Coronavirus: Delhi Police registers case against man for spitting on Manipuri woman and calling her ‘corona’

The Delhi Police on Monday registered a case against a man who allegedly spat on Manipuri woman and called her ‘corona’. The incident allegedly took place in Vijay Nagar area of North Delhi on Sunday night.

A Manipuri girl at Vijay Nagar, Delhi was spat on by an middle aged man and shouted at “Corona” before fleeing on his white scooty.#Racism #COVIDー19 pic.twitter.com/H2fgR0yzzt — Akhu Chingangbam (@Akhucha) March 22, 2020

Twitter user Akhu Chingangbam took to Twitter to narrate the incident where a middle aged man allegedly spat on the woman before fleeing from the spot. As per journalist Raj Shekhar Jha, an FIR has been registered at Mukherjee Nagar Police Station and investigation is currently underway.

A case under section 509 of the Indian Penal Code is registered for insulting modesty of a woman.