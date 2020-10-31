Amidst the terror attacks in France and global call of Muslims to boycott French products over the Charlie Hebdo row, Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) student Farhan Zuberi justifies beheading of individuals who dares to dishonour Prophet Muhammad, on Live TV. According to his Twitter bio, Farhan Zuberi is a Cabinet member of Aligarh Muslim University Student Union (AMUSU).

In a video posted by Zuberi on Twitter on October 29, he could be seen giving open threats of murder, if anyone is found disrespecting Prophet Muhammad, during a public rally. Zuberi said, “If anyone commits blasphemy, we will behead him. The foundation of Islam is based on the Kalma (la ila ilalla..muhammad rasoolullah). If anyone does wrong to our Creator, then we will not tolerate this. French President says that the (Charlie Hebdo) cartoons, which were projected on buildings in public view, was freedom of expression.”

Farhan Zuberi was invited as a panel guest during a debate on Times Now over his outrageous remarks. On being asked about his audacity to make calls for beheading in public, he justifies his remark saying, “Absolutely. How can someone dare to disrespect our Prophet? Why should anyone do this?”.

Farhan says, “Bilkul, kya karega koi gustakhi” (Absolutely, why will anyone insult the Prophet), thereby justifying and standing by his call to behead anyone who insults Islam.

Zuberi was eventually snubbed by the anchor. “This is their country… They will make rules for them. Why are you spreading hate in India,” she emphasised.

The beheading case in France

A 46-year-old history teacher, Samuel Paty was beheaded on October 16 by 18-year-old radical Islamist named Abdoullakh Abouyezidovitch A in the Paris suburb of Conflans-Sainte-Honorine for showcasing cartoons of Prophet Muhammad to his students at College du Bois d’Aulne. The terrorist had uploaded the gory pictures of the murder on Twitter, before being shot dead by the French police. It has come to light now that the gruesome attack was the result of doxxing and vitriolic online campaign, led by the father of a 13-year old student of the deceased and the local mosque.