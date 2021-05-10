Tuesday, May 11, 2021
Home News Reports Afghanistan: 2 days after bomb blasts that killed 68 people in Kabul, Taliban calls...
News ReportsWorld
Updated:

Afghanistan: 2 days after bomb blasts that killed 68 people in Kabul, Taliban calls for ‘ceasefire’ ahead of Eid

"In order that the Mujahideen again provide a peaceful and secure atmosphere to our compatriots during Eid-ul-Fitr so that they may celebrate this joyous occasion, all Mujahideen are instructed to halt all offensive operations," a Taliban spokesperson has announced.

OpIndia Staff
Afghanistan: Taliban calls for 'ceasefire' for Eid after bombing near girls school takes 63 lives
Representational image (Photo Credits: The conversation)
142

On Monday (April 10), Islamic terrorist outfit Taliban announced that it would observe a 3-day ceasefire in Afghanistan ahead of Eid. The development comes a day after the terrorist organization distanced itself from the deadly bomb blasts that rocked the city of Kabul on Saturday.

While speaking about the decision, Taliban spokesperson Mohammad Naeem said, “In order that the Mujahideen again provide a peaceful and secure atmosphere to our compatriots during Eid-ul-Fitr so that they may celebrate this joyous occasion, all Mujahideen … are instructed to halt all offensive operations.” He added that all terrorists associated with the Taliban have been told to not target the Afghan government unless it’s a case of retaliation. Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated between May 12 and May 13, depending on the moon’s sighting.

The spokesperson of Afghanistan’s High Council for National Reconciliation, Fraidoon Khwazoon, had welcomed the decision of the Taliban to observe a ceasefire for 3 days. While President Ashraf Ghani did not comment about the announcement made by the Taliban, Kabul has reportedly been on high alert ever since the US decided to withdraw all its troops by September 11. The decision by the Biden administration has seen a surge in terror attacks by the Taliban.

Bomb blasts rock the city of Kabul, leave 63 dead

On Saturday (May 9) afternoon, multiple blasts took place outside a girl’s school in Kabul in Afghanistan, killing around 68 people and injuring around 150 victims. Reportedly, the attack took place in the Shia Muslim-dominated area of Dasht-e-Barchi, which was earlier been targetted by radical extremist outfit ISIS. The terror began with a car bomb explosion outside the premises of Sayed-ul-Shuhada High School, followed by two rocket attacks.

While speaking about the matter, the Interior Ministry of Afghanistan said that there were a total of 3 explosions, including a car bomb attack and 2 IED blasts. The incident occurred when the students were leaving home from school. Ibrahim, a teacher at the Sayed-ul-Shuhada High School informed that the majority of the victims of the terror attack were young girls. Interior Ministry spokesman Tariq Ayan has expressed fears that the death toll might increase in the terror attack.

The incident was also condemned by the diplomatic mission in Kabul and the Afghanistan government. On Saturday, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani blamed the terror attack on the Taliban extremists in Afghanistan. However, the radical Islamist group has instead ‘condemnded’ the attack on civilians in the country. Reportedly, the family members of the victims have pinned the blame on the Afghan government and Western powers.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsTaliban attack, Afghanistan school attack, School bombing
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Maharashtra Minister Dhananjay Munde flouts COVID-19 protocol, gathers a huge crowd for inauguration of isolation centre in Beed

OpIndia Staff -
The district of Beed has been adversely affected by the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.
News Reports

Creating vaccine hesitancy, fear, unused ventilators in Congress-ruled states and more: Read JP Nadda’s scathing letter to Sonia Gandhi

OpIndia Staff -
"In a nation that has almost no recent history of vaccine hesitancy, your party has the dubious record of trying to actively create it, that too, in the middle of a once-in-a-century pandemic," JP Nadda's letter to Sonia read.

Congress govt had nominated Navneet Kalra, now accused of black marketing oxygen concentrators, as a permanent member of Golf Club

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The Delhi police had issued a lookout notice for absconding Delhi restaurateur Navneet Kalra who is accused of black marketing oxygen

Calcutta HC “appreciates” Mamata Banerjee-led govt for ‘stemming’ the post-poll violence

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
West Bengal was in the grips of political violence after Mamata Banerjee-led TMC emerged victorious in the assembly elections

Sonia Gandhi retains her position as party president, blames the local leadership for Congress’ poor performance in polls

Politics OpIndia Staff -
Paucity of time, infighting, covid restrictions were some of the reasons given by the state leadership for Congress' poor performance in assembly elections.

Washington Post and DW News resort to vulture journalism, criticised by netizens for ‘promoting’ India’s Covid crisis on Twitter

News Reports Dibakar Dutta -
Social Media users slammed Washington Post and DW for 'selling human tragedy' for cash.

Recently Popular

Entertainment

As Netizens trend #ArrestMunmunDutta, the actor apologises, says she was misinformed and did not intend to use casteist slur: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Actor Munmun Dutta, most famously known for playing the character of 'Babita Ji in 'Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chasmah', today posted a statement on Twitter, apologising
Read more
News Reports

BMC chief explains why it is not the Modi govt but the states that need to be blamed for the oxygen crisis

OpIndia Staff -
BMC chief said that mismanagement of states is responsible for the oxygen crisis and increased number of SOS calls
Read more
World

Iran: 20 year old youth Alireza Fazeli Monfared beheaded by half brother, cousins for being gay

OpIndia Staff -
Alireza Fazeli Monfared, a 20 year old Iranian youth, was murdered by his brother and cousins due to his sexual orientation.
Read more
News Reports

Yogendra Yadav was aware of the rape of a woman by AAP leaders at the Tikri border ‘farmer’ protest site: Report

OpIndia Staff -
A report published in Dainik Bhaskar says that Yogendra Yadav was intimately aware of the sexual assault of a woman at the Tikri protest site and yet he remained tight-lipped about the incident
Read more
News Reports

‘Dominance of one religious group cannot prevent religious celebrations of other’, says Madras HC after local Muslims object to Hindu procession

OpIndia Staff -
The Madras High court concluded that similar acts of 'resistance' by other religious groups would result in loss of lives, destruction of properties, riots, religious fights and chaos.
Read more
News Reports

Twitter restores official handle of Lieutenant Governor office of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha after govt steps in

OpIndia Staff -
The spokesman for the Government of India has said that the account has been suspended due to some technical issues
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

254,917FansLike
541,278FollowersFollow
24,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com