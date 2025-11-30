A disturbing case of coercive conversion has surfaced in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. A Hindu youth, identified as Shubham Goswami, was compelled to convert to Islam and adopt a Muslim identity as “Aman Khan” after he fell in love with a Muslim girl in 2022. Shubham has now stated that he wants to return to Hinduism and for that he has approached minister Vishwas Kailash Sarang during a public grievance event.

Shubham narrated the harrowing experience of coercion, religious pressure and intimidation by the family of the Muslim girl with whom he had once been in a relationship. Speaking to the media, Sarang said that it was heartbreaking to listen to Shubham’s account. He assured that the state government would ensure that Shubham is allowed to reclaim his identity through a proper ghar wapsi. The minister said the case highlighted why it was important for the state to enact a law against forced religious conversions.

Shubham had not merely been pressured to convert but had been pushed to a point where his identity, social standing and mental well-being were systematically undermined. The family that targeted Shubham allegedly filed false cases against him, forced him to convert to Islam and even controlled how he presented himself in society.

OpIndia accessed related FIR and court documents in the case.

Forced to convert to Islam, sent to Jamaat and fed cow meat

On 20th November, Shubham reached Jahangirabad Police Station with two friends and submitted a complaint against Abdul Naim, his son Abdul Nadeem, and his wife Shama. Based on his complaint, an FIR has been registered under Sections 3(5) and 251(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Sections 3 and 5 of the Madhya Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act, 2021.

Source: Madhya Pradesh Police

In his complaint, Shubham said that he is a Hindu Brahmin and that he got into a relationship with a Muslim girl in late 2022. He said the relationship led to severe backlash from the girl’s family and they filed a case against him under charges of abduction and rape, including provisions of the POCSO Act.

As the case was registered under serious sections, he was arrested and remained behind bars for around four months. He was eventually released on bail but the criminal proceedings in the matter have continued and the next hearing in the matter is scheduled on 22nd December in Bhopal District Court.

He emphasised that even after he converted to Islam under their pressure and agreed to marry the girl, the POCSO case was never withdrawn and is still ongoing before the court in Bhopal.

How Shubham was coerced to convert to Islam

In the FIR, Shubham recounted that after his release from jail, his family wanted to marry him to a Hindu girl and preparations for the same began. However, Ilma contacted him and said he had ruined her life and must marry her. During one of his court appearances, he met her parents, Abdul Naim and Shama, who told him that the rape case would be withdrawn only if he permanently abandoned Hinduism and converted to Islam.

Source: Madhya Pradesh Police

Shubham resisted in the beginning but for the next two months, Naim and his son, Abdul Nadeem, repeatedly pressured him to convert. He eventually broke down and converted to Islam at Aam Wali Masjid in March 2023.

Following the conversion, he was immediately sent to a three-day jamaat in Raisen. After that, he was regularly instructed to attend prayers at the mosque and continue engaging in Islamic religious activities. When he asked the girl’s parents that now he should be allowed to get married to the girl, he was sent on a 130-day jamaat to Karnataka. Shubham was forced to eat cow meat during that period.

He stated that he spent almost three years living away from his family, in a Muslim locality, under the identity of Aman Khan. The emotional, social and economic distress he endured during this period left him mentally exhausted.

Accused refused to arrange marriage even after conversion, issued threats if he attempted to return to Hindu identity

Shubham stated that after he converted to Islam, he repeatedly requested the girl’s family to fulfil their promise of allowing him to marry her. Instead, they deferred the matter repeatedly and later told him that they would get him married to another Muslim woman. When he insisted that he would marry only the girl he was in a relationship with, the family began threatening him. He said they warned him that if he attempted to return to Hinduism or resumed contact with members of his community, they would kill him and his relatives.

Source: Madhya Pradesh Police

The pending case against Shubham was consistently used to pressure him, ensuring that he remained under their influence.

Court deny bail to accused family members of the girl

Following the FIR lodged against Naim, Nadeem and Shama, the trio were arrested and presented in the court. They were sent to judicial custody. A bail plea was submitted in Bhoppal District Court on their behalf which was rejected by Justice Pankaj Kumar Jain on 24th November 2025.

In its order, the court noted that the allegations against the accused were grave in nature. The material collected during the preliminary stage of investigation indicated a prima facie role of the accused in forcing Shubham to convert to Islam.

Source: Bhopal District Court

The court observed the case involved acts that, by their very nature, could impact social harmony, as the allegations related directly to religious coercion and threats issued to prevent Shubham from embracing Hinduism again. The judge held that the accusations, which included threats to kill Shubham and his family if he re-embraced Hinduism or interacted with members of his community, raised serious concerns that could not be lightly dismissed at the initial stage of the proceedings.

The judge observed that given the communal sensitivities involved, the case had the potential to disturb peace and social stability. It was further noted that the investigation was still underway and releasing the accused at this stage might lead to interference with witnesses or tampering with evidence. On these grounds, the court held that it was not appropriate to grant bail.

The exhausting three years

During the three-year period where Shubham lived as “Aman Khan”, he was stripped of his identity, community and stability. He lost his job, was left by his family and lived under constant fear that the case against him could be used again to target him. Shubham described living in a Muslim neighbourhood, attending mosques daily and being required to follow practices that he had not willingly chosen. With state machinery on his side, Shubham will soon re-embrace Hinduism and his true identity.

