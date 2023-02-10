Another partition by 2047? A deadline given by Islamists and Leftists: This is how

In 2047, India will complete 100 years of independence from the British and by extension, it will also complete 100 years of the deadly partition that tore India into two – Islamic Pakistan and “secular” India. In the run-up to 100 years of the partition, a nefarious design seems to be unfolding, where Islamists and Leftists seem to be actively pushing India towards circumstances which led up to the first partition of India.

In July 2022, OpIndia exclusively covered the details of a document that was being circulated by PFI to its members. The document, ‘Vision 2047’ detailed the roadmap to Ghazwa-e-Hind – a plan to turn India into an Islamic nation by the year 2047. The document had, in excruciating detail, the plans to radicalise Muslims, create a nexus between SC/ST Hindus, especially Dalits and Muslims, replace the Indian Constitution with Sharia, commit genocide of Hindus and turn India into an Islamic nation.

On the 2nd of February 2023, Maharashtra Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) filed a chargesheet against 5 PFI terrorists, who were arrested during nationwide raids against the proscribed Islamic organisation, for being involved in unlawful activities and conspiracy against the nation. The five accused – Mazhar Khan, Sadiq Shaikh, Mohammad Iqbal Khan, Momin Mistry and Aasif Hussain Khan were arrested by the Mumbai unit of the Maharashtra ATS for their association with PFI.

The 5, who have now been chargesheeted, were among 20 others who were arrested by Maharashtra ATS. Over 100 terrorists associated with PFI have been arrested by multiple agencies since the crackdown against PFI started.

The chargesheet filed against the 5 accused by Maharashtra ATS spans over 600 pages and details how the accused were working towards turning India into an Islamic nation by 2047. The Vision 2047 document, which was detailed exclusively by OpIndia back in July 2022 was also attached to the chargesheet as a document recovered from the accused during raids.

The chargesheet contains chilling details of the nefarious designs by the PFI and how its operatives were working to fulfil those plans.

The chargesheet makes the following revelations about the 5 accused, who were office bearers of PFI:

PFI and the Islamists working with the terror organisation were conspiring against the state.

Secret meetings were held by PFI members at Chembur, Dharavi, Kurla, Thane, Nerul, Panvel and Mumbra in Maