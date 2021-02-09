Radical Islamic preacher Zakir Naik has added yet another gem to his vast collection of bizarre commentaries. After claiming that ‘wishing Merry Christman is Shirk (sin)’, he now advocates his fellow Muslims that ‘masturbation is not haraam in Islam’.

Zakir Naik had on February 7, 2021, posted a sequel to his original video titled Masturbation is not Haraam or Sinful but is Makrooh and Discouraged in Islam’. The original video was released by the Islamic preacher on his YouTube channel on November 23, 2020.

Zakir Naik’s sequel video posted in February 2021

In his sequel video, Zakir Naik said that the video titled: ‘Masturbation is not Haraam or Sinful but is Makrooh and Discouraged in Islam’, was made by him in response to a question asked to him on Whatsapp on November 7, 2020, where he was asked whether masturbation was haraam or halal in Islam. He bragged that the answer to this question was released on his Youtube channel on November 23, 2020, and in less than 24 hours more than hundred thousand people viewed it. On the 27th day, it was viewed by more than a million people. He furthered that his answer was translated into many languages like Urdu, Arabic, Indonesian and reached millions.

The radical Islamic preacher claims that if one can masturbate without doing haraam activities it is not haraam

The Islamist, who acknowledged he is no scholar, said that this is the most common question asked by the Muslims. He furthered that one of his friends has also informed him that on Islam Question & Answer, which is one of the most popular websites of asking fatwas, millions of Muslims have asked this same question as to whether or not Masturbation is haraam in Islam.

Here Zakir Naik reiterated that Muslims have asked him this question time and time again, so he finally decided to liberate his fellow Muslims from the dilemma.

Naik, giving extremely explicit and detailed analogies in his video, stressed that masturbation in not haraam. He added that he can give an umpteen number of examples in support of the argument that one can masturbate without doing haraam activities. Here, he concurred that “70-80-90 per cent of the time a person masturbates involving haraam things like watching pornography, watching blue films… and I disagree with that. But if a husband who does not have a wife, masturbates thinking about his wife… that is not haraam.. what is haraam thinking about your wife?” questioned Naik.

Zakir Naik furthered that the scholars who argue that masturbation is haraam give only one evidence that is from Quran’s chapter number 23 verse number 5-7, where it says that the believers are those who guard their chastity (i.e. private parts, from illegal sexual acts), except from their wives or that their right hands possess. But whoever seeks beyond that are transgressors.

He stressed that the first few scholars of Islam decreed that these verses include masturbation and that became the belief, however, now there are some who remain silent on this, some still agree while some disagree.

‘Prophet says it your private part, it is your fluid, you can emit it as you want’: Zakir Naik

Dissecting the verse of the Quran, Zakir Naik said “that it is written ‘to guard your private parts’…but natural, there is no explicit verse in the Quran which says that masturbation is prohibited. And what we realise from this verse it means sexual intercourse”, added Zakir Naik, furthering that “the Prophet has permitted a man to touch his private parts as long as it is done with your left hand… no problem. The prophet has also said that it is your fluid, you can emit it as you want, so since that is what you exactly do in masturbation it is not haraam”, argued the Islamic hate preacher.

Furthering with the gory details, Zakir Naik explains that masturbation is of two types. One is self-stimulation and the other is your spouse or your sexual partner stimulating you. And no scholar ever says that your wife is not permitted to touch your private part. Based on this, surely the other type of masturbation where your wife touches is permitted, so when you can enjoy with your wife touching your private parts then why can’t you do it yourself, argued Naik.

Zakir Naik’s first video posted last year

All in all, the radical Islamist is totally convinced and wants all his followers to believe that if done in the right way, whatever he means by that, masturbation is not haraam.

He emphasised that since there is no evidence in the Quran and the Sunna to prohibit masturbation, he puts it in the ‘Makrooh’ (discouraged) category.

Zakir Naik and his bizarre commentaries

This is by far one of the most bizarre commentaries that the radical preacher has ever stated. Previously in one of his videos, he told his Muslim followers that wishing Merry Christmas is ‘Shirk’ (sin), and by doing so you are creating your place in hell.

Earlier, on being asked by a ‘Muslim brother’ whether a Muslim can become a bureaucrat in a democratic country like India, Zakir Naik replied, “If you can follow the ‘deen‘ (religion), then, it is permissible. Else, it is not”. Zakir Naik had explained that the only reason a Muslim should become a bureaucrat is to spread the religion and perform his religious duty.

He had also declared that despite his noble efforts of “taking the side of Muslims” and “showing the ugly face of oppressors”, NDTV’s star journalist Ravish Kumar will not find a place in the ‘Jannah’ or Muslim heaven.