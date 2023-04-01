Saturday, April 1, 2023
HomeNews ReportsHyderabad: Islamists attack Hindus for chanting devotional slogans during Ram Navami amid Ramzan evening...
CrimeEditor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

Hyderabad: Islamists attack Hindus for chanting devotional slogans during Ram Navami amid Ramzan evening prayers

According to reports, some Hindu devotees arrived on bikes and began chanting slogans to commemorate Ram Navami in Hyderabad's Charminar neighbourhood. Several Muslim fanatics, who were offended because Ramadan evening prayers were being held at the time, accosted and assaulted the Hindu devotees.

OpIndia Staff
Screengrab from the video shared by Twitter user @sowmith7
5

Like every year, this year’s Ram Navami celebrations have also been marred with violence as Islamists unleashed mayhem in various parts of the country. Today, (April 1), a new video of violence has emerged from the Charminar area in Hyderabad, where allegedly a group of Islamists attacked Hindu devotees for chanting devotional slogans on the occasion of Ram Navami.

The incident reportedly occurred in Hyderabad’s old city Charminar area on Thursday (March 30, 2023) evening during the Hindu festival of Ram Navami, which coincidentally came in the month of Ramzan this year.

According to reports, some Hindu devotees arrived on bikes and began chanting slogans to commemorate Ram Navami in Hyderabad’s Charminar neighbourhood. Several Muslim fanatics, who were offended because Ramadan evening prayers were being held at the time, accosted and assaulted the Hindu devotees.

As can be seen in the viral video, a group of individuals donning skull caps shout ‘maaro maaro’ as they accost some youths and thrash them up mercilessly in full public view. A young man dressed in a saffron kurta escapes the hands of an enraged mob and flees for his life. Some enraged Islamists start chasing him, while others seize another Hindu youth and begin beating him up.

According to reports, the police did not receive any complaint, however, a case has been filed by taking suo-moto cognisance of the incident. The accused have not yet been identified but the police are probing the case.

Ram Navami or the birth anniversary of Lord Rama is an auspicious occasion in the Hindu calendar year. On that day, Hindus seek blessings from Lord Rama, provide food to the needy, perform rituals, take out processions and so on. However, every year, when these processions pass through the so-called ‘Muslim dominated areas’, it leads to stone pelting, targeted attacks, arson and vandalism.

This year was also no exception. States like West Bengal and Maharashtra were marred with violence. Apart from this, there were also reports of stones pelting on the Shobha Yatra of Ram Navami in Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
626,762FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com