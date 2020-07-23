A 30-year-old doctor, Tufail Ahmed, who works as a government doctor in Aligarh’s Deendayal Hospital was arrested on Wednesday on charges of molesting and trying to rape a 25-year-old girl. As per reports, the woman, a coronavirus positive patient was recovering in an isolation ward.

Dr Ahmed was booked and later arrested from a hotel where he had quarantined himself. The woman, who works in Delhi, had gone to Aligarh where she developed symptoms of coronavirus. On Monday, she was admitted to hospital where she got tested for the Chinese virus. As per the allegations, Dr Ahmed visited the woman on Tuesday night and allegedly touched her private parts under the pretext of examining her. The girl alleged that on Wednesday, he did the same.

CCTV footage revealed that the doctor went to the isolation ward without wearing the PPE gear. Dr Ahmed has been booked under section 376 (2) (d) (taking advantage of his official position and commit rape on a woman in his custody) of the IPC. The CMO (Chief Medical Officer) of the district has formed a committee to further investigate the incident.