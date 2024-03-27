‘Muslim area’, no songs during Namaz and more: 9 incidents where Hindus were attacked for playing Holi

Holi, the joyful Hindu festival of colours and devotion known for bringing people together and celebrated with great zeal around the world, has consistently been reviled by Islamists who hold profound disdain for the Hindu faith.

Holi has been the target of an online smear campaign and slander, but year after year, reports emerge of rabid Islamists orchestrating violent attacks on Hindus and partaking in arson and vandalism during Holi celebrations, in a blatant display of their unabashed hatred for Hindus in a Hindu-majority country.

Bigoted Islamists unleash violence against Hindus celebrating the once-a-year festival of colours. OpIndia has compiled a list of the violent attacks on Hindus on Holi which was celebrated on 25th of March this year and some days prior.

Goddess Sita referred to as a ‘prostitute’, Islamists at AMU attacked and asked Hindus to pay ‘jizya’ to celebrate Holi

On 21st March, Muslims attacked Hindu students and beat them during Holi celebrations at Aligarh Muslim University (AMU). In a video of the incident, Hindu students were seen running to save themselves while Islamists went on a rampage against them. On the complaint of Aditya Pratap Singh, a Master of Arts (M.A.) final-year student in the varsity, an FIR was lodged under sections 147, 148, 149, 153-A, 386, 323 and 504 of the Indian Penal Code.

It was about 2:30 pm on 21st March when the complainant and hundreds of Hindu students including Ajay Kumar Rajput, Mohit Sharma and Puruyasarth were gathered in the Zakir Hussain College of Engineering and Technology park.

Suddenly, hundreds of Muslim students gathered there, waving sticks and pistols in their hands. Miswa Kesar, Zakiur Rahman, Zaid Sherbani, Shah Rukh Sabri, Shoaib Qureshi, Ahmad Mustafa Sherbani, Affan Sherbani, Sehwan Khan, Faisal Tyagi, and Arsan Siddiqui began abusing Hindu deities. They abused Hindu gods and goddesses and said, “Today, let us teach a lesson to the children of prostitute Sita.”

When the Hindu students objected to the Muslims abusing Hindu gods, the Muslims placed a revolver on their heads and demanded Rs 1000 Jizya per month to be given ‘permission’ to celebrate Holi. The Muslim students then brutally assaulted the Hindus causing internal injuries to them, for merely ‘daring’ to celebrate their festival peacefully.

Muslim mob attacks Hindu men and women celebrating Holi near mosque in Hyderabad

On 24th March, a Muslim mob ruthlessly attacked the local Hindu community for celebrating the Holi festival in Chengicherla near Ghatkesar in Hyderabad’s Medchal-Malkagiri district. When some local Hindus lit the traditional Holi Bhogi fire and played songs to celebrate the festival of colours, Muslims offering namaz inside a neighbouring mosque objected, claiming that Holi was being celebrated while they were praying. Islamists alleged that the Holi celebrations disturbed their Ramzan prayers.

Video coming up from Telangana where Islamists attacked people from the Scheduled Caste community as they did Holika Dahan near Mosque.



Video coming up from Telangana where Islamists attacked people from the Scheduled Caste community as they did Holika Dahan near Mosque.

Ugly spat broke out when Islamists had Namaz prayers going on around 4:15 pm & the music for Holi celebration was playing on the Hindu side:

A video of the incident went viral online, showing Islamists using sticks in the sight of police, clearly intending to threaten and harm the Hindus. As seen in the video, the Islamists mercilessly pushed and thrashed Hindu girls, men and women. The attack by Islamists left three Hindus injured.

Muslim mob armed with sharp weapons attacks Hindus celebrating Holi in UP’s Agra

In Uttar Pradesh’s Agra district, a Muslim mob including women attacked several Hindus celebrating Holi on 25th March. The assailants used sharp weapons during the attack and raised Pakistan Zindabad slogans. Moreover, the Islamists also hurled abuses at Holika Mata. The Islamists severely injured two Hindus in the attack in the Rakabganj police station area.

Following the incident, the police have registered an FIR against 40-50 unidentified attackers along with 34 named persons on the complaint of a person named Vishwajit Patra.

The attackers included Jamil, Salim, Rahees, Shaukat, Bunty, Bhaiya, Ishaad, Chand, Chaman and the women of his house, Shaheen, Shaheed, Haroon and his 2 brothers, Imran, Asin, Pappan, Shikki, Rahmani and his son, the meat seller. Haroon, Imran, Shakeel, Shamim, Aamir, Rihan, Arif, Chand Mohammad, Tarzan, Fatole, Bobby, Guddu and tea seller Sajid among others.

On 25th March, some people were playing Holi in the street in front of Idgah SR Hospital in Kutulpur area at around 2 and 2:30 pm when the accused Muslim mob attacked the celebrations with stones, sticks, and sharp weapons while raising pro-Pakistan slogans.

