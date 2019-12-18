AIADMK Rajya Sabha MP A Mohammed John, who had voted in favour of Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in the Parliament has been expelled from the All Jamat Federation, a congregation of Muslim organisations, on Tuesday, ANI reports.

According to the reports, AIADMK MP A Mohammed John, who holds the post of the patron of All Jamaat Federation comprising various Jamats belonging to Ranipet, Wallajah and Arcot regions, has been stripped of his position in the All Jamaat Federation for supporting the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) in the Rajya Sabha.

Reportedly, the decision to sack Mohammed John was taken at a meeting of the office-bearers of the All Jamaat Federation held in Ranipet on Monday evening.

- Ad - - article resumes -

“We discussed the issue at the meeting held on Monday evening and unanimously decided to remove Mohammed John MP from the post of Kappalar (patron) of All Jamaat (Federation) for voting in favour of CAB in Rajya Sabha, and thereby committing the offence of insulting Muslims,” said Mohammed Hassan, member of All Jamaat Federation and district president of Tamil Nadu Muslim Munnetra Kazhagam(TMMK).

The AIADMK MP has been holding the post in the Jamaat for about ten years, since 2010.

The TMMK has also announced holding protests at Mohammad John’s residence and they say that they have the support of various regional parties including IUML, VCK and TVK.

Mohammed Hassan said the decision to remove John from the post was taken after Jamaat across the state and the local Muslim community in Ranipet had put pressure following his vote in support of the CAB.

On December 12, the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 became an act of law after President Ram Nath Kovind gave his assent to the historic legislation. The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill was passed by Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha last week. The Citizenship Amendment act seeks to give Indian citizenship to the members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities who have come from three neighbouring Islamic countries – Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh after facing religious persecution. The Act states the refugees of the six communities will be given Indian citizenship after residing in India for five years, instead of earlier requirement of 11 years. The Act also proposes to give immunity to such refugees facing legal cases after being found as illegal migrants. The cut-off date for granting citizenship will be December 31, 2014.