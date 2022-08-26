Friday, August 26, 2022
HomeNews Reports'Don't worry, take rest': Watch how AIMIM’s Asaduddin Owaisi spoke to released Islamist, arrested...
News Reports
Updated:

‘Don’t worry, take rest’: Watch how AIMIM’s Asaduddin Owaisi spoke to released Islamist, arrested for chanting ‘sar tan se juda’ against Raja Singh

On August 25, after the Islamists were released, the AIMIM leader called the protesters and extended support to them, the video of which went viral over social media.

OpIndia Staff
Watch how AIMIM’s Asaduddin Owaisi spoke to released fellow who was arrested for chanting 'Sar tan se juda'
The Protesters were released by Hyderabad Police after hours Raja Singh was arrested
5

On Thursday, the Hyderabad Police released around 90 Islamists who had raised murderous ‘sar tan se juda’ beheading chants over T Raja Singh’s alleged ‘blasphemous’ comments. This is hours after the Police arrested Singh from his residence in Hyderabad.

According to the reports, the Islamists had protested overnight for two nights calling for the beheading of suspended BJP MLA T Raja Singh who had also passed comments on Munawar Faruqui’s ‘comedy show’ where he had once mocked Hindu gods and goddesses. The Islamists were detained by the Police on August 23 and were released by the Hyderabad Police on directions of AIMIM’s Asaduddin Owaisi.

Men, women and even children were involved in stone pelting as well as chanting the murderous chants calling for T Raja Singh’s beheading. As reported earlier, the AIMIM leader is said to have met the DCP South Zone and got these ‘protesters’ released.

On August 25, after the Islamists were released, the AIMIM leader called the protesters and extended support to them, the video of which went viral over social media. In the video, one of the protesters can be seen talking to Asaduddin Owaisi. Expressing concern, Owaisi on phone said, “Whatever happened was really bad. Mustafa Ali Muzaffar told me that the police had detained you all. Now there’s no need to worry. It’s 1:30 am. You all go home and take a rest. Your parents might be worrying”.

Meanwhile, the Islamist protestor who was talking to the AIMIM leader thanked him for his interference in the matter and said that Muzzafar corporator played a major role in their release. Corporator Mustafa Ali Muzaffar is an AIMIM leader from the Shalibanda area who was also part of the protests where the Islamists raised the ‘Sar Tan Se Juda’ slogans against T Raja Singh. Muzzafar had shared the video of the protest on his Facebook page with a hashtag that read, “Arrest Raja Singh”.

Earlier, it was reported that the Islamist protest was led by Syed Abdahu Kashaf who calls himself a political strategist and Social and Civil Rights Activist. He seems to be associated with the AIMIM party and its supremo Asaduddin Owaisi as he has worked as Social media Head of the party from 2012 to 2019.

On Thursday, the Telangana Police detained Raja Singh again for his alleged ‘blasphemous’ remarks against Prophet Mohammad. The former BJP leader was arrested from his residence in Hyderabad. Earlier, he was arrested and released on bail in the Prophet remarks case.

Informing that Singh has been labelled as a rowdy sheeter at Mangalhat Police Station, the police said that Raja Singh committed ‘blasphemy’ by making objectionable comments on Prophet Mohammad in a video posted on his YouTube channel. According to the reports, as many as 101 criminal cases are registered against Singh, and he is involved in 18 communal offences registered in different police stations in the city.

Tense situation continue to prevail in the city of Hyderabad as the Police has imposed section 144 in the area.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Mark Zuckerberg admits on Joe Rogan’s show that Facebook suppressed Hunter Biden emails story just before US elections because FBI had told them to

OpIndia Staff -

I hate you f*cking Indians: Mexican-American woman’s racist tirade goes viral, arrested after she assaults Indian women, pulls a gun out

OpIndia Staff -

Thakur Raja Singh gets support from BJP MLA from Uttar Pradesh, Brijbhushan Rajput criticizes the party too over the issue

OpIndia Staff -

‘Will hold protests if not cancelled’: VHP writes to Delhi police seeking cancellation of Munawar Faruqui’s ‘Dongri to nowhere’ show in Delhi

OpIndia Staff -

Two arrested in the Sonali Phogat murder case, Goa police adds IPC section 302 to the case after autopsy revealed multiple blunt force injuries

OpIndia Staff -

From invitations to weddings to ‘don’t carry your fame everywhere’: YouTuber MrBeast’s tweet on his first encounter in India draws varied reactions

OpIndia Staff -

Hyderabad: Influencer Syed Abdahu Kashaf arrested for raising ‘Sar Tan Se Juda’ slogans against T Raja Singh, released after an hour

OpIndia Staff -

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma ‘schools’ Kejriwal, asks how many new schools have Delhi govt started in the last 7 years

OpIndia Staff -

Producer Shalini Chaudhary says actor Zeishan Quadri sold her Audi A6 car after ‘borrowing’ it from her and then threatened to kill her, FIR...

OpIndia Staff -

Chinese govt account tries to pass off bridal wear from a Karachi fashion show as ‘traditional Uyghur dress’

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
593,313FollowersFollow
27,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com