of the precious items looted by the British colonisers was a gold girdle, which was used by the Indian ruler Maharaja Sher Singh to adorn his horses. It was equipped with 19 large emeralds.

The Guardian found a journal, which recorded the visit of then British Governor-General George and his sister Fanny Eden to Lahore in 1837. The duo met Maharaha Ranjit Singh, the father of Maharaja Sher Singh, in the city.

According to Eden’s diary, Maharaja Ranjit Singh wore only a few jewels but his entourage was equipped with precious stones. “He puts his very finest jewels on his horses, and the splendour of their harness and housings surpasses anything you can imagine,“ she had written.

“If ever we are allowed to plunder this kingdom, I shall go straight to their stables,” her diary stated. It must be mentioned that Singh had signed a ‘treaty of friendship’ with the British in 1831.

The East India Company conquered Punjab in 1849 during the 2nd Anglo-Sikh war and looted the gold girdle of Maharaja Sher Singh as well as the precious Koh-i-noor.

The Timur ruby necklace, image via Royal Collection Trust

The British also looted the ‘Timur ruby’, which is a short necklace with 4 larghe spinel rubies. Citing academic Susan Stronge, The Guardian reported that the precious stone was not owned by Mongol invader Timur.

It was passed on to several Persian and Mughal emperors at different points in time and was ultimately sent to Queen Victoria from India. Queen Elizabeth II was spotted handling the ‘Timur Ruby’ in a 1969 BBC documentary ‘Royal Family.’

Besides, a necklace consisting of 224 large pearls, with ruby clasp, was also stolen from Lahore. The debate on its origins continues to this day. Reportedly, Queen Elizabeth II was spotted wearing it during her diamond jubilee at Royal Opera House in London in 2012.

The Guardian reported that the 1912 archives also have references to an emerald belt, which was looted from India and now belongs to the collection of King Charles III.

Britain set to display Koh-i-noor as a ‘symbol of conquest’

On May 26 this year, the historic diamond Koh-i-Noor (mountain of light) will be put up for display as a ‘symbol of conquest’ at the Tower of London. The new exhibition, which has courted controversy since its announcement, reportedly will explore the history and origin of the diamond in utmost detail.

India has time and again demanded the repatriation of the Koh-i-Noor diamond from the United Kingdom, which currently sits in the crown worn by Queen Elizabeth II during her 1937 coronation.

During the exhibition, the colonial past of the 105.6-carat diamond would be explained and the manner it was ‘given’ (taken away) to Britain in 1849. Koh-i-noor had changed several hands over centuries and was possessed by Mughals, Afghan Emirs, Iranian Shahs, and Sikh rulers before being taken away by the British.

The controversial diamond, which is now part of Crown Jewels, was originally unearthed in central Southern India. Reportedly, the East India Company seized Koh-i-Noor from Maharaja Duleep Singh in 1849 and handed it over to Queen Victoria.

The diamond was then recut in 1852 by the royal jeweller, Garrad of London, to improve its brilliance. The story of Koh-i-Noor will be retold at the exhibition through a short film and a combination of projections and objects.

The event comes at a time when King Charles and his Queen Consort Camilla are set to be crowned in Westminster Abbey in May this year. The keeper of the Jewel House, Andrew Jackson, said that the exhibition will provide visitors with a richer understanding of the jewels’ collection.