On Monday (April 10), Islamic terrorist outfit Taliban announced that it would observe a 3-day ceasefire in Afghanistan ahead of Eid. The development comes a day after the terrorist organization distanced itself from the deadly bomb blasts that rocked the city of Kabul on Saturday.

While speaking about the decision, Taliban spokesperson Mohammad Naeem said, “In order that the Mujahideen again provide a peaceful and secure atmosphere to our compatriots during Eid-ul-Fitr so that they may celebrate this joyous occasion, all Mujahideen … are instructed to halt all offensive operations.” He added that all terrorists associated with the Taliban have been told to not target the Afghan government unless it’s a case of retaliation. Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated between May 12 and May 13, depending on the moon’s sighting.

The spokesperson of Afghanistan’s High Council for National Reconciliation, Fraidoon Khwazoon, had welcomed the decision of the Taliban to observe a ceasefire for 3 days. While President Ashraf Ghani did not comment about the announcement made by the Taliban, Kabul has reportedly been on high alert ever since the US decided to withdraw all its troops by September 11. The decision by the Biden administration has seen a surge in terror attacks by the Taliban.

Bomb blasts rock the city of Kabul, leave 63 dead

On Saturday (May 9) afternoon, multiple blasts took place outside a girl’s school in Kabul in Afghanistan, killing around 68 people and injuring around 150 victims. Reportedly, the attack took place in the Shia Muslim-dominated area of Dasht-e-Barchi, which was earlier been targetted by radical extremist outfit ISIS. The terror began with a car bomb explosion outside the premises of Sayed-ul-Shuhada High School, followed by two rocket attacks.

While speaking about the matter, the Interior Ministry of Afghanistan said that there were a total of 3 explosions, including a car bomb attack and 2 IED blasts. The incident occurred when the students were leaving home from school. Ibrahim, a teacher at the Sayed-ul-Shuhada High School informed that the majority of the victims of the terror attack were young girls. Interior Ministry spokesman Tariq Ayan has expressed fears that the death toll might increase in the terror attack.

The incident was also condemned by the diplomatic mission in Kabul and the Afghanistan government. On Saturday, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani blamed the terror attack on the Taliban extremists in Afghanistan. However, the radical Islamist group has instead ‘condemnded’ the attack on civilians in the country. Reportedly, the family members of the victims have pinned the blame on the Afghan government and Western powers.