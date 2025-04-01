The State of West Bengal has descended into complete chaos in recent times, with the breakdown of law and order and targeted attacks on the Hindu community.

The ruling Mamata Banerjee-led-Trinamool Congress regime has failed to contain the orgy of violence, arson, vandalism targeting Hindu places of worship, shops, business establishments and homes.

The situation has been further exacerbated by the appeasement politics of Mamata Banerjee and police laxity and inaction against the perpetrators. In March 2025 alone, West Bengal witnessed 8 attacks on the Hindu community.

Hindu shops and properties under attack in Naoda

On 9th March, BJP MLA Suvendu Adhikari took to X (formerly Twitter) to inform that shops and properties belonging to the Hindu community came under attack at Patikabari bazar in Naoda block in West Bengal’s Murshidabad district.

Adhikari tweeted, “A couple of hours ago, miscreants have vandalised and set on fire Shops & Properties owned by Hindus at Patikabari Bazar, at Naoda Block of Murshidabad District.”

He requested the urgent intervention of the West Bengal police and the Chief Secretary of the State. The BJP leader called for the deployment of forces to bring the law and order situation under control.

— Suvendu Adhikari (@SuvenduWB) March 9, 2025

Suvendu Adhikari also sought the deployment of the Border Security Force (BSF) to pacify the situation.

“If you are not able to control the situation, kindly request Hon’ble Bengal Governor for the deployment of BSF personnel so that the law & order Situation is restored and normalcy is reimposed as early as possible,” the BJP MLA emphasised.

BJP spokesperson Amit Malviya also shared the video of the attack on Hindu shops and properties. He blamed supporters of Mamata Banerjee of orchestrating vandalism and arson.

Idol of Goddess Shitala set on fire in Baruipur

On 7th March, a Muslim man named Sheikh Indu vandalised the idol of Goddess Shitala and then set it on fire. The incident occurred in Baruipur city in the South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal.

Visuals of charred idols and the damaged Hindu temple could be seen in multiple posts on social media. The locals were able to apprehend the accused, Sheikh Indu, who was involved in the vandalism and arson attack.

The temple & idol of Goddess Shitala were demolished by Atrak Molla.

This incident happened in Baruipur, West Bengal, not in Bangladesh.And the police are said to be extremely active in saving that miscreant!!

— Krishanu Singha (@KrishanuOnline) March 7, 2025

The Baruipur police posted a tweet on 7th March claiming that the accused is a ‘person of unsound mind’ with ‘mental health issues.’

“Local people apprehended him and police took custody of the person. A case has been registered and investigation is on. The detained person is an outsider and has mental health issues,” it alleged.

Screengrab of the tweet by the Baruipur police

Attack on Kali temple in Basirhat

On 9th March, BJP leader Dilip Ghosh took to X (formerly Twitter) to inform about the attack on a Kali temple and the vandalism of the idol of the Hindu deity.

The incident occurred in Shankchura Bazar in Basirhat city in the North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal. The BJP leader stated that the attack on the temple took place under the leadership of local TMC politician Shahanoor Mondal.

— Dilip Ghosh (Modi Ka Parivar) (@DilipGhoshBJP) March 9, 2025

Hours later, the West Bengal Police on Sunday (9th March) took to social media to claim that there was ‘no communal angle’ behind the heinous crime.

The cops went on to claim that the extremist behind the vandalism of the idol of Goddess Kali has ‘mental health issues.’

Screengrab of the tweets by the Basirhat police district

Idol of Hindu deities vandalised in Nandigram

On 14th March, BJP’s national spokesperson Amit Malviya took to X (formerly Twitter) to inform about yet another attack on a Hindu temple. The incident occurred in Kamalpur village in Nandigram Block 2 in Purba Medinipur district of West Bengal.

He shared a video wherein idols of Hindu deities could be seen in a vandalised state. “In Kamalpur, within the Amadabad region of Nandigram Block 2, local residents had been engaged in worship since last Tuesday,” Amit Malviya informed.

“However, when the puja and Ram Narayan kirtan continued uninterrupted, certain individuals—unable to tolerate the chanting of Shri Ram’s name—vandalized the site and desecrated the idols,” the BJP national spokesperson added.

Screengrab of the tweet by Amit Malviya

“This is a critical situation…The response of the police is muted…You can see that the cops are not doing anything,” a man was heard saying in the viral video. A cop was also seen intimidating the man recording the visuals of the desecrated Hindu idols.

Muslims run rampage in Mothabari, Malda

On 27th March, violent Muslim mobs ran rampage in Mothabari village in the Malda district of West Bengal. They vandalised public property and selectively targeted business establishments owned by Hindus.

A Hindu woman recounted the horror perpetrated by the extremists on her family. The video was shared by BJYM leader Achintya Mondal.

“Muslims have destroyed Hindu homes…Hindus have been forced to hide under their beds with their young kids and family…No one was spared,” a victim was heard narrating her ordeal.

