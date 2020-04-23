In another appalling incident of attack on police personnel and medical workers amidst the Coronavirus lockdown, the Jharkhand police have arrested one Dildar Ansari for assaulting and misbehaving with home guard jawan deployed on lockdown duty amid coronavirus pandemic.

Godda SP Shailendra Prasad Barnwal had received a video that showed some people pushing and abusing a home guard jawan when he charged them for violating lockdown. Later SDPO Mahgama probed the authenticity of the video. He found that the incident had taken place in Lalmatia-Boarijor Chowk in Godda district, Jharkhand, after which the main culprit was identified as Dildar Ansari and he was later arrested by the Godda police.

Home Guard jawans, Nandlal Pandit, Kapil Dev Yadav and Kedar Manjhi were doing their duty at Lalmatia Chowk on Tuesday evening. The police station in-charge had instructed the Home Guard jawans not to allow any kind of mob to assemble at the Chowk. When the on-duty jawans started removing vehicles from there, some people got involved in an argument with the jawans. During the confrontation, Dildar Ansari, a resident of Lalghutwa, caught home guard jawan Nandlal Pandit’s collar and threatened him of ripping off his uniform.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

Initially, when the home guards reported the incident to the Lalmatia police station, they ignored it. But after the matter came to the notice of the SP, he ordered an immediate investigation into the incident, following which, the Lalmatiia police registered an FIR against the accused Dildar Ansari and arrested him and sent him to jail.

It is said that the video of the mistreatment of the home guards went viral on Tuesday evening. When the information of the viral video reached Godda SP Shailendra Prasad Barnwal he took cognizance of the issue and ordered his subordinates to take prompt action.

Jharkhand: Dildar Ansari arrested for beating, misbehaving with a Homeguard (who was enforcing lockdown).

As per Homeguard, Dildar ne jaan se gala dabane ki bhi koshish ki. pic.twitter.com/SjGjh4dkmK — decibel (@decibel008) April 23, 2020

Meanwhile, the State Executive President of Jharkhand Home Guard Welfare Association, Manoj Kushwaha, strongly condemned the incident saying that such behaviour against the corona warriors is unacceptable and will not be tolerated.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

Amidst the Coronavirus lockdown, the attack on police personnel, healthcare workers continues unabated in the country. This is one of the many such cases when a mob had tried to resist the works of the authorities during the coronavirus outbreak. Earlier, reports of vicious attacks and stone-pelting on police officials had surfaced in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Gujarat. In Bihar’s Madhubani, a police team was attacked, pelted with stones and even fired at by a Muslim mob when said team tried to prevent a mass gathering for Namaz at a Mosque.

In Ahmednagar, Maharashtra, health officials seeking contact details of coronavirus positive patients were assaulted on the suspicion that they were collecting data for CAA and NRC.