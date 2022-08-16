According to the Times of India, global Islamic terrorist organisation Al-Qaida has asked Indian Muslims to bring former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma to “justice” for alleged blasphemy. Nupur Sharma, already the target of several terrorists and Jihadists has another bull’s eye painted on her by Al Qaida.

As reported by the Times of India, Al-Qaida detailed Sharma’s “blasphemy” in its mouthpiece for the Indian subcontinent, Nawa-e-Ghazwa-e-Hind, as the terror organisation called for vengeance, urging Muslims to arm themselves against the enemy for a “defensive jihad” and engage in the “nearest jihad” in Kashmir.

The provocation via Nawa-e-Ghazwa-e-Hind follows the assassination of Udaipur tailor Kanhaiya Lal and Amaravati pharmacist Umesh Kolhe by Muslim neighbours and acquaintances for their support of Sharma. Others who backed the former spokesman have suffered terrible injuries, threats and intimidation, prompting others to offer an apology. In light of the recent attack on renowned author Salman Rushdie in New York for his ‘blasphemous’ book published in 1988, the situation is highly alarming.

Previously, Al-Qaida in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) released a statement in June through its mouthpiece, as-Sahab, vowing retaliation for Sharma’s remarks. The AQIS claimed to be prepared to launch suicide attacks in Delhi, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, and Mumbai. The video included a remark from AQIS head Asim Umar, belonging to UP’s Sambhal, asking if anybody would give their lives for the honour of the Prophet.

The June letter read, “We shall kill those who affront our Prophet and we shall bind explosives with our bodies and the bodies of our children to blow away the ranks of those who dare to dishonour our Prophet.”

“We say with the help of Allah the almighty, the saffron terrorists should now await their end in Delhi, Bombay, UP, and Gujarat. They shall find refuge neither in their homes nor in their fortified army cantonments. May our mothers be bereaved of us, if we do not avenge our beloved Prophet,” it further added.

Nupur Sharma has been staying under police protection in a secret location after her statements on the Prophet sparked widespread outrage and violent demonstrations. Authorities have increased her protection in response to escalating death threats.