Tuesday, September 1, 2020
‘You will not sh*t on us’: Czech mayor lambasts Chinese Foreign Minister after he threatens Czech speaker of dire consequences during his visit to Taiwan

Accusing Wang of 'crossing the line', the mayor Pavel Novotný wrote, "This was the last time you opened your mouth about the Czech Republic! Your behaviour has substantially crossed the lines of what is diplomatically acceptable."

OpIndia Staff
Pavel Novotný (left), Wang Yi (right), images via and Insomnia cure resurrected and Deccan Herald
4

After the Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi threatened Czech Senate speaker Milos Vystrcil of dire consequences during his five-day trip to Taiwan, the mayor of the Reporyje district of Prague in the Czech Republic has written a strongly-worded letter to Wang.

The Chinese Foreign Minister had said, “The Chinese government and Chinese people won’t take a laissez-faire attitude or sit idly by, and will make him (Vystrcil) pay a heavy price for his short-sighted behaviour and political opportunism.” His statements came at the backdrop of the official State visit of Milos Vystricil along with his 89-member delegation to Chinese-controlled Taiwan.

The Czech Senate speaker is currently on a 5-day visit with 89 delegates to Taiwan. China refuses to identify Taiwan as a sovereign nation and has been trying to globally alienate the Taiwanese government.

Pavel Novotný demands apology from Wang Yi

Wang Yi’s comments, however, did not go down well with the Prague Mayor Pavel Novotný. In a letter addressed to Wang Yi, Novotný had demanded an apology from the Chinese Foreign Minister. A copy of the letter was posted on the official page of the Pavel Novotný.

Accusing Wang of ‘crossing the line’, he wrote, ” This was the last time you opened your mouth about the Czech Republic! Your behaviour has substantially crossed the lines of what is diplomatically acceptable. You dare to threaten the senate chairman with pay heavy price, you unmannered rude clowns!” The Prague Mayor demanded an apology from the Chinese Minister within 24 hours for his ‘shameless tweet’. “I want to have it in 24 hours on the table of Czech foreign minister,” Pavel Novotný reiterated.

Využil jsem svého práva formulovat stanoviska městké části a morální povinnosti dočasně s dalšími pražskými starosty a…

Posted by Pavel Novotný Oficiální on Monday, August 31, 2020

“I will make you pay a heavy price,” Prague Mayor tells Chinese Foreign Minister

Warning Wang of dire consequences if he did not mend his ways, the Prague Mayor stated, “Be ashamed and acknowledge that in future even a tone which would implicate threat towards representatives of our sovereign country I will make you pay a heavy price for bullying, and you won’t like it. You will not train us from position of strength and I warn you that reaction from our side will be same even if you had invested 14x more than our friends from Taiwan instead of 14x less.”

A copy of the English translation of his letter was earlier uploaded on Twitter.

English translation of the letter by Pavel Novotný (Image Courtesy: Twitter/ Jaidev Jamwal)

Prague Mayor calls China’s warning a ‘diplomatic f*ck up’

In a rather unparliamentary tone, Pavel Novotný concluded, “Wake up. You will not sh*t on us (sic). Do not let this to be repeated. Send me the copy of the apology on email, so I can put it in the archives and forget your pathetic diplomatic f*ck up you have just made. Don’t p*ss me off. With pretending regards. Pavel Novotny, mayor of Prague-Reporyje”.

The State visit holds significance as Mylos Vystrcil is the highest-ranking official from Czech Republic to ever visit Taiwan.

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

