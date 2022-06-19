The Islamic State terrorists have become creative and are now putting the blame of carrying out attack on the Gurudwara in Kabul on ex-BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma’s statements on Prophet Muhammad. A report in Tribune says that on the Telegram channel of one of the affiliates of local branch of the terror group Islamic State claimed that the said terror attack was in response to Nupur Sharma’s statements on Prophet Muhammad a month back. At least two people died and seven sustained injuries in the terror attack in the Taliban-ruled country.

However, this is not the first time the terrorists have targeted the Sikh places of worship. In March 2020, armed terrorists had attacked a Gurudwara in Shor Bazar Area of Afghanistan killing Twenty-eight people. The Islamic State had claimed responsibility for the attack. The terrorist ‘Abu Khalid al-Hindi’ was identified as an Indian National who was responsible for the attack in order to avenge the supposed ‘plight of Muslims in Kashmir’.

In October 2021, Taliban, having ousted the elected government, forcibly entered a Gurudwara and threatened the worshippers. Sikh community had back then urged India to raise an SOS. The Taliban back then had targeted the same Gurudwara Karte Parwan in Kabul, Afghanistan, that was attacked yesterday. Back in October 2021, there were no ‘provocation’ like Nupur Sharma’s remarks on Prophet Muhammad.

Soon after Taliban took over Afghanistan on 15th August 2021, panic and fear swept across the country. Later in October 2021, the Sikhs in Taliban-ruled Afghanistan were given two options to stay alive, either to leave the country or convert to Islam. Sikhs have been living in miserable conditions in Afghanistan even before or without the Taliban, and the Afghanistan government had failed to protect them. Most of the Sikh homes were captured by the powerful warlords in the 1990s. In August 2021, after the takeover of the country by the Taliban, a large number of Sikhs were evacuated to India by the Indian govt.