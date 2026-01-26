King George’s Medical University (KGMU) of Lucknow is presently under scrutiny after a group of doctors has been exposed for trapping Hindu girls into romantic relationships and subsequently forcing them to marry as well as convert to Islam. They blackmailed their victims with explicit photographs and videos as well as fabricated marriage certificates. It has been reported that a maulana was instructing them to focus on two female doctors. Furthermore, the “price” for the conversion of each Hindu woman differed as many such disclosures have been made during the ongoing investigation.

The issue came to public attention on 17th December when a Hindu doctor attempted suicide by ingesting poison. She accused her superior, Dr Rameezuddin Malik alias Rameez Malik, from the pathology department, of pushing her to marry him and become Muslim. She further conveyed that he put her through physical and mental harassment.

Hence, the distressed woman tried to take her own life. Her father lodged a complaint with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and the State Women’s Commission. Babita Chauhan, the chairperson of the commission, along with vice-chairperson Aparna Yadav, took an active role in the matter. They convened with the Vice-Chancellor of the institution to obtain information and asserted that a gang, rather than a single person, was implicated in the conversions and the perpetrators would be brought to light.

Blackmail and sexual exploitation after making obscene videos

The victim shared her traumatic experience. She stated that Malik pressured her to undergo an abortion. He also recorded explicit videos of her and blackmailed her. She emphasised that he had forced her to embracing Islam for the purpose of marriage. She recounted that he regularly exploited her sexually in the name of marriage. As a result, she conceived and he pressured her into having an abortion by administering medication. She urged him to tie the knot in October 2025 and he began telling her to change her religion.

The Hindu doctor started to distance herself from Malik but he relentlessly pursued her. He continuously blackmail her by displaying the explicit videos and threatening, “I will make these viral. You will not be able to marry anyone. Submit and convert to Islam.” She also mentioned the his first wife, Mansi Saxena, whom she met in September 2026. Mansi was also compelled to become Muslim before marrying Malik.

CM Yogi assures strict action

The victim met with CM Yogi and provided a detailed account of her ordeal. He assured her that decisive action would be taken against the offenders. He noted that anyone found to be involved in the case would face similar repercussions. The Women’s Commission also met with him to inform him about the situation.

Afterwards, Malik was suspended from the university. He participated in the college administration’s inquiry, claiming innocence. However, he soon went into hiding as the police intensified their efforts. The authorities later announced a reward of ₹25,000 for his capture which was subsequently increased to ₹50,000.

A non-bailable warrant had been issued for him and raids were carried out at multiple sites. On 7th January, a property attachment notice was affixed to his ancestral residence in Pilibhit. On 9th January, he was arrested and reportedly intended to surrender before the court.

Malik’s jihadi father

Lucknow police apprehended Malik’s father Salimuddin and mother Khatija, in the Thakurganj area on 5th January after the complaint. Afterwards, startling information surfaced regarding Salimuddin. He had previously married four Hindu women from various states and converted them to Islam. His spouses hail from Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh.

Khatija is also a former Hindu and Malik is the son of his first wife who was of Punjabi descent. Salimuddin operated a homeopathic clinic in Khatima in Uttarakhand where he would attempt to form relationships with women under the pretext of providing treatment. He maintained contact with a qazi from Pilibhit and often travelled to Deoband.

The family underwent a rise in religious extremism which instilled a sense of animosity towards Hindus in his son. Malik excelled academically and was admitted to Agra Medical College in 2012. He was largely influenced by both his father and the qazi.

“Islamic Medicos Meet” at Agra Medical College

Malik enrolled in the MBBS program at SN Medical College in Agra in 2012 when the Samajwadi Party (SP) had assumed power in the state, leading to a rise in the confidence of Muslim radicals. Hence, meetings commenced at Agra Medical College under the title “Islamic Medicos Meet” where maulanas and senior students began grooming their juniors on how to approach Hindu girls. Additionally, a WhatsApp group “Islamic Medicos” was created which connected these extremists.

