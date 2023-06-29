It is for the first time in Aligarh that namaz was not offered outside the Idgah premises and only inside it. This was after the administration prohibited offering prayers outside the Idgah ahead of Bakrid.

The UP administration has been keeping strict vigilance in a bit to avoid untoward incidents across the state in view of the Islamic festival of Bakrid. Drone surveillance is being conducted across Aligarh.

An additional force of 200 policemen has been brought in for patrolling. Five companies of PAC have been deployed. A foot march in Delhigate and Bannadevi was also led by DIG Shalabh Mathur and SSP Kalanidhi Naithani. Security forces have been equipped with riot control equipment, tear gas, binoculars, handsets etc.

Additionally, four ASPs, 13 jurisdictional officers, 50 inspectors, 250 head constables, 2000 constables, 300 women constables, 20 QRT, 150 cluster mobile teams have also been deployed.

Strict monitoring is underway in sensitive areas in the city. The security forces have been asked to take action against mischievous elements. Meanwhile, social media and the internet at large are also being monitored by the UP administration.

On June 27, UP CM Yogi Adityanath issued guidelines in light of upcoming festivals. Strict instructions were issued regarding the prohibition of offering sacrifices at disputed locations.

आगामी 04 जुलाई से पवित्र श्रावण मास प्रारम्भ हो रहा है। इस वर्ष श्रावण मास दो माह की अवधि का हो रहा है।



श्रावण मास में परम्परागत कांवड़ यात्रा निकलेगी। इसमें सोमवार पूजन का भी विशेष महत्व है।



इससे पूर्व 29 जून को बकरीद मनायी जाएगी। स्पष्ट है कि कानून-व्यवस्था के दृष्टिगत यह समय… — CM Office, GoUP (@CMOfficeUP) June 27, 2023

Guidelines were also issued for the upcoming Kanwar Yatra, which read, “Be it rural or urban areas, the electricity supply should be kept smooth during festivals. There should be no complaints of unnecessary cuts from anywhere. It should be reviewed regularly.” Dilapidated electric poles, dangling electric wires, etc. on the route of Kanwar Yatra should be managed well in time so that the devotees do not face any problems and no accident occurs, it further added.

“Respecting the faith of the devotees, there should be no sale and purchase of meat, etc. in the open anywhere on the Kanwar Yatra route. Cleanliness-sanitization should be maintained on the Yatra route. Streetlights should be there,” it said.

कांवड़ यात्रा मार्ग पर कहीं भी खुले में मांस आदि की खरीद-बिक्री न हो। यात्रा मार्ग पर स्वच्छता-सैनिटाइजेशन की व्यवस्था रहे। स्ट्रीट लाइट की सुविधा हो।



गर्मी तेज है, ऐसे में मार्ग में पीने के पानी की व्यवस्था भी कराई जाए। जहां खाद्य शिविर लगें, वहां खाद्य सामग्री गुणवत्ता की टीम… — CM Office, GoUP (@CMOfficeUP) June 27, 2023

Meanwhile, in Meerut, speaking before namaz, Ulama Qari Shafiq ur Rehman said that “Muslims are being oppressed in India.” He added, “In the coming times, various restrictions may be imposed on us and we may be stopped from doing business. We should be ready for every sacrifice.” City Qazi Zainus Sajideen criticised the administration for imposing restrictions on Muslims by not allowing them to offer namaz on the streets.