Hindu children attacked outside a mosque in Ludhiana

In Punjab’s Ludhiana, a Hindu man named Ashwani Mishra residing in the Tibba Police Station area filed a complaint alleging that his son Karan along with his friend Honey was playing Holi on the 25th of March when they were attacked by a mob comprising 150 people outside the Noorani Masjid in Sandhu Nagar. Meanwhile, one Mohammad Sultan has also lodged a complaint alleging that he was attacked by some sharp weapon-wielding men. The police have launched an investigation into both complaints.

Uttarakhand: Muslim mob attacked Hindus after Holi colours mistakenly dropped on Muslim youth in Haridwar

In the Haridwar district of Uttarakhand, Ajay Kashyap, a resident of Manglaur Kotwali filed a complaint alleging that on the day of Holi (25th March), when some people were dancing to DJ beats the Muslim youths stopped to watch the dance. However, as some colour fell on a Muslim youth standing there got agitated and caused a ruckus. It has been alleged that the accused Muslim youth left the spot and returned with his aides. These Muslim youths attacked the Hindus celebrating Holi with sticks and rods leaving two Hindu youths Sunny and Sachin injured. The accused identified as Aslam, Sonu and Aftab also allegedly threatened to kill the Hindu youths. Meanwhile, a case has been registered against six people and further action is underway.

Muslims cause ruckus during Holi celebration in Kaushambi claiming DJ music disturbed their namaz

In Uttar Pradesh’s Kaushambi district, a dispute erupted between two parties over playing songs on speakers in the Chhimirchha village in the Karari police station area. It has been reported that Mukesh Saroj of the Dalit community was dancing and singing on DJ beats with friends on Holi when several of the village’s Muslim residents arrived. The Muslims claimed that it was Namaz time and asked that the Hindus stop the music. When Mukesh Saroj refused, an argument arose between the two parties.

The argument quickly escalated into abuse and violence. When Bajrang Dal members learned about the incident, they arrived at the spot and started raising slogans there. The cops arrived at the scene immediately and made both parties reconcile. Due to the tension in the village, police have been deployed. On Mukesh Saroj’s complaint, an FIR was filed against 13 named and 27 unidentified Muslims. The police are currently investigating the matter.

UP: Muslim youth stabbed a Hindu youth on Holi

A Muslim youth attacked a Hindu man in Bhatgaon, which comes under Hata tehsil’s Ahrauli police station in Uttar Pradesh. The man was referred to Gorakhpur hospital due to his serious condition. The victim, Ramakant Yadav, had come out of the house to light Holika. On his way to a shop, he met Firoz, Nabi Hasan’s son, who abruptly attacked him with a knife. Ramakant Yadav fled after getting injured on the head.

Clashes erupted in Amroha after Muslims stopped Hindus celebrating Holi from entering ‘Muslim area’

In Uttar Pradesh Amroha, two groups clashed in Tigri village on the 25th of March after a Hindu Yadav youth playing Holi with his friends mistakenly entered the ‘Muslim area’. The Muslims allegedly objected to a Hindu youth entering their area of dominance and an argument ensued over this. However, soon the verbal altercation escalated to violence with both the sides attacking each other with sticks and pelted stones. The violent clashes left Mainu and Ramwati from the Hindu side and Shahrukh and Alisa from the Muslim side injured. The police have registered a case against 28 named and 5 unidentified accused and further action is underway.

On Holi, Sub Inspector Jogendra Singh was patroling with constables Suraj, Rahul, and Upendra. Meanwhile, two groups were fighting in Tigri. Several people suffered injuries after being pelted with stones from both sides. Upon seeing the cops, the accused fled. The accused have been identified as Shahrukh, Noori, Saif Ali, Naseem, Wasim, Faisal, Sharif, Rabbu, Amjad, Nazim, Shakir, Ahsan, Fardeen, Rajendra, Rajpal, Avnish, Ashok, Lalit, Raju, and Monu, were informed about the assault and stone pelting. Harish, Lokendra, Naveen, Koshindra, Nikki, Naveen, Vishal, Sahil alias Himanshu, and five unidentified accused. The efforts are on to arrest all the accused persons.

Muslim youth stabbed a Hindu youth for applying colour on Holi in Bihar

In Bihar’s Begusarai district, a Muslim youth got so agitated over a 26-year-old Hindu youth Deepak Kumar applying him Gulal (dry colour) that he stabbed him with a knife four to five times leaving him severely injured on 25th March. As per a News4Nation report, the accused has been identified as Mohammad Jamshed.

The incident occurred on Phulwaria Bazaar Aloo Chatti Road under the Phulwaria police station precinct when the victim and other Hindus youths were playing Holi on the roadside. The accused was passing by when the victim applied colour to Jamshed. Angered over this, the accused took out a knife and stabbed Deepak multiple times. The accused’s house is in Bidhaniya Bazaar, and he resides with his maternal grandparents in Phulwaria Ward 4. Accused Mohammad Jamshed has been arrested by the police. Meanwhile, the victim is undergoing treatment at a local hospital. Following the incident, tension prevailed in the area and the police conducted flag march as well as appealed locals to maintain peace.