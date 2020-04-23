Thursday, April 23, 2020
Home News Reports Jharkhand: Police arrests one Dildar Ansari for misbehaving and assaulting on-duty home guard for...
News Reports
Updated:

Jharkhand: Police arrests one Dildar Ansari for misbehaving and assaulting on-duty home guard for enforcing lockdown

It is said that the video of the assault on the home guards went viral on Tuesday evening after which the Godda SP initiated an investigation into the incident.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Dildar Ansari arrested from assaulting home gaurd jawan in Godda, Jharkhand
4

In another appalling incident of attack on police personnel and medical workers amidst the Coronavirus lockdown, the Jharkhand police have arrested one Dildar Ansari for assaulting and misbehaving with home guard jawan deployed on lockdown duty amid coronavirus pandemic.

Godda SP Shailendra Prasad Barnwal had received a video that showed some people pushing and abusing a home guard jawan when he charged them for violating lockdown. Later SDPO Mahgama probed the authenticity of the video. He found that the incident had taken place in Lalmatia-Boarijor Chowk in Godda district, Jharkhand, after which the main culprit was identified as Dildar Ansari and he was later arrested by the Godda police.

Home Guard jawans, Nandlal Pandit, Kapil Dev Yadav and Kedar Manjhi were doing their duty at Lalmatia Chowk on Tuesday evening. The police station in-charge had instructed the Home Guard jawans not to allow any kind of mob to assemble at the Chowk. When the on-duty jawans started removing vehicles from there, some people got involved in an argument with the jawans. During the confrontation, Dildar Ansari, a resident of Lalghutwa, caught home guard jawan Nandlal Pandit’s collar and threatened him of ripping off his uniform.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

Initially, when the home guards reported the incident to the Lalmatia police station, they ignored it. But after the matter came to the notice of the SP, he ordered an immediate investigation into the incident, following which, the Lalmatiia police registered an FIR against the accused Dildar Ansari and arrested him and sent him to jail.

It is said that the video of the mistreatment of the home guards went viral on Tuesday evening. When the information of the viral video reached Godda SP Shailendra Prasad Barnwal he took cognizance of the issue and ordered his subordinates to take prompt action.

Meanwhile, the State Executive President of Jharkhand Home Guard Welfare Association, Manoj Kushwaha, strongly condemned the incident saying that such behaviour against the corona warriors is unacceptable and will not be tolerated.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

Amidst the Coronavirus lockdown, the attack on police personnel, healthcare workers continues unabated in the country. This is one of the many such cases when a mob had tried to resist the works of the authorities during the coronavirus outbreak. Earlier, reports of vicious attacks and stone-pelting on police officials had surfaced in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Gujarat. In Bihar’s Madhubani, a police team was attacked, pelted with stones and even fired at by a Muslim mob when said team tried to prevent a mass gathering for Namaz at a Mosque.

In Ahmednagar, Maharashtra, health officials seeking contact details of coronavirus positive patients were assaulted on the suspicion that they were collecting data for CAA and NRC.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Latest News

News Reports

Jharkhand: Police arrests one Dildar Ansari for misbehaving and assaulting on-duty home guard for enforcing lockdown

OpIndia Staff -
When Home Guard jawans were enforcing lockdown in Jharkhand's Godda, some locals argued with them and attacked one of them
Read more
News Reports

Bodies of suspected Coronavirus patients handed over to relatives by Mumbai’s Nair Hospital before test results were out, some test positive later: Report

OpIndia Staff -
The BMC Nair Hospital released the dead bodies of suspected Coronavirus positive patients before their test results came in.
Read more
News Reports

34 police personnel in Bhopal tested positive of coronavirus, official claims infection transmitted from Tablighi Jamaat members

OpIndia Staff -
Apart from the police personnel, 30 family members have been also tested positive for Coronavirus in Bhopal
Read more
News Reports

1966 Hindu massacre in Delhi: When Indira Gandhi government killed hundreds of Sadhus and Gau rakshaks

OpIndia Staff -
Around 3 to 7 lakh sadhus and saints demanding cow slaughter ban were attacked in 1966 by the Delhi police at the behest of Indira Gandhi
Read more
News Reports

It is an assault on the Hindu faith by leftists: VHP meets Maharashtra governor, demands high-level probe into Palghar lynchings

OpIndia Staff -
The VHP has stated that Hindu saints have long been facing violence at the hands of leftists in the Palghar area. They claim that the murder of Sadhus is a part of an ongoing conspiracy by leftists to steer the locals against Hinduism.
Read more
Social Media

After TV Islamists reveal the true nature of their ideology, Muslims call them ‘Sanghi behind beards’ and ‘Rental Mulle’

OpIndia Staff -
Muslims have started calling Maulanas appearing on TV as Rental Mulle after some Maulanas revealed themselves to be complete Islamists
Read more

Recently Popular

Media

Arnab Goswami and wife attacked by two goons who have confessed being from Congress: Watch exclusive footage

OpIndia Staff -
Republic TV's Arnab Goswami has been attacked by two goons in the wee hours of the night and they have confessed being from Congress
Read more
News Reports

Would Antonia Maino (Sonia Gandhi) have remained silent if Christian padres were killed? Arnab asks on news debate over Palghar mob-lynching of Sadhus

OpIndia Staff -
Republic TV Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami stated in his show that Sonia Gandhi will probably send a report to Italy about mob lynching of Hindu Sadhus in a state governed by her party and will be applauded for it.
Read more
News Reports

Indian Islamists join Pakistanis pretending to be Arabs while targeting Hindus in Gulf over criticism of role of Tablighi Jamaat in spreading coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
Alert netizens pointed out that in past few days, various Twitter users changed their handles to sound more Arabic and tweet against India 'condemning' the 'hate' against Muslims.
Read more
News Reports

Palghar mob lynching: Relatives of those arrested threaten to kill BJP sarpanch on the suspicion of colluding with the police

OpIndia Staff -
The relatives of those arrested in the gruesome mob lynching of three men, including 2 sadhus, have threatened BJP sarpanch of Gadchinchle village with life threats on the suspicion of leaking the identities of attackers to the police
Read more
Opinions

Arundhati Roy spreads poison as the vilification of Hindus reaches an all-time high

Maria Wirth -
It always amazes me, although India and Germany are on friendly terms, how negatively DW reports on India, recently, with the help of Arundhati Roy
Read more

Connect with us

220,769FansLike
298,978FollowersFollow
223,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com