Several Muslim doctors seduced Hindu girls in relationships within the institution and converted them to Islam. Malik also had four or five close associates who shared the same ideology. One of his acquaintances at KGMU was involved in similar activities for the past year.

It remains uncertain whether the groups at KGMU and Agra were interconnected or functioning independently. Nonetheless, it is evident that the presence of maulanas in medical colleges gradually became a norm. Over the past year, they began visiting Basti Medical College. A first-year Head of Department (HOD) faced accusations of citing exmaples from Hadith during medical science lectures at Bulandshahr Medical College. The practice was swiftly stopped by his colleagues.

An ex-KGMU doctor Bhupendra Singh expressed, “These students became confident during the regime of the Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party. Within three to four years, they turned seniors and commenced delivering speeches. This group remained active until around 2011-12.” Muslim medical students were simultaneously being assembled and indoctrinated under the “Islamic Medicos Meet.” The trend of Muslim doctors marrying Hindu women became notably widespread at Agra Medical College.

15 girls pressurised to convert, images of over 50 girls discovered

The police examined Malik’s mobile phone and indicated that he was in contact with 15 Hindu girls whom he was enticing and forcing to embrace Islam. His targets comprised not only students but also professors. These women were from Agra, Noida and several other districts. His network extended beyond Lucknow to other cities as well.

Malik had also ensnared a female professor from KGMU. A girl working in Noida informed the police that in 2012, he drugged and raped her as well as recorded a video. He had been blackmailing and exploiting her ever since. According to the police findings, he was charged with pushing a Hindu female doctor from Agra to change her religion and wedding her through deceit. The victim asserted that he faked a marriage certificate and sexually abused her for a prolonged period.

The marriage was conducted by Qazi Zahid Hasan Rana of Pilibhit with a young man named Shariq as a witness. The marriage certificate was regarded as bogus because neither Malik nor the woman were in Pilibhit at the time of the ceremony. It was produced without their actual presence.

Malik’s mobile unveiles numerous secrets

Malik’s mobile phone and laptop were confiscated amid the probe. He had erased many chats and contact numbers from his device which the authorities are trying to retrieve with the assistance of a forensic team. He underwent strict interrogation by the police, however. didn’t answer various questions. He also failed to provide a definitive response concerning his association with Red Fort blast accused Dr Parvez in Agra. Parveez is the brother of one of the main conspirators Dr Shaheen Saeed in the suicide bombing case.

Cops have secured vital information from his phone and laptop. According to the agencies conducting the inquiry, Malik had made a folder named “Jannat” (Paradise) on his digital devices, where he saved data, objectionable videos and the contact details of Hindu girls. The initial investigations have mentioned that he had been documenting his activities digitally for the past 13 years.

Collected information about Hindu girls

The interrogation revealed that Malik wielded influence over the KGMU medical group and its students which he leveraged to broaden his network. Over 50 videos featuring young women, lewd content and information about dubious contacts were recovered from his laptop. He has also identified several accomplices whose involvement is currently under probe.

Malik kept records of call girls in a distinct folder on his laptop which encompassed their names, phone numbers and additional details. The authorities asserted that he utilised them to entice Muslim youths into his conversion conspiracy. The inquiry uncovered that whenever he interacted with a Hindu girl, he would gather her photographs, personal data and store them.

15 lakh “reward” and conversion network

Many alarming discoveries were made during the inquiry into these religious conversions. It was found that Malik was involved in a major conversion network where a reward of 15 lakh was intorduced for converting medical professionals (doctors) and 5 lakh for others.

The investigation highlighted that Malik had wed a Hindu doctor in February for which he received 15 lakh. Call records pointed out that he was also in communication with 15 other female resident doctors, manipulating and forcing them to convert. There is also suspicion at KGMU that this entire operation was orchestrated through a structured network that allocated substantial funds to facilitate conversions.

