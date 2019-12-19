Facebook removes The Quint’s “fact-check” where they had declared the ‘Hinduon se Azadi’ video as fake

Facebook has removed a fake ‘Fact-Check’ by The Quint where the propaganda outlet claimed that the slogan “Hinduon Se Azadi” was never chanted by the Jamia students. We had reported it when it happened following which propagandists had claimed that it was “fake news” even though the news accurate. Earlier, Facebook marked it as ‘false information’ based on a ‘fact-check’ by The Quint. We can now confirm that this marker has been removed by Facebook.

When a person clicked on the ‘See Why’ button, Facebook showed that the authentic video was marked as ‘false information’ based on a lie by The Quint. This has now been rectified by Facebook after it was forced to admit that ‘Hinduon se Azadi’ slogans were indeed raised during the Jamia protests.

While earlier, when one tried to play the video, it said that it was ‘false information’, now the video embedded in the same Facebook post plays without any such notification thereby confirming that Facebook removed the so-called ‘fact-check’ by The Quint.

Numerous other ‘fact-checkers’ had peddled the fake news propaganda that “Hinduon Se Azadi” slogans were never raised in the said video. BoomLive had even accused OpIndia of spreading false information when, in fact, they were the ones spreading Fake News.

Read: BoomLive wrongly ‘fact-checks’ OpIndia on ‘Hinduon se azaadi’ slogan video. Watch the Jamia Nagar protests where communal slogans were raised

The slogan is not surprising considering the fact that the face of the Jamia protests, Ladeeda Sakhaloon, gave a call for Jihad against the Citizenship Amendment Act following which violence erupted across the national capital. We have also reported at length on the dubious network of individuals involved in the campaign and why the Jamia protests cannot be disassociated from the violence that has gripped Delhi.

The Quint has in the past as well indulged in such chicanery by their fallacious “fact-checks”. Earlier, The Quint had also tried to whitewash the Islamist attack on Durga Puja visarjan in Balrampur.