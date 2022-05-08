On Saturday (May 7) late night, the Punjab and Haryana High Court granted protection to BJP Delhi spokesperson Tajinder Bagga from arrest till May 10 in connection to the case registered against him by the Punjab police.

An urgent hearing of the case was held at the residence of Justice Anoop Chitkara in Chandigarh. The BJP leader was represented by advocates Mayank Aggarwal and Anil Mehta.

Tajinder Bagga informed the court that the case against him was the result of a political vendetta. His counsel stated that the custody of the BJP leader was not required for investigation, given that the evidence (which formed the basis of the case) was electronic in nature.

Bagga added that he has deep roots in the society and was not a ‘flight risk.’ On hearing the counsel for the BJP leader, Justice Chitkara provided interim relief to him.

High Court ने लगाई @tajinderbagga की गिरफ्तारी पर रोक ।

एक बार फिर बुराई पर सचाई की जीत हुई

एक बार फिर बदलाखोर केजरीवाल और उसकी मक्कार पुलिस की कोशिश नाकाम हुई। — Manjinder Singh Sirsa (@mssirsa) May 7, 2022

While speaking about the matter, BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa tweeted, “High Court has stayed the arrest of Tajinder Bagga. This is again a victory of good over evil. Once again, the nefarious agenda of vengeful Kejriwal and his stooges in the police department have failed.”

Mohali Court issued warrant against Tajinder Bagga

The BJP spokesperson had moved the Punjab and Haryana High Court after the Judicial Magistrate of SAS Nagar in Mohali, Ravtesh Inderjit Singh, issued an arrest warrant against him.

BREAKING: BJP leader Tajinder Bagga moves Punjab and Haryana High Court against his arrest waarant.



High Court allows urgent hearing to be held at the residence of Justice Anoop Chitkara.#tajinderbagga #TajinderSinghBagga pic.twitter.com/4DdQzgMFU2 — Bar & Bench (@barandbench) May 7, 2022

The court had directed the police to arrest Bagga and produce him before it.

Mohali court issues an arrest warrant against Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga and instructs police to arrest him and produce him before court — ANI (@ANI) May 7, 2022

The Mohali court stated in its order, “Keeping in view the contents of the application & the fact that sufficient opportunities have already been granted to the accused to join the investigation and despite that accused has failed to join the investigation.”

“It is necessary in the interest of justice, to issue nonbailable warrants for accused Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, who is evading arrest, in order to facilitate the investigation,” the order emphasised.

…It is necessary in the interest of justice, to issue nonbailable warrants for accused Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, who is evading arrest, in order to facilitate the investigation,” reads, the order of court of Judicial Magistrate (1st class) Ravtesh Inderjit Singh (2/2) — ANI (@ANI) May 7, 2022

Earlier, in a high voltage drama on Friday, Tajinder Bagga was arrested by Punjab Police from his home without due process, which led to a case of kidnapping against Punjab Police.

Bagga immediately through his counsel moved to the Dwarka Court. His plea mentioned that he was being taken by some unknown persons. The Delhi Police, therefore, swung into action after the Court ordered his production. The Delhi Police informed the Haryana Police who stopped the Punjab police from taking Bagga to Punjab.

Earlier, Punjab Police had registered an FIR against Tajinder Bagga for his criticism of Arvind Kejriwal after the Delhi CM mocked ‘The Kashmir Files’ movie during the budget session of the Delhi assembly calling it a jhoothi film. The film depicts the sufferings of the Kashmiri Hindus during the genocide they suffered in Kashmir in the late 1980s and early 1990s.