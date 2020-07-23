Thursday, July 23, 2020
Home News Reports Uttar Pradesh: 30-year-old doctor Tufail Ahmed arrested for attempting to rape a coronavirus positive...
News Reports
Updated:

Uttar Pradesh: 30-year-old doctor Tufail Ahmed arrested for attempting to rape a coronavirus positive girl in Aligarh

Dr Ahmed visited the woman on Tuesday night and allegedly touched her private parts under the pretext of examining her. The girl alleged that on Wednesday, he did the same.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Aligarh doctor accused of raping a coronavirus positive patient in isolation ward
5

A 30-year-old doctor, Tufail Ahmed, who works as a government doctor in Aligarh’s Deendayal Hospital was arrested on Wednesday on charges of molesting and trying to rape a 25-year-old girl. As per reports, the woman, a coronavirus positive patient was recovering in an isolation ward.

Dr Ahmed was booked and later arrested from a hotel where he had quarantined himself. The woman, who works in Delhi, had gone to Aligarh where she developed symptoms of coronavirus. On Monday, she was admitted to hospital where she got tested for the Chinese virus. As per the allegations, Dr Ahmed visited the woman on Tuesday night and allegedly touched her private parts under the pretext of examining her. The girl alleged that on Wednesday, he did the same.

CCTV footage revealed that the doctor went to the isolation ward without wearing the PPE gear. Dr Ahmed has been booked under section 376 (2) (d) (taking advantage of his official position and commit rape on a woman in his custody) of the IPC. The CMO (Chief Medical Officer) of the district has formed a committee to further investigate the incident.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termsaligarh doctor rape, alighar coronavirus positive woman raped

Trending now

News Reports

Uttar Pradesh: 30-year-old doctor Tufail Ahmed arrested for attempting to rape a coronavirus positive girl in Aligarh

OpIndia Staff -
As per reports, the woman, a coronavirus positive patient was recovering in an isolation ward when Dr Tufail Ahmed allegedly raped her.
Read more
News Reports

OpIndia quotes ANI to name Kamal-ud-din’s son as the main culprit in journalist Vikram Joshi’s death, lands up irking the pro-Islamist lobby

OpIndia Staff -
The leftists claimed that OpIndia was trying to sensationalise and communalise Vikram Joshi's death
Read more

Google search result shows that the cause of terrorist Ajmal Kasab’s death was suicide

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
If one searches forthe phrase “Ajmal Kasab death” on Google, the search result wrongly shows suicide as the cause

Jharkhand: In custody since April and despite strict quarantine, 3 Tablighi Jamaat women found pregnant

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
As the pregnancies of these women are not over 3 months old, it is quite evident that the Tablighi Jamaat women got pregnant while in quarantine.

Are Communist trolls from Kerala scared of the BBC?

Media Abhishek Banerjee -
Elite media's torrid love affair with 'Kerala model' for coronavirus containment has come to an end.

Supreme Court issues show-cause notice to Prashant Bhushan in contempt of court case against him

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Supreme Court starts hearing of contempt of court case against Prashant Bhushan for his tweets slandering CJI and SC justices

Recently Popular

News Reports

Jharkhand: In custody since April and despite strict quarantine, 3 Tablighi Jamaat women found pregnant

OpIndia Staff -
As the pregnancies of these women are not over 3 months old, it is quite evident that the Tablighi Jamaat women got pregnant while in quarantine.
Read more
Entertainment

Did you feel sympathy for Pakistan after watching Raazi? ‘Calling Sehmat’ author exposes how that was done by Bollywood

OpIndia Staff -
'Calling Sehmat' author Harinder Sikka on Monday took to Twitter to expose how Raazi, the Alia Bhatt film based on the book, had a different ending than his book.
Read more
OpIndia Explains

Nazariya QFRG: Brainwashed children, advertised colouring book for students with nude women wearing dildos and masturbating

