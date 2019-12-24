Large scale rioting and arson took place in several places in UP in the name of anti CAA protests last week.

Now coming as a major embarrassment for the Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan, one of his close associate is amongst the 150 people whom the police have identified for vandalism in Rampur during the violent anti-citizenship law riots that claimed a civilian’s life.

After the last week violence in Uttar Pradesh’s Rampur district, police have now produced pictures and video footages of the incident as evidence, where Parvez, a driver and close associate of Samajwadi Party strongman, Azam Khan’s, who himself has been implicated and convicted in innumerable cases, can be seen hurling stones at the police personnel,” Rampur Superintendent of Police Ajay Pal Sharma told PTI.

The police have held these rioters responsible for rioting and for causing damages to public and private property to the tune of Rs 15 lakh so far which would be compensated by those involved in its destruction, a senior official said.

Uttar Pradesh had turned into a war zone last week with anti-CAA rioters taking to the streets resorting to arson and severe vandalism, claiming as many as 11 lives. UP police have informed that 218 persons have been arrested and 3305 detained for defying prohibitory orders. Section 144 was enforced in the state on Wednesday night. It has been extended in the state till 31st January.

Protesters in the state vandalised of torched several police vehicles in Amroha, Bijnor, Muzaffarnagar, BulandShahr and Hapur, and police were unable to stop them even after using teargas shells and batons. Rioters resorted to stone-pelting and other violent activities during the anti-CAA protests. In several cities, self-imposed curfew was seen as shopkeepers kept their shutters down in fear of vandalism.

A 22-year-old man died of a bullet injury on Saturday in Rampur during the violence in which several locals and policemen were injured, and six vehicles, including a police motorcycle, were torched.

The police have assessed the total damage to property to the tune of Rs 15 lakh so far which would be compensated by those involved in its destruction, a senior official said. The process is underway to attach the properties of those identified so far, he said.