The woman pointed towards Muslim homes in the village and showed how they have been left unharmed. “They carried out bloodshed… They have finished our homes, shops and took away our money and belongings. How will we survive now? Show us a way,” the Hindu victim broke down in tears.

She narrated how the residence of her son-in-law was also destroyed by violent Muslim mobs. “The police ran for their lives. They did not save us,” the Hindu woman lamented.

“What will we eat now? They have looted everything, including our grains…If Muslims continue these atrocities on us, how will we survive?” she asked.

While speaking to the media, a Hindu woman said that they are forced to hide their religious identity. “We have to remove our Sakha Pola and wear a head covering like the hijab. And we have to do it against our will,” she informed.

“Women are being abducted and subjected to torture…Stones are being pelted at our homes,” the woman further added. She informed that the Muslims are threatening to kidnap and murder kids if Hindu women do not comply with their diktat.

Our children are sitting at home due to their trouble…We will not be able to survive without working…Why should we be forced to remain confined to our homes?” another Hindu woman asked.

One visibly angry woman added, “No action is taken against them, even though they are the ones who have committed the crimes.”

Another woman narrated, “Our children are unable to go to school.” One Hindu woman emphasised, “We want peace. We need justice. Can we live under such atrocities? They are threatening to abduct Hindu women.”

Hindu-owned betel farms set on fire in Jhaubona

On 29th March, BJP leader Sukanta Majumdar took to X (formerly Twitter) to share videos of targeted attacks on the Hindu community in Jhaubona in Murshidabad district of West Bengal.

He informed that Hindu-owned betel farms were set on fire and shops were looted. Sukanta Majumdar highlighted how Hindus were subjected to violent attacks by Jihadi mobs.

“Another horrifying attack on Hindus under Mamata Banerjee’s appeasement regime! Jihadi mobs unleashed terror in Jhaubona, Naoda (Murshidabad), after the Mothabari rampage. Under the cover of darkness, they deliberately set fire to Hindu-owned betel farms, looted shops in Jhaubona & Trimohini Bazaar, and launched violent assaults on innocent Hindus,” he tweeted.

— Dr. Sukanta Majumdar (@DrSukantaBJP) March 29, 2025

While demanding immediate action against Jihadi mobs, Sukanta Majumdar said, “Hindus are second-class citizens in Bengal! Mamata’s shameful appeasement politics have endangered the lives of Bengal’s Hindus, but we are not afraid!”

“The entire Hindu community is uniting against this oppression. No amount of TMC’s police brutality or jihadi terror will stop the resistance!” he added.

Muslim mobs attack Puja pandal in Purba Medinipur

On 29th March, BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari took to X (formerly Twitter) to inform about an attack on a Puja pandal by violent Muslim mobs. The incident occurred in Dakshin Barbaria village in Purba Medinipur district of West Bengal.

He stated that the Muslims attacked the Puja Pandal of Maa Chandi and severely injured 10 Hindu devotees using sharp weapons.

“The injured have been taken to the Mugberia Hospital for treatment. The photos & video annexed herewith are from this incident,” Suvendu Adhikari added.

Selective targeting of Hindus continue unabated in West Bengal.

Hindu religious events, properties and persons are being attacked by the Peaceful Community (শান্তির ছেলেরা).

— Suvendu Adhikari (@SuvenduWB) March 29, 2025

“Selective targeting of Hindus continue unabated in West Bengal. Hindu religious events, properties and persons are being attacked by the Peaceful Community,” he pointed out.

Idol of Shitala Mata vandalised in Dakshin Dinajpur

On 30th March, BJP leader Sukanta Majumdar took to X (formerly Twitter) to inform about the attack on a Hindu temple in Keshabpur village in South Dinajpur (Dakshin Dinajpur) district of West Bengal.

In visuals that have surfaced on social media, it could be seen that the idol kept within the premises of the Shitala Mata temple has been desecrated and defiled.

“See the devastation at the Shri Shri Shitala Mata Temple in Keshabpur, Jahangirpur region of South Dinajpur. Under the cover of night, the temple was vandalized, and the idol of the goddess was shattered in a manner reminiscent of fundamentalist jihadists in Bangladesh.”

See the devastation at the Shri Shri Shitala Mata Temple in Keshabpur, Jahangirpur region of South Dinajpur. Under the cover of night, the temple was vandalized, and the idol of the goddess was shattered in a manner reminiscent of fundamentalist #jihadists in #Bangladesh.



— Dr. Sukanta Majumdar (@DrSukantaBJP) March 30, 2025

“If an immediate investigation is not conducted to reveal those responsible for this disgraceful and barbaric attack on this sacred place of Hindu faith, the Karyakartas of Bharatiya Janata Party, West Bengal, will soon give a fitting response to the incompetent police administration of the appeasement-driven TMC government,” he added.