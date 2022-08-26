In Shahjahanpur of Uttar Pradesh, a delivery boy was shot for refusing to accept torn currency notes while delivering an order of pizza and burgers. After the incident, the injured man Sachin Kashyap was sent to Bareilly for treatment. The incident took place on 24th August 2022. The accused Nadeem Khan and Naeem Khan were arrested by the Bareilly police and country-made pistols were recovered from them.

This incident took place in the Kotwali Chowk area of Shahjahanpur on Wednesday. Sachin Kumar Kashyap, a resident of the Kachcha Katra Mohalla works as a delivery boy in the Vilanka Cafe situated in the town hall area under the Sadar Police Station. On Wednesday, August 24, he went to deliver a pizza and burger order late in the night. He was accompanied by his friend Ritik. At around 11.30 in the night, both of them went to Nadeem Khan’s residence in the Jalalnagar area for delivery of the order and returned after collecting the price.

According to reports, Ritik said that Sachin was supposed to collect Rs 197 from the customer, and Nadeem Khan gave him a note of Rs 200. After that, they went to buy a soft drink and gave that same note. But the shopkeeper refused to accept it as it was torn. They immediately went back, and requested Nadeem to replace the note. But Nadeem Khan and his brother Naeem Khan got very angry at this. Both of them abused Sachin. As Sachin resisted the abuse, Nadeem Khan brought out a country-made pistol and shot Sachin in the back. Ritik was saved by chance.

After hearing the gunshot, a neighbour called police, the police reached the spot and sent the injured to the Government Medical College. Seeing his condition, he was referred to Bareilly. Inspector-in-charge Amit Pandey said raids were conducted at several places to arrest the accused. The police took quick action in this case and on 26th August 2022, the police arrested the two accused Nadeem Khan and Naeem Khan for shooting the delivery boy. The police also recovered an illegal pistol that was used in the crime and 12 bores cartridges.

SHO Pandey said, “Multiple teams were deployed in the area to nab the accused brothers. We recovered two countrymade pistols and multiple bullets from them. We booked them under sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 504 (intentional insult) of the Indian Penal Code, along with section 5/25 of the Arms Act. Both of them were sent to jail on Thursday”.