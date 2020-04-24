Friday, April 24, 2020
Home News Reports The Muslim street veto: Here is why the police had to flee on their...
News Reports
Updated:

The Muslim street veto: Here is why the police had to flee on their bike after being surrounded by locals

After receiving news about the incident, Inspector Yogesh Sharma reached the spot and pacified the crowd. The people accused the Police of attacking citizens with cause.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Muslim mob surrounded the Police at Muzaffarnagar
Source: Jagran
81

A huge altercation broke out between members of the Muslim community and the Police in Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday, Jagran has reported. When the in-charge of the town chauki of the Police was on a patrol with his colleague, they spotted a bunch of youth violating lockdown at the Kajiyan locality. Spotting the Police, the youth ran to hide at a shop. When the town in-charge entered the shop, he found quite a few youths there. When one of the youth, Aamir, made an attempt to make a run of it, he was hit on his hand by the colleague of the in-charge with his lathi.

Then, the youth became scared after the blow and he fell on the ground, as a consequence of which he broke his leg. Soon, members of the Muslim community came around and began surrounding the police in-charge and created a ruckus. Somehow, the in-charge managed to get on his bike and escape. But even then, he was followed by some members of the Muslim community for quite a distance. Scores of people soon gathered and started raising slogans against the Police.

After receiving news about the incident, Inspector Yogesh Sharma reached the spot and pacified the crowd. The people accused the Police of attacking citizens with cause. They were calmed down somehow and the injured youth was taken to a private doctor. Circle Officer Shakeel Ahmed also reached the venue and conveyed the crowd that injured was hurt because he got scared and fell on the ground. He emphasized that violators of the lockdown will be strictly dealt with.

The Muslim Street Veto

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

The incident once again highlights the phenomenon of the Muslim Street Veto. The worldview of significant sections of the Muslim community make it quite difficult, and in certain cases impossible, to implement law and order in ghettos where they are the overwhelming majority. There is significant resistance towards the implementation of law and order in these areas and a lot of these places are ‘no-go zones’ even for the Police.

On the rare occasions that the Police does enter these areas to enforce the bare minimum law and order, often the collective resistance to it is so great that the Police is forced to make a retreat for fear of their lives as the recent incident demonstrates. It will not be far-fetched to assert that parallel laws govern these areas and the might of the Indian State and the Indian Constitution runs very thin. The mob mentality in many of these areas is so dominant that it makes it very well impossible to ensure that proper law and order is maintained in these areas. During the Wuhan Coronavirus Pandemic, such open defiance of Indian laws has emerged as a grave threat to the safety and security of the country.

Attacks on Police

At Mainpuri in Uttar Pradesh, recently, a Muslim mob attacked the Police after they were asked to avoid mass prayers in view of the nationwide lockdown imposed to fight the Wuhan Coronavirus. They had gathered in large numbers at a Mosque defying all norms of social distancing. In Aligarh as well, the Police were surrounded by a Muslim mob and attacked them with stones after the Police urged them to not gather at Mosques for Namaz.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

In Moradabad as well, the medical team which had gone to the area to transport a Coronavirus suspect to the hospital were attacked with stones. The incident took place at Haji Neb Masjid area in Moradabad when a team of doctors and medical staff went to take away two persons suspected of having novel coronavirus in the area. The mob pelted stones at the ambulance and doctors. The stones were also pelted on the police van which came to rescue the health workers later. Several people have been injured in the ensuing mayhem, including Dr Sudhish Agrawal. According to health officials, a thousand people came out on the streets to attack the medical team. Numerous people, including over a dozen women, were arrested for the same later on.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termsPolice attacked in India, muslims attack police, police officers attacked lockdown, muzaffarnagar news, uttar pradesh news

Latest News

Crime

“This house if for sale”: Sunny Gupta shot dead during conflict over Coronavirus lockdown, stones pelted at his funeral procession

OpIndia Staff -
Haunted by the gruesome killing of his innocent son, Gopal has decided to sell his house and migrate somewhere else.
Read more
News Reports

Muslim Mochi Mohalla in Ajmer’s Dargah area turns into new coronavirus hotspot after 79 cases reported in the last 24 hours

OpIndia Staff -
Most of these confirmed cases of coronavirus have been reported from 11-15 houses, making it a Coronavirus hotspot
Read more
News Reports

The Muslim street veto: Here is why the police had to flee on their bike after being surrounded by locals

OpIndia Staff -
A huge altercation broke out between a Muslim mob and the Police in Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday.
Read more
News Reports

Survey of India directs Telangana govt to initiate action against ‘EA Sports FIFA’ for the wrong depiction of the Map of India

OpIndia Staff -
The Survey of India has directed the Telangana Government to initiate action against EA Sports FIFA, which is an online video game, for the incorrect depiction of India's map.
Read more
News Reports

Supreme Court grants protection of 3 weeks to Arnab Goswami and stays FIRs filed by Congress party, Kapil Sibal threatens sedition charges against him

OpIndia Staff -
Supreme Court said that no coercive action can be taken against Arnab Goswami during the three weeks interim period
Read more
News Reports

Mumbai lawyer Ali Kaashif files complaint against Kangana Ranaut for supporting her sister’s alleged ‘hate speech’

OpIndia Staff -
Kaashif has accused the duo of misusing their influence, fame and money to "promote hatred and disbalance" in the country for personal gain.
Read more

Recently Popular

Media

Arnab Goswami and wife attacked by two goons who have confessed being from Congress: Watch exclusive footage

OpIndia Staff -
Republic TV's Arnab Goswami has been attacked by two goons in the wee hours of the night and they have confessed being from Congress
Read more
Media

Rahul Kanwal has claimed twice in a row that India Today beat Republic TV hollow in terms of viewership: Here is what BARC data...

OpIndia Staff -
Rahul Kanwal first said that viewers are spending twice the time on India Today as they do on their competition's, and their 'competition' would mean channels like Times Now and Republic TV
Read more
News Reports

Congress party files complaints with police demanding FIR against Arnab Goswami in several states across the country

OpIndia Staff -
Arnab Goswami had questioned Sonia Gandhi's silence over Palghar mob lynching incident in Congress ruled Maharashtra
Read more
News Reports

Would Antonia Maino (Sonia Gandhi) have remained silent if Christian padres were killed? Arnab asks on news debate over Palghar mob-lynching of Sadhus

OpIndia Staff -
Republic TV Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami stated in his show that Sonia Gandhi will probably send a report to Italy about mob lynching of Hindu Sadhus in a state governed by her party and will be applauded for it.
Read more
News Reports

Meet Arun Borade and Prateek Mishra, Congress workers named in FIR in attack on Arnab Goswami

Nirwa Mehta -
Gowami and his wife filed a written complaint to the NM Joshi Marg Police station naming two individuals, Arun Dilip Borade and Prateek Kumar Shyam Sunder Mishra of Mumbai who had allegedly attacked the couple.
Read more

Connect with us

220,769FansLike
300,058FollowersFollow
223,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com