K Bhattacharjee -
Another shocking post of Nazariya QFRG has started gaining traction on social media.
Read more
Entertainment

Ranvir Shorey’s tweet on ‘independent film crusaders turning mainstream Bollywood flunkies’ triggers Anurag Kashyap’s elaborate meltdown

OpIndia Staff -
Ranvir tweets independent-film-crusaders turning mainstream-Bollywood-flunkies, Anurag had meltdown assuming it is about him
Read more
Entertainment

The dark, disturbing world of mean and hateful ‘sly’ Bollywood insider gossip featuring Rajeev Masand, PinkVilla and others

Nirwa Mehta -
Following Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide, prominent film journalists and critics were accused of writing vile 'blinds' aka unverified, vile gossip.
Read more
News Reports

OpIndia quotes ANI to name Kamal-ud-din’s son as the main culprit in journalist Vikram Joshi’s death, lands up irking the pro-Islamist lobby

OpIndia Staff -
The leftists claimed that OpIndia was trying to sensationalise and communalise Vikram Joshi's death
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Uttar Pradesh: 30-year-old doctor Tufail Ahmed arrested for attempting to rape a coronavirus positive girl in Aligarh

OpIndia Staff -
As per reports, the woman, a coronavirus positive patient was recovering in an isolation ward when Dr Tufail Ahmed allegedly raped her.
Read more
News Reports

OpIndia quotes ANI to name Kamal-ud-din’s son as the main culprit in journalist Vikram Joshi’s death, lands up irking the pro-Islamist lobby

OpIndia Staff -
The leftists claimed that OpIndia was trying to sensationalise and communalise Vikram Joshi's death
Read more
News Reports

Watch: As uncle plots kidnapping of niece, mother fights kidnappers to save her 4-year-old girl child in Delhi’s Shakarpur area

OpIndia Staff -
The entire plot of kidnapping was hatched by the child's uncle, who had a fight with the child father over some money
Read more
News Reports

Fact Check: 6-years-old images of a Bangladeshi boy saving a young fawn from drowning being passed off as a recent one from Assam floods

OpIndia Staff -
The image widely shared on Internet about a teenage boy saving a baby deer is not from Assam but old image from Bangladesh
Read more
News Reports

Kerala: Anujith, who had saved hundreds of lives a decade ago, saves eight more lives by donating organs after his death

OpIndia Staff -
Organs like heart, kidneys, eyes, small intestine and hands of Anujith will be donated following his death in a bike accident
Read more
News Reports

PETA’s pontification and its nauseating hypocrisy over animal rights, which has been lauding animal product users as animal lovers

OpIndia Staff -
Several persons awarded ‘person of the year’ by PETA consume meat, and use leather fashion accessories
Read more
News Reports

Destroy crosses, Jesus images, put pictures of Mao and Xi Jinping: China ordering Christians

OpIndia Staff -
China's clampdown against religious manifestation is a part of explicit set of instructions issued by Chinese premier Xi Jinpingin order to "Sinicise" all religions to ensure their loyalty to the Chinese Communist Party.
Read more
News Reports

Google search result shows that the cause of terrorist Ajmal Kasab’s death was suicide

OpIndia Staff -
If one searches forthe phrase “Ajmal Kasab death” on Google, the search result wrongly shows suicide as the cause
Read more
News Reports

Chinese govt jails two Tibetan musicians for composing song praising HH the Dalai Lama, arrests another for sharing it on social media

OpIndia Staff -
The two Tibetans, Tsetan and Tsego were sentenced to seven years and three years in prison respectively by a Chinese court.
Read more
News Reports

West Bengal: Mamata Banerjee says ‘voices are being muzzled’ and ‘people unable to speak due to reign of fear’

OpIndia Staff -
Mamata Banerjee said that voices are being muzzled and media is not being spared, while her govt continues targeting media
Read more

Connect with us

237,187FansLike
413,257FollowersFollow
279,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com