Health workers are at the frontlines in the fight against the Novel Coronavirus. Today the first batch of about 30 nursing officers at AIIMS’s National Cancer Institute Jhajjar, Haryana were welcomed by the Institute staff after treating 200 coronavirus patients. Now, these nursing staff will go for quarantine for at least seven days as a protective measure against the Chinese virus.

In the video shared by news agency ANI, the Institute staff are seen queued up in two rows and clapping for the 30 nursing staff who leave the premises after treating over 200 patients. This is reportedly the first batch of nursing staff appointed at the facility after the ministry of health and family welfare had decided on March 22 that the National Cancer Institute under All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Jhajjar, Haryana would be specifically used to treat the moderately or severely ill patients suffering from coronavirus infection.

Since they are now exposed to the risk of contracting the infection, these frontline warriors will now have to stay in quarantine, for a minimum of 7 days before they go back to their houses.

Working relentlessly day and night, staying away from their family for days together, risking their own lives to save others… their contribution to the society, especially at the time of a crisis as big as this one, is immense and no matter what we do, we cannot thank these warriors enough for their dedication and unwavering support.

Despite such warriors being at pinnacle risk, there have been numerous incidents where the healthcare workers and policemen have been attacked. Be it the recent stone-pelting incident at Uttar Pradesh’s Moradabad district or the incident at Tatpatti Bakhal area in Indore, where a violent mob had viciously attacked the team of health workers and had even thrown stones from nearby rooftops, or the incident where a team of ASHA and Anganwadi workers who were conducting a survey in the colony in Panchkula, Haryana were brutally attacked at, attacks on them continue unabated.

