Tuesday, February 9, 2021
Porn star Mia Khalifa attacks Priyanka Chopra, questions her ‘silence’ over farmer protests

Priyanka Chopra had tweeted about the farmers' protest back in December. "Our farmers are India's Food Soldiers. Their fears need to be allayed. Their hopes need to be met. As a thriving democracy, we must ensure that this crisis is resolved sooner than later", she had written.

Mia Khalifa questions Priyanka Chopra
After voicing her ‘concern’ for the protesting ‘farmers’ in India, former porn star Mia Khalifa has attacked actress Priyanka Chopra for her ‘silence’ over the farmer protests. Khalifa took to Twitter to slam the Bollywood actress married to American singer-songwriter Nick Jonas.

“Is Mrs. Jonas going to chime in at any point? I’m just curious. This is very much giving me Shakira during the Beirut devastation vibes. Silence”, Khalifa wrote on Twitter. She had earlier posted a video of herself having dinner in which she thanked ‘poet’ Rupi Kaur and Khalistani sympathiser and Canadian MP Jagmeet Singh for paying for her dinner and dessert respectively.

Priyanka Chopra had called for resolution of farmers issue back in December

Mia Khalifa has arrived late to the party. ‘Mrs Jonas’ had voiced concerns over the so-called farmers’ protests months back. In December last year, Priyanka Chopra had tweeted calling for a resolution of the ongoing farmers’ protests that had been going on for several weeks.

She had tweeted, “Our farmers are India’s Food Soldiers. Their fears need to be allayed. Their hopes need to be met. As a thriving democracy, we must ensure that this crisis is resolved sooner than later”.

The ongoing ‘farmer’ protests gained international attention after International songwriter Rihanna along with few other international personalities peddled false propaganda by expressing solidarity with the ‘farmer protestors’. However, the vicious conspiracy behind the propaganda was soon exposed after child-activist Greta Thunberg posted the ‘toolkit‘ of the whole conspiracy on Twitter. This was followed by a stern warning by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) asking these foreign individuals and entities to ascertain facts and undertake a proper understanding of the farmers’ protests before commenting.

