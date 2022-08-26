On Thursday, the Hyderabad Police released around 90 Islamists who had raised murderous ‘sar tan se juda’ beheading chants over T Raja Singh’s alleged ‘blasphemous’ comments. This is hours after the Police arrested Singh from his residence in Hyderabad.

According to the reports, the Islamists had protested overnight for two nights calling for the beheading of suspended BJP MLA T Raja Singh who had also passed comments on Munawar Faruqui’s ‘comedy show’ where he had once mocked Hindu gods and goddesses. The Islamists were detained by the Police on August 23 and were released by the Hyderabad Police on directions of AIMIM’s Asaduddin Owaisi.

Men, women and even children were involved in stone pelting as well as chanting the murderous chants calling for T Raja Singh’s beheading. As reported earlier, the AIMIM leader is said to have met the DCP South Zone and got these ‘protesters’ released.

On August 25, after the Islamists were released, the AIMIM leader called the protesters and extended support to them, the video of which went viral over social media. In the video, one of the protesters can be seen talking to Asaduddin Owaisi. Expressing concern, Owaisi on phone said, “Whatever happened was really bad. Mustafa Ali Muzaffar told me that the police had detained you all. Now there’s no need to worry. It’s 1:30 am. You all go home and take a rest. Your parents might be worrying”.

AIMIM President Barrister Asaduddin Owaisi talking to release youngsters.



Alhamdulillah youngsters arrested from Shalibanda are released after AIMIM President Barrister Asaduddin Owaisi and AIMIM Floor Leader Janab Akbaruddin Owaisi intervention. pic.twitter.com/i0dUtXMCF4 — §umaiya khan (@pathan_sumaya) August 24, 2022

Meanwhile, the Islamist protestor who was talking to the AIMIM leader thanked him for his interference in the matter and said that Muzzafar corporator played a major role in their release. Corporator Mustafa Ali Muzaffar is an AIMIM leader from the Shalibanda area who was also part of the protests where the Islamists raised the ‘Sar Tan Se Juda’ slogans against T Raja Singh. Muzzafar had shared the video of the protest on his Facebook page with a hashtag that read, “Arrest Raja Singh”.

Earlier, it was reported that the Islamist protest was led by Syed Abdahu Kashaf who calls himself a political strategist and Social and Civil Rights Activist. He seems to be associated with the AIMIM party and its supremo Asaduddin Owaisi as he has worked as Social media Head of the party from 2012 to 2019.

On Thursday, the Telangana Police detained Raja Singh again for his alleged ‘blasphemous’ remarks against Prophet Mohammad. The former BJP leader was arrested from his residence in Hyderabad. Earlier, he was arrested and released on bail in the Prophet remarks case.

Informing that Singh has been labelled as a rowdy sheeter at Mangalhat Police Station, the police said that Raja Singh committed ‘blasphemy’ by making objectionable comments on Prophet Mohammad in a video posted on his YouTube channel. According to the reports, as many as 101 criminal cases are registered against Singh, and he is involved in 18 communal offences registered in different police stations in the city.

Tense situation continue to prevail in the city of Hyderabad as the Police has imposed section 144 in the area.