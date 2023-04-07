In Barabanki, a teenage girl killed herself by ingesting poison after being allegedly tormented and harassed by a neighbour identified as Salman. The accused was taken into custody, according to information provided by the police on Friday. The 15-year-old girl reportedly passed away while receiving treatment.

SHO, Mohammadpur, Ashok Kumar Singh confirmed the development and stated that the accused has been booked under charges of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012, IPC 354 (A) (sexual harassment). He also stated that the girl committed suicide after she was harassed by the accused who has now been arrested.

According to the police, Salman, 26, started to harass the girl this week after she left her home.

The victim girl’s father said in the FIR that Salman threatened the daughter with severe repercussions as she resisted against his advances. The victim ingested poison the following morning and locked herself in her room. When she didn’t come out until midday, her mother knocked on the door and discovered her unconscious, the FIR in the case read.

After the incident, the girl was taken to the district hospital by her parents. The doctors there referred her to the KGMU Trauma Centre in Lucknow where she died during treatment.