Monday, May 4, 2020
Home News Reports Jamia Millia Islamia asks stranded students to vacate hostel amidst Coronavirus lockdown
News Reports
Updated:

Jamia Millia Islamia asks stranded students to vacate hostel amidst Coronavirus lockdown

In its official circular, the administration also noted that the areas adjoining the University have been declared a Coronavirus containment zone and as such movement of people is thereby restricted.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Jamia Millia Islamia asks students to vacate its hostel, amidst lockdown
Representative Image (Photo Credits: Jamia Journal)
1

On Friday, in an official note, the administration of the Jamia Millia Islamia had asked the students to vacate the hostel premises. Several students who could no go home, amidst the Coronavirus lockdown, stayed back at their hostels.

Given that the Union Government in coordination with other State Governments is now facilitating the return of such stranded students to their hometowns, the Jamia administration has asked such students to vacate with “no exceptions.”

Official order

In its official circular, the administration also noted that the areas adjoining the University have been declared a Coronavirus containment zone and as such movement of people is thereby restricted. Jamia Millia Islamia administration stated that as per the state government protocols, the students must vacate their hostel.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

It has, therefore, become difficult for Jamia Millia Islamia University to provide logistical support to such students or fulfill manpower requirements, the order said. In its justification, the administration cited the need for sanitisation, and maintenance of its hostel premises for providing quarantine facilities.

The university shall reopen in August 2020 and new academic session will resume from September 2020.

Home Ministry allows stranded students to return home

Further relaxing the nationwide lockdown, the Union Home Ministry on April 29 allowed the states to facilitate the movement of people stranded in various states, including migrant labourers. This move will allow students, migrant workers, tourists etc to go to their homes from their current locations.

The Centre has asked the states and union territories to designate nodal authorities and develop standard protocols for sending and receiving such persons. On May 1, the Ministry of Home Affairs announced that the migration will be allowed through special trains to be operated by Railway Ministry.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Latest News

News Reports

Jamia Millia Islamia asks stranded students to vacate hostel amidst Coronavirus lockdown

OpIndia Staff -
Several students of Jamia Millia Islamia who could no go home, amidst the Coronavirus lockdown, stayed back at their hostel.
Read more
News Reports

Coronavirus outbreak: No fresh cases in Kerala for two days in a row, active cases down to 34

OpIndia Staff -
As of Monday, 21,724 people in the state were kept under observation, out of which 388 were in isolation wards of various hospitals.
Read more
News Reports

Coronavirus: India okays trials for Remdesivir which was previously used for Ebola, procures 1,000 dosage

OpIndia Staff -
Remdesivir is a drug manufactured in 2014 by a US based biotechnology firm Gilead Sciences as a cure for Ebola.
Read more
News Reports

Latest updates and important links about COVID-19 coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
Live statistics and tracking of news related to COVID-19 coronavirus with focus on India.
Read more
News Reports

Only Kerala, Rajasthan and Maharashtra governments made the migrant workers pay for the railway tickets: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
Congress, which earlier today claimed to bear the costs of railway tickets of migrants, is in the government in Maharashtra and Rajasthan
Read more
News Reports

Meet SinghaBahini: A Hindu organisation that has been providing ration to families in distress across numerous districts in West Bengal

OpIndia Staff -
SinghaBahini is mainly providing raw rations such as rice, dal and flour. In some areas, they have also provided cooked food.
Read more

Recently Popular

News Reports

China launches ‘crusade’ against Christianity, begins to remove crosses from churches across the country

OpIndia Staff -
The leadership in China has launched the crusade to eradicate Christianity in various provinces for two years now.
Read more
News Reports

Major Anuj Sood, who was martyred in Handwara encounter, got married just few months back

OpIndia Staff -
Major Anuj Sood's father says his son made a supreme sacrifice. Major Sood along with four other security personnel were martyred in Handwara encounter.
Read more
News Reports

Mamata Banerjee govt denies permission for flypast by Indian Air Force to show gratitude for healthcare workers: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
The West Bengal government has not approved the request to allow Indian Air force aircraft to fly over two Kolkata hospitals. The hospitals are the ID&BG hospital and the Eastern Command Hospital.
Read more
News Reports

The Hindu publishes fake news claiming that Railways is charging extra money from stranded migrants to travel in special trains: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
While The Hindu reported that passengers will have to pay Rs 50 extra for special trains, actually state govts are paying for the trains
Read more
News Reports

India asks Pakistan to immediately vacate illegal occupation of parts of Jammu and Kashmir

OpIndia Staff -
Last week, the Supreme Court of Pakistan had 'permitted' conducting elections in Gilgit-Baltistan area.
Read more

Connect with us

222,512FansLike
315,457FollowersFollow
229,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com