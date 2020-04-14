Tuesday, April 14, 2020

US approves defence deal for anti-ship missiles and torpedoes worth $155 million with India

The latest weapons systems will improve India's capability to meet current and future threats from enemy weapon systems.

OpIndia Staff

Donald Trump administration approves defence deal of $155 with India
Indian PM Narendra Modi with US President Donald Trump (Photo Credits: Hindu Businessline)
1

On Monday, the US Congress was informed by the Trump administration about a defence deal wherein ten AGM-84L Harpoon Block II air-launch missiles, sixteen MK 54 All Up Round Lightweight Torpedoes and three MK 54 Exercise Torpedoes will be sold to India for a whopping $155 million, following a request by the Central Government.

Hardware Capabilities

The Harpoon air-launch missiles supplied by Boeing can be mounted on a P-8I aircraft to safeguard critical sea lanes through anti-surface warfare missions. The Torpedoes provided by Raytheon will help conduct anti-submarine warfare missions.

India will use the enhanced capability as a deterrent to regional threats and strengthen its homeland defense. India will have no difficulty absorbing this equipment into its armed forces”, the Pentagon was quoted as saying. It added that the defence deal would not disrupt the ‘military balance’ in the region and reiterated the significance of the sale of torpedoes and launch missiles in supporting foreign policy and strengthening the capabilities of a major defence partner.

Deepening Ties

Following a meeting at the Hyderabad House on February 25, Prime Minister Modi and US President Trump issued joint statements resolving to deepen the partnership between the two largest democracies of the world. In a very progressive partnership deal between the countries, key agreements for defence purchase and MoUs were signed.

PM Modi emphasised that he and US President Trump want the India-US partnership to be a comprehensive global strategic partnership. Trump also asserted that the defence cooperation of India and the US would be expanded to purchase advanced American military equipment, including Apache and MH-60 Romeo helicopters for US $3 Billion worth and enhance India-US joint defence capabilities.

OpIndia Staff
Searched terms

