Jamia Millia Islamia asks students to vacate its hostel, amidst lockdown

On Friday, in an official note, the administration of the Jamia Millia Islamia had asked the students to vacate the hostel premises. Several students who could no go home, amidst the Coronavirus lockdown, stayed back at their hostels.

Given that the Union Government in coordination with other State Governments is now facilitating the return of such stranded students to their hometowns, the Jamia administration has asked such students to vacate with “no exceptions.”

Official order

In its official circular, the administration also noted that the areas adjoining the University have been declared a Coronavirus containment zone and as such movement of people is thereby restricted. Jamia Millia Islamia administration stated that as per the state government protocols, the students must vacate their hostel.

It has, therefore, become difficult for Jamia Millia Islamia University to provide logistical support to such students or fulfill manpower requirements, the order said. In its justification, the administration cited the need for sanitisation, and maintenance of its hostel premises for providing quarantine facilities.

The university shall reopen in August 2020 and new academic session will resume from September 2020.

Home Ministry allows stranded students to return home

Further relaxing the nationwide lockdown, the Union Home Ministry on April 29 allowed the states to facilitate the movement of people stranded in various states, including migrant labourers. This move will allow students, migrant workers, tourists etc to go to their homes from their current locations.

The Centre has asked the states and union territories to designate nodal authorities and develop standard protocols for sending and receiving such persons. On May 1, the Ministry of Home Affairs announced that the migration will be allowed through special trains to be operated by Railway Ministry.