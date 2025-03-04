Friday, May 23, 2025
Bangladesh: Nephew of Hamid Mia attempts to encroach land of Hindu family, attacks with sharp weapon on resisting

In the meantime, an army vehicle which was patrolling the area reached the crime scene and arrested a 28-year-old Shamim (an accomplice of Bitan).

OpIndia Staff
Shamim (lefT), family and neighbours of Pulak Kumar (right)

On Sunday (2nd March), a Hindu family came under attack for resisting attempts to encroach upon their land. The incident occurred in the Trimohani Bazar area in Singra Upazila in the Natore district of Bangladesh.

According to locals, a Hindu man named Pulak Kumar and his 2 brothers purchased 1.21 acres of land from one Hamid Mia about 40 years ago.

On Sunday, Hamid Mia’s nephew Bitan began fencing the land belonging to the family of Pulak Kumar. When a local Hindu youth named Sagar told him to stop the fencing work, Bitan attacked the former with a sharp weapon (dao/ saber in this case).

The victim had to be rushed to the Rajshahi Medical College Hospital in a serious condition. In the meantime, an army vehicle which was patrolling the area reached the crime scene and arrested a 28-year-old Shamim (an accomplice of Bitan).

They also recovered 4 country-made weapons. The development was confirmed by Singra Police Station Officer-in-Charge Asmaul Haque.

He stated that the Hindu family had filed a complaint in this regard and that the situation was under control. In the meantime, victim Pulak Kumar spoke to Somoyer Konthosor.

He informed, “I and my brothers had been living on this land, which was purchased about 40 years ago. We have all the documents. Bitan and his aides trespassed into our land, created chaos and began a fight. We want peace through the army and police.”

Attack on Hindus in Bangladesh since the ouster of Sheikh Hasina

OpIndia has been vetting and reporting cases of atrocities on Hindus since the ouster of Sheikh Hasina on 5th August 2024.

There have been at least 205 attacks on Hindu temples, shops and businesses within 3 days of the fall of Dhaka.

We previously exposed how Muslim students have forced as many as 60 Hindu teachers, professors and government officials to resign from their positions.

Human rights activist and exiled Bangladeshi blogger, Asad Noor, has recently revealed that the minority community is now being coerced into joining ‘Jamaat-e-Islami’.

On 6th September, a procession of Hindu devotees carrying the idol of Lord Ganesha came under attack in the Kadam Mubarak area in Chittagong city of Bangladesh.

Ahead of the Durga Puja celebrations, a radical Muslim man named Yasin Mia vandalised the idols of Goddess Durga and other Hindu deities in Gouripur town in the Mymensingh district of Bangladesh on 25th September.

In the latest series of attacks, idols of Goddess Durga and other Hindu deities were vandalised at the Rishipara Barwari Puja Mandap and the Manikadi Palpara Barwari Pujamandap on 28th September and 1st October respectively.

The attacks were carried out in Sujanagar upazila in Pabna district in Rajshahi Division of Bangladesh. While a total of 4 idols were defaced at the Rishipara Barwari Puja Mandap, another 5 Hindu idols were destroyed at the Manikadi Palpara Barwari Pujamandap.

On 3rd October, 7 idols of Hindu deities were destroyed at the Gopinath Jiur Akhara Durga Puja mandap in Kishoreganj, Dhaka Division, Bangladesh.

On 5th November, the Hindu community came under attack from police and law enforcement authorities in Hazari Goli in Chittagong city of Bangladesh.

On 29th November, a violent Muslim mob attacked Hindu minorities and vandalised 3 temples in Patharghata in  Chittagong district of Bangladesh.

The Hindu religious sites that the Muslims targeted included the Shantaneshwari Matri Temple, the Shoni Temple, and Shantaneshwari Kalibari Temple. The attack took place immediately after the conclusion of Jumma Namaz

On 30th November, a prominent Hindu journalist named Munni Saha was arrested by the police from Karwan Bazar in Dhaka city of Bangladesh.

A group of extremists attacked the Mahashmashan Kali Mata Mandir, vandalised 7 idols of deities and stole gold ornaments on 13th December 2024.

On 19th December, a Muslim man identified as Alal Uddin vandalised an idol at the Polashkanda Kali Temple and then attempted to create a fake alibi. The incident occurred in Haluaghat upazila in the Mymensingh district of Bangladesh.

Another 37-year-old Muslim man identified as Azharul vandalised several idols of deities in Haluaghat Upazila in the Mymensingh district of Bangladesh.

The recent arrest of Chinmoy Krishna Das Prabhu and his aides, attempts at banning Hindu organisation ISKCON and stiffling Hindu protests with cases of ‘sedition’ highlight systematic persecution under the interim government of Muhammad Yunus.

There have been multiple instances of attacks on Hindus under the pretext of ‘blasphemy.’ The recent cases of Hridoy PalUtsab MandalPartha Biswas PintuAkash DasPranta Talukder and Utsab Kumar Gian are shining examples of targeted persecution.

