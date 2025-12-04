A Pakistani terrorist and ‘student’ from the University of Delaware has been arrested for planning a mass shooting targeting the university’s police department. Investigators say that he wanted to “kill all” and seek “martyrdom” in a mass shooting on the University campus

The terrorist, 25-year-old Luqmaan Khan, was found with weapons, ammunition, and disturbing handwritten notes that revealed his intentions. He was arrested just before midnight on 24th November after police officers found him acting suspiciously inside a parked pickup truck in a closed public park in New Castle County, Delaware. Officers first approached him for a routine check, but things quickly took a turn when they searched his vehicle and found several deadly items.

Loaded guns, armour and attack plans found in Truck

Inside the truck, police found a loaded .357-calibre Glock handgun, three extra high-capacity magazines, a ballistic armour plate and two notebooks containing handwritten attack plans. This discovery led to his immediate arrest and triggered a deeper investigation by federal authorities. Police say the items found inside his vehicle showed that he was not just thinking about violence but was preparing himself for a serious terror-style attack.

Who is Luqmaan Khan?

According to the police documents, Luqmaan Khan was born in Pakistan but moved to the United States at a young age and now he is dual citizen. He has lived in the US for many years and is now an American citizen. He was studying as an undergraduate student at the University of Delaware at the time of his arrest. During the interrogation later, he said that being a martyr is “one of the greatest things you can do,” and it was his goal.

After his arrest during the traffic stop, Khan was taken to the New Castle County Police Headquarters. He was initially charged with resisting arrest, concealed weapon possession and multiple firearm offences. His bail was set at $107,200 in cash. Khan has been charged at the federal level with unlawful possession of a machine gun, an offence that carries a maximum prison sentence of 10 years.

His notebook reveals his main motive: to “kill all for martyrdom”

The most disturbing part of the case comes from the notebooks police discovered in his vehicle. These notebooks contained detailed handwritten plans describing how he wanted to carry out an attack and escape afterwards. Prosecutors said the notes explained various weapons he could use, methods to carry out the shooting and techniques to evade law enforcement.

ABC 6 reported that one chilling sentence written in the notebook read: “kill all for martyrdom,” which clearly indicated he was prepared to sacrifice his life while taking many others. The notebook also included a hand-drawn layout of the University of Delaware Police Department headquarters, showing marked entry and exit points. It even mentioned one specific campus police officer by name, though officials have not yet revealed why the officer was singled out.

Officials said one of the notebooks contained extensive handwritten material describing potential weapons, methods for conducting an attack and ways to evade law enforcement. “The notebook referenced a member of the University of Delaware’s Police Department by name, and included a layout of a building with entry and exit points under which the words ‘UD Police Station’ were printed,” the US DOJ (US Department of Justice) stated.

Investigators reviewed Khan’s firearm purchases and learned that he had legally bought multiple weapons over the past few years. However, two of the seized guns had been modified using illegal conversion devices that turn a normal pistol into a fully automatic machine gun. Authorities explained that such a converted weapon can fire up to 1,200 rounds per minute, making it far more deadly. This finding added to concerns that Khan was preparing for a large-scale, violent operation and intended to cause maximum casualties.

FBI raids home, recovers more military-grade weapons

Investigators confirmed that he did not have a past criminal record in America, but the evidence they uncovered shows that he was getting ready for something extremely dangerous. After his arrest, the FBI searched his home in Wilmington and found even more weapons. They recovered an AR-style rifle fitted with a red-dot optical scope, another Glock pistol fitted with a machine-gun conversion device, several extended magazines, hollow-point bullets and a tactical vest prepared to carry ballistic plates. Officials said these weapons and gear were similar to what is used in military-style operations.

University imposes ban, calls for calm

Acting US Attorney Julianne E Murray described the case as “a quintessential example of federal and state law enforcement collaborating to neutralise a grave threat to Delaware before the worst could come to pass.”

In a message to the university community, Interim President Laura Carlson confirmed that Khan was an undergraduate student and stated that the university had taken action to remove him from campus. “The University has temporarily separated the student from the University, including a ban from all UD campuses while legal matters are being resolved,” she wrote. She added that there were “no known or immediate threats to the University of Delaware community.” Carlson acknowledged the seriousness of the evidence described by authorities. “This is frightening to all of us,” she said.

While the motive behind Khan’s plot remains unclear, law enforcement officials say that if he had not been stopped, the results could have been catastrophic. A frightening combination of detailed attack planning, heavy weapons and a desire for “martyrdom” suggests that his goal was to kill as many people as possible and die in the process.