The inquiry stated that Malik, along with certain medical personnel linked to this gang, were attending distinct sessions led by different maulanas who were giving particular messages to the doctors. They directed their audience to wed two Hindu women each, framing it as a commendable deed and encouraging them to comply. Each doctor linked with the group was assigned similar objectives.

KGMU management’s collusion

Two professors have been implicated in relation to this conspiracy and accused of aiding Malik. Call records outined that he had extensive discussions with them. Likewise, they not only assisted him in evading capture but also coerced the victim into withdrawing the case. KGMU’s inquiry committees are currently interrogating the duo over their failure to notify the administration in light of her suicide attempt.

Moreover, Wahid Ali, the head of the Pathology Departmen was made aware of the incident on 17th December yet the issue was concealed for several days. It had been reported that many complaints were lodged against Malik previously but the officials who were expected to act were shielding him.

The KGMU administration chose to remain silent on the matter until the police submitted a First Information Report (FIR). They only acknowledged the sensitive situation and took action on Malik afterwards. Wahid has also been dismissed from his position and Dr Rashmi Kushwaha succeeded him.

Another KGMU doctor arrested

The police nabbed Mohammad Adil, an intern doctor at KGMU for sexually exploiting a female student over an extended period by making marriage promises and threatening to release her personal photos and videos. He first befriended her and then began inviting her to his apartment, assuring her of marriage.

He engaged in physical relations with her multiple times. However, when she reminded him of his promise, he would consistently avoid the subject and intimidate her. Adil warned her that if she did not stop he would publish her photos and videos. The victim became fed up with this behaviour and filed a complaint regarding sexual harassment and intimidation at the Kaiserbagh police station on 29th December. Adil initially went into hiding and often changed his locations but he was arrested on 14th January.

Delhi blast case and Malik’s connection to Zakir Naik

The investigation revealed Malik’s association with Dr Shaheen Saeed who was apprehended in connection with the Delhi blast case. According to media reports, he encountered her at a medical conference. Afterwards, he became very influenced by her ideology and accepted his ties with her during the interrogation.

Malik had suspicious chats regarding religious conversion and several videos featuring the controversial Islamic preacher and fugitive Zakir Naik were on his mobile phone. The authorities suspect that he used these to weave the web of religious conversion. Dr Bhupendra mentioned that some medical students at KGMU interacted with Naik around 2004.

Over time, the wearing of beards and hijabs became prevalent in certain areas of the campus. During this time, extremists linked to Naik’s ideology began to target Hindu girls. BDS students were notably involved in this activity which gradually established itself as a norm.

The police have stated that Malik’s phone held not only coversations with the victim but also with various other Hindu girls and doctors. Some nude images were also retrieved from the device during the data recovery process. These conversations clearly demonstrated that he was simultaneously in contact with multiple women and was luring them into his trap.

The police, along with the STF (Special Task Force), are currently looking into this matter. Malik’s close associates have erased mobile data and WhatsApp conversations and many individuals have gone into hiding.

Illegal mazars/dargahs at KGMU campus

Over six illegal mazars or dargahs have been constructed on the KGMU campus, creating a considerable security risk. Vishva Hindu Parishad stated that a team attempting to remove encroachments near a structure located behind the Ophthalmology Department was assaulted, resulting in injuries to several doctors in last April.

The illegal shops in the area were dismantled with assistance from the police administration, however, the mazar remained intact. The organisation argued that more Islamic structures can be found in proximity to the Trauma Center, Queen Mary’s campus, the newly constructed OPD and dental building, the RLC Building in Daliganj and the Pulmonary Department.

KGMU served as a massive center for religious conversions during the governance of the Samajwadi Party and the BSP, approximately 10-15 years ago. Maulanas from local mosques regularly frequented the campus at the time. The atmosphere was peaceful for an extended duration after the Yogi government stormed to power in Uttar pradesh. However, these notorious activities have recommenced in recent years.

