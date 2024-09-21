An official of the Indian Embassy in Washington was found dead under mysterious circumstances within the premises of the mission on Wednesday (18th September).

The embassy confirmed the development in a statement on Friday (20th September). The case is now being investigated by the Secret Service and the local law enforcement authorities in the United States.

According to a report by PTI, the investigation officials are probing all possible angles including suicide. Further details are awaited in the case.

⚡️ BREAKING: 🇮🇳 Indian Embassy official found dead at 🇺🇸 Washington DC office



In a statement, the Indian embassy in Washington stated, “With deep regret, we wish to confirm that a member of the Embassy of India passed away in the evening of 18th September 2024.”

“We are in touch with all relevant agencies and members of the family to ensure the swift transfer of the mortal remains to India,” it added.

“Additional details regarding the deceased are not being released out of concern for the family’s privacy. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family in this time of grief. We thank you for your understanding,” the Indian embassy concluded.