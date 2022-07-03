‘Goli maaro saalo ko’ is not same as ‘sar tan se juda’: You and I are not same

Ever since the abhorrent calls for beheading by Islamists over their perceived ‘blasphemy’ in ‘gustakhi of their Nabi’ are being normalised, now even by the highest institute of judiciary in India, albeit indirectly, this false equivalence is being brought up by some radicals.

Earlier, the same bunch of zombies have tried to paint Jai Shri Ram as a ‘war cry’ and ‘hate speech’, most likely because of the way how ‘Allahu Akbar’ could send chills down anyone’s spine, especially in crowded malls, planes because we know someone nearby is likely to blow himself/herself off. I agree, terrorism has no religion. It is just that some misguided children decide to blow self, public property and airplanes in name of religion which almost always has been single source in recent times.

Since in recent cases of beheading, killing of Hindu men for merely extending support to ex-BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma, cannot be spinned as ‘killed after forced to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram”, the usual suspects have tried to compare the 2nd most terrifying chant after ‘Allahu Akbar’, ‘Sar tan se juda’ to ‘goli maaro saalo ko’.

Now, let me explain the ‘goli maaro saalo ko’ slogan that has been riling up the ‘liberals’ since 2019 anti-CAA violence where those nationalists who put India first demanded the traitors be shot dead. Demanding capital punishment for traitors, who sell their country for peanuts, sometimes in violation of FCRA and other laws of the land by taking money from countries like Pakistan which may not have the best interest for India in mind, is not wrong. As long as none of those chanting and demanding punishment picks up gun and shoots one of them.

This makes total sense because that is exactly how the ‘liberal’ jamaat has been justifying Islamist propaganda outlet Alt News cofounder Mohammed Zubair’s dogwhistling against ex-BJP spokie Nupur Sharma.

Zubair isn’t responsible

‘Goli maaro saalo ko’ is a rhetorical statement. It means how the judiciary must take strict action against the traitors and execute them. While now they are hanged till death, at one point in human history, convicts were also put before firing squad. Since in India it is not there, it is clearly a rhetorical slogan.

Much like ‘Tilak, taraju aur talwar, unko maaro joote chaar’ – the political slogan raised by respected Dalit leader Mayawati asking people to beat up Brahmins, Banias and Kshatriyas (upper caste, so to say) people.

So just as Mayawati did not literally mean Brahmins be beaten up, ‘goli maaro saalo ko’ does not literally mean public execution of traitors. It is just judicial process be undertaken and they be given strict punishment.

So, if Zubair isn’t responsible for zombies baying for Nupur Sharma’s blood calling for her beheading *AND* killing even those who support her, those who call for strict punishment for traitors shouldn’t be responsible when terrorists are hanged.

However, ‘sar tan se juda’ slogan (full chant – Gustakh-e-Nabi ki ek hi saza, sar tan se juda, sar tan se juda) does call for literal beheading of the one who has ‘blasphemed’. If you have said anything that could hurt the religious feelings of ‘believers’, beheading is permitted by the Islamic law.

Further, if you ask any Islamist, they would quite likely say how Quran is above the constitution for them. Safdar Nagori, 2008 Ahmedabad bomb blast convict had quite infamously said the constitution holds no value for him and Quran is above all. A resident of Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, 54-years-old Nagori was associated with the banned Islamic terrorist organization Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI). He was the main conspirator of the 2008 Ahmedabad serial blasts.

After SIMI was banned, some members started other outfits like PFI and SIO and others and they have been at the forefront of raising hateful slogans against Hindus including demanding their beheading.

And, to make things abundantly clearer that the two slogans are not same, one can see how after ‘goli maaro saalo ko’, no one has really picked up guns and killed anyone, but after ‘sar tan se juda’ slogans were raised in recent controversy, at least three Hindus have been killed by Islamists for supporting a woman who had the audacity to do ‘gustakh-e-Nabi’.

So you see, you and I are not same. You believe Sharia above all. While I have full faith in judiciary and even though I may not agree with it many times, I will still abide by the law of the land, even if judiciary of secular India is more likely to hear urgent hearing of a terrorist than an average Hindu.

I will not go about wielding swords, knives and beheading people or blowing myself up in the name of Allah.

That’s the difference.

Jai Hind.