Wednesday, June 4, 2025
HomeNews ReportsMorocco, with 99% Muslim population, bans animal slaughter on Bakrid - Read why King...
News ReportsWorld
Updated:

Morocco, with 99% Muslim population, bans animal slaughter on Bakrid – Read why King Mohammed VI has taken this unprecedented step

King Mohammed VI announced his decision to cancel the traditional animal sacrifice this year due to the country’s ongoing drought and economic challenges.

OpIndia Staff

Ahead of Eid-ul-Adha or Bakrid, African country Morocco, which as a 99 per cent Muslim population, has banned animal slaughter this year. The Moroccan authorities began shutting down livestock markets to prevent the sale of sacrificial animals after King Mohammed VI announced his decision to cancel the traditional animal sacrifice this year due to the country’s ongoing drought and economic challenges. These challenges have caused a sharp decline in livestock numbers in the country.

The Moroccan media reports say that various provinces have ordered the closing of all weekly sheep markets, banning gatherings related to the sale or slaughter of sacrificial animals. The Moroccan security forces are also reportedly taking away goats from houses.

In addition, temporary closure of municipal slaughterhouses is also being implemented. In some areas, the ban is extended even to the sale of animal slaughter tools.

This first of its kind decision comes after King Mohammed VI had asked Moroccan citizens earlier this year to refrain from performing Islamic animal slaughter or sacrifice to alleviate the financial burden as well as to preserve the country’s depleting livestock.

The King of Morocco will perform the animal slaughter/sacrifice on Bakrid on behalf of all Moroccans.

Notably, Morocco is grappling with severe drought for the past six years. This has resulted in the decrease in the number of sheep by almost 38 percent. Besides, rainfall has decreased by over 50 percent from the regular average, leading to a significant shortage of fodder and water for cattle.

Meanwhile, some reports claim that the Moroccan king’s ban on animal slaughter on Bakrid has sparked outrage and protests in the country with people accusing the government of violating core Islamic tradition. It is also being claimed that the slaughter ban is simply a tactic to deflect attention from surging inflation and other failures of the government.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

For likes of 'The Wire' who consider 'nationalism' a bad word, there is never paucity of funds. They have a well-oiled international ecosystem that keeps their business running. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Punjab: YouTuber Jasbir Singh, with over 1 Million subscribers, arrested for spying for Pakistan, has links with Jyoti Malhotra and Pakistani espionage network

OpIndia Staff -
The State Special Operations Cell (SSOC) in Mohali has started a thorough inquiry into the actions of Jasbir Singh who runs "Jaan Mahal" YouTube channel with over 1.1 million subscribers.
News Reports

OpIndia Ground Report: Village where constable Saurabh Deshwal was killed has 90% Muslim population, houses locked, local Muslims blame police to defend Qadir gang

केशव मालान -
OpIndia also reached out to Qadir's neighbour shopkeeper. On one hand, he denied knowing anything about the incident, on the other, he blamed the police. The shopkeeper claimed that Saurabh Deshwal died of a police bullet. He said, "Saurabh died of a police bullet. Were we sitting with bullets in our hands at night?"

Tehran Police rescues 3 Indian men who went missing in Iran, youth from Punjab lured with Australia immigration were abducted for ransom

Bombay HC allows Muslims to slaughter animals at dargah inside Vishalgadh Fort during Bakrid and Urs despite ongoing legal battle against illegal encroachment around...

Chinese nationals arrested in the US for smuggling agroterrorism pathogen, FBI confirms

‘Loose tongue’ to ‘sentiments were hurt’: From Nupur Sharma to Sharmishta Panoli, how courts are emboldening Islamists and curbing space for free speech

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

“Grave attacks on the roots of democracy”, says SC as it cancels bail of 5 workers of Mamata Banerjee’s TMC party accused of attacking...

ANI -

Punjab: YouTuber Jasbir Singh, with over 1 Million subscribers, arrested for spying for Pakistan, has links with Jyoti Malhotra and Pakistani espionage network

OpIndia Staff -

OpIndia Ground Report: Village where constable Saurabh Deshwal was killed has 90% Muslim population, houses locked, local Muslims blame police to defend Qadir gang

केशव मालान -

Elon Musk lashes out at Trump-backed tax and spending bill, calls it a ‘disgusting abomination’

OpIndia Staff -

Bangladesh doesn’t want to keep its own citizens? Yunus govt objects to India’s pushback measures, says ‘deportation protocols’ are being violated

OpIndia Staff -

Tehran Police rescues 3 Indian men who went missing in Iran, youth from Punjab lured with Australia immigration were abducted for ransom

Aditi -

‘Bangladeshi’ Azad Choudhary builds illegal houses in Assam’s Jorhat, names area ‘Dhaka Patti’, Muslims gather in huge numbers to oppose the demolition drive

OpIndia Staff -

Bombay HC allows Muslims to slaughter animals at dargah inside Vishalgadh Fort during Bakrid and Urs despite ongoing legal battle against illegal encroachment around...

OpIndia Staff -

Chinese nationals arrested in the US for smuggling agroterrorism pathogen, FBI confirms

OpIndia Staff -

Rahul Gandhi’s “Narender Surrender” jibe is a gift to Pakistani propaganda machines: How his rhetorics risk undermining India’s diplomatic edge

Amit Kelkar -

Contact: infoopindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com