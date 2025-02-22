A Muslim doctor working in a government hospital in Assam has been accused of sexually exploiting a Hindu nurse, blackmailing her and trying to convert her to Islam. Dr. Selix Alam allegedly harassed and physically abused the nurse working in a private hospital in Margherita for refusing to read Namaz and adopting Ismam. The doctor was thrashed by the public on 22 February after the matter came to light, accusing him of love jihad.

As per reports, gynaecologist Dr. Selix Alam has been exploiting the nurse belonging to the Gorkha community by promising her a govt job, as she has been working in a private hospital. The govt hospital doctor used to visit the private hospital where she worked for private practice, and that’s how he came to know her. The victim girl said that a few months ago, he asked her to work with him in the Margherita Civil Hospital, promising to give her a govt job.

She agreed and started working under him, and he started to use her as his personal assistant. One day, he called her to the hospital to work in the OT in the evening. After the operation was over by late evening, he took her to a place and gave her something to drink, after which she fell unconscious.

The 22-year-old girl said that he raped her in that condition, and made a video of the same. After that, he started to touch her inappropriately at work. When she protested, he showed her the video he made when she was unconscious. He then started to rape her regularly by blackmailing her using the video. He shifted her to a rented house in Tinsukia and continued to abuse and exploit her there.

The nurse said that Dr Alam forced her to read the Namaz and become a Muslim, and when she refused, he assaulted her, including burning her with cigarettes. She also alleged that the Muslim doctor forcefully fed her beef for refusing to convert to Islam.

After suffering for around three months, the girl decided to speak up, and approached the Gorkha Students Union, narrating everything. The members of the student union and others reached the Margherita Civil Hospital on Saturday morning, took the doctor out and thrashed him.

The doctor was tied to a pole outside the hospital and beaten by angry people before police reached and rescued him. The police have taken Dr Selix Alam into custody, and a probe will be started after the case is registered on the complaint of the Hindu nurse.

Notably, in September last year, Dr Selix Alam was accused of causing the death of a pregnant woman by negligence. When the Rabiya Khatun was admitted to the govt hospital, her had referred to a private hospital, citing her critical condition, saying he will treat her there. But even hours after the patient reached the private hospital, he didn’t arrive. As her condition deteriorated, the hospital sent her to the Assam Medical College and Hospital, but she died on the way. A complaint wad with the district administration against him after the incident.