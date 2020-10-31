Saturday, October 31, 2020
Home News Reports AMU student leader Farhan Zuberi calls for the beheading of those who insult Islam,...
News Reports
Updated:

AMU student leader Farhan Zuberi calls for the beheading of those who insult Islam, justifies his statement on Live TV

When the anchor asks him how can he call for a beheading, Farhan says "Bilkul, kya karega koi gustakhi" (Absolutely, why will anyone insult the Prophet), thereby justifying and standing by his call to behead anyone who insults Islam.

OpIndia Staff
AMU activist calls for beheading on TV for blasphemy
Farhan Zuberi (Photo Credits: Bhaskar)
502

Amidst the terror attacks in France and global call of Muslims to boycott French products over the Charlie Hebdo row, Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) student Farhan Zuberi justifies beheading of individuals who dares to dishonour Prophet Muhammad, on Live TV. According to his Twitter bio, Farhan Zuberi is a Cabinet member of Aligarh Muslim University Student Union (AMUSU).

In a video posted by Zuberi on Twitter on October 29, he could be seen giving open threats of murder, if anyone is found disrespecting Prophet Muhammad, during a public rally. Zuberi said, “If anyone commits blasphemy, we will behead him. The foundation of Islam is based on the Kalma (la ila ilalla..muhammad rasoolullah). If anyone does wrong to our Creator, then we will not tolerate this. French President says that the (Charlie Hebdo) cartoons, which were projected on buildings in public view, was freedom of expression.”

Farhan Zuberi was invited as a panel guest during a debate on Times Now over his outrageous remarks. On being asked about his audacity to make calls for beheading in public, he justifies his remark saying, “Absolutely. How can someone dare to disrespect our Prophet? Why should anyone do this?”.

Farhan says, “Bilkul, kya karega koi gustakhi” (Absolutely, why will anyone insult the Prophet), thereby justifying and standing by his call to behead anyone who insults Islam.

Zuberi was eventually snubbed by the anchor. “This is their country… They will make rules for them. Why are you spreading hate in India,” she emphasised.

The beheading case in France

A 46-year-old history teacher, Samuel Paty was beheaded on October 16 by 18-year-old radical Islamist named Abdoullakh Abouyezidovitch A in the Paris suburb of Conflans-Sainte-Honorine for showcasing cartoons of Prophet Muhammad to his students at College du Bois d’Aulne. The terrorist had uploaded the gory pictures of the murder on Twitter, before being shot dead by the French police. It has come to light now that the gruesome attack was the result of doxxing and vitriolic online campaign, led by the father of a 13-year old student of the deceased and the local mosque.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Crime

Tauseef, who was harassing and forcing Nikita to convert to Islam, decided to kill her after watching web series ‘Mirzapur 2’: Report

OpIndia Staff -
During the interrogation, the accused Tauseef confessed to the police officials that he was inspired by the character of 'Munna' in the Mirzapur webseries.
Read more
World

‘They defend caricatures of Prophet Muhammad but expect Muslims to swallow it in name of FoE’: Malaysian ex-PM Mahathir Mohamad defends genocidal tweets

OpIndia Staff -
After asserting that Muslims had the right to kill millions of French people, former Malaysian PM Mahathir Mohamad defended his obnoxious comments
Read more

Nikita Tomar’s murder brings under spotlight the recurring theme of unceasing atrocities committed by Muslims in Mewat: Read details

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Nikita Tomar's murder for failed love jihad was not an isolated case, Mewat has become a hotbed of crime against women by Muslims

Here’s why Jammu and Kashmir does not need a law to protect their land but many other states do

Opinions Abhishek Banerjee -
In a landmark decision, the Government of India has now decided that any Indian can purchase land in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

French Churches mourn victims of Islamic terror attack while their Indian counterparts had opposed providing relief to victims of Islamic persecution

World OpIndia Staff -
The Churches in France tolled their bells to commemorate and honour the victims of the terrorist attack in Nice.

The Hindu spreads fake news about China occupying new regions in Pangong Tso just a month after making money by publishing Chinese propaganda

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The Hindu had quoted an ex-BJP MP to claim that Chinese forces have occupied finger 2 and 3 on north bank of Pangong Tso lake

Recently Popular

Media

As Pakistan minister admits role in Pulwama attack, Rajdeep Sardesai rushes to his rescue, allows him to ‘clarify’, attack India instead, NDTV follows suit

OpIndia Staff -
India Today and NDTV come together to rescue Pakistan minister Fawad Chaudhry after he admitted Terroristan's role in Pulwama attack
Read more
World

Russia: Teenager shot dead after he shouts ‘Allahu Akbar’ and stabs police officer

OpIndia Staff -
On Friday, a 16-year-old terrorist was shot dead by police in the Muslim-dominated region of Tatarstan in Russia.
Read more
News Reports

The Print columnist Zainab Sikander Siddiqui wants Charlie Hebdo to have the “guts” to mock the Holocaust if it wants to publish cartoons on...

OpIndia Staff -
Zainab Sikander Siddiqui ruled that Charlie Hebdo cartoons mocking other religions are not offensive, only cartoons on Islam are offensive
Read more
News Reports

Watch: Video emerges showing Sameet Thakkar being led by men with a rope, his face covered in black cloth while bringing to court

OpIndia Staff -
The person told us that she is well acquainted with people who personally know Sameet Thakkar and that is how she accessed the footage.
Read more
World

France wakes up to the menace of ‘Islamo-leftism’, an alliance between leftists and Islamists that has been attacking India for decades

K Bhattacharjee -
The French education minister spoke out on the dangers of Islamo-leftism in the aftermath of the beheading of Samuel Paty.
Read more
News Reports

Mumbai: French President’s posters pasted on road to be trampled upon after ‘blasphemy’ beheadings, Islamist Raza Academy lauds the act

OpIndia Staff -
Muslims in Bhindi Bazaar of Mumbai posted images of French President on the streets of the city, walked and drove on these posters as a mark of protest against Macron
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Crime

Tauseef, who was harassing and forcing Nikita to convert to Islam, decided to kill her after watching web series ‘Mirzapur 2’: Report

OpIndia Staff -
During the interrogation, the accused Tauseef confessed to the police officials that he was inspired by the character of 'Munna' in the Mirzapur webseries.
Read more
News Reports

AMU student leader Farhan Zuberi calls for the beheading of those who insult Islam, justifies his statement on Live TV

OpIndia Staff -
Amidst the terror attacks in France and global call of Muslims to boycott French products over the Charlie Hebdo row AMU student Farhan Zuberi justifies beheading of individuals who dares to dishonour Prophet Muhammad
Read more
World

‘They defend caricatures of Prophet Muhammad but expect Muslims to swallow it in name of FoE’: Malaysian ex-PM Mahathir Mohamad defends genocidal tweets

OpIndia Staff -
After asserting that Muslims had the right to kill millions of French people, former Malaysian PM Mahathir Mohamad defended his obnoxious comments
Read more
News Reports

India successfully test-fires BrahMos supersonic cruise missile from a Sukhoi-30, hits target 4000 km away from the staring airbase

OpIndia Staff -
Earlier India had carried out successful test-firing of BrahMos supersonic cruise missile from INC Chennai in Arabian Sea.
Read more
News Reports

One Javed arrested under Mission Shakti in Uttar Pradesh for sending abuses and vulgar messages to a woman

OpIndia Staff -
The action was taken by cyber cell set up under Mission Shakti which was launched during Navratri for women and children empowerment.
Read more
World

Watch: Female teacher at Deobandi seminary in Islamabad beheads effigy of French President in front of children for ‘blasphemy’ against Islam

OpIndia Staff -
The effigy was beheaded by a female teacher in Islamabad in front of students, many of whom were children.
Read more
News Reports

Watch: Three Muslims roam around dressing up like Hindu Sadhus, reveal true identity when threatened

OpIndia Staff -
A video has surfaced online where three Muslims clad in saffron robes are seen roaming around in an empty area
Read more
News Reports

Massive Earthquake of 7.0 magnitude jolts Turkey and Greece, 4 dead

OpIndia Staff -
An Earthquake of magnitude 7.0 struck off the coast of western Turkey on Friday, near the Aegean Sea island of Samos
Read more
World

Islamabad, Pakistan: Police fire tear gas and resort to baton to prevent Islamist mob from marching to the French Embassy

OpIndia Staff -
Violence has erupted in Islamabad, Pakistan as anti-France protesters attempted to march towards the French Embassy.
Read more
News Reports

Election Commission removes Kamal Nath from Congress star campaigner list for his ‘item’ remark for Dalit woman leader

OpIndia Staff -
Election Commission had pulled up Kamal Nath for his misogynist jibe against BJP candidate and Dalit leader Imarti Devi
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
471,794FollowersFollow
19,500SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com