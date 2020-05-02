On Friday, the Uttar Pradesh police had reportedly arrested two men, namely, Pappu and Mausam, for organising a public Iftar party in front of Jama Masjid in Mohalla Chauthaiya Patti in Greater Noida amidst Coronavirus lockdown. Moreover, a case has also been filed against 19 other people for flouting social distancing norms and lockdown guidelines under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

Following the nationwide lockdown that was imposed in the wake of the Wuhan Coronavirus outbreak, all forms of public religious gatherings were banned. Ahead of Ramzan, the Government had appealed to people to stay at their houses and celebrate Iftar party with their families instead.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone III) Rajesh Kumar informed that the Jewar Police rushed to the scene around 7 pm and nabbed the two accused, on receiving information about the Iftar party. He said that the other people involved in the case are absconding and a search is underway to apprehend them.

Social Distancing goes for a toss

Earlier as the month of Ramzan commenced, crowds were seen shopping and moving around at various places completely flouting the lockdown and joining the public gatherings. One of the areas was the Shastri Park area of North-east Delhi, that witnessed a huge crowd on April 22 morning despite lockdown orders. In another instance, the Lal Kuan area of Delhi, a highly populated and a minority-dominated area, was also the busiest market on April 22.