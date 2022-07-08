The series of death threats to Nupur Sharma and the announcement of bounties by Islamists for beheading her has not stopped yet. In another such incident, a leader of the Trinamool Congress has announced a bounty on her head. On June 2, TMC leader Wasim Raza had announced Rs 5 lakh bounty for Nupur Sharma’s head. The Muslim leader in West Bengal shared a post in this regard from his Facebook profile and gave death calls to Nupur Sharma for her allegedly insulting remarks against the Prophet Muhammad. However later he edited the post to demand Nupur Sharma’s arrest instead.

In his Facebook post, Wasim Raza wrote, “I Wasim Raza, ashique rasool, with all responsibilities announces Rs 5 lakhs on Nupur Sharma’s arrest. Brothers, please share this post as much as you can for the love of our prophet Muhammad Sallallaho alaihiwasallam.”

Wasim Raza cleverly updated his original post and added the word arrest with an appeal of sharing the post.

However, this was not his original post, and he had edited his Facebook on 30th June 2022. In the edit history of the message, his original post is seen in which there is no mention of the arrest. Rather, Wasim Raza clearly declared the bounty for Nupur Sharma’s head, which makes his post a call for her beheading.

Wasim Raza’s original post is a clear call for beheading.

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga shared some photographs of Wasim Raza on Twitter in which he is seen with top TMC leader and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee.

TMC Senior Leader Wasim raza issued 5 Lakh Rs Bounty on Nupur Sharma head pic.twitter.com/etRHReEaQH — Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga (@TajinderBagga) July 8, 2022

In his Facebook account, Wasim Raza has posted several photos and videos that make it clear that he is a TMC leader. In April 2021, he had posted a video showing him participating in a TMC march.

Ironically, Wasim Raza calls himself a human rights activist. He is a member of the Asian Human Rights Society. Analyst Anshul Saxena tweeted, “A man Wasim Raza from Kolkata announced a bounty of Rs 5 lakh on Nupur Sharma’s head. You can see the edit history of his post. And, who is Wasim Raza? A member of the Asian Human Rights Society. Yes, he’s a so-called human rights activist.”

Nupur Sharma is continuously getting death threats for her allegedly insulting comments on the Prophet Muhammad. Even those who support her on social media are also getting death threats. Kanhaiya Lal of Udaipur and Umesh Kolhe of Amravati were beheaded by the Islamists for sharing social media posts supporting Nupur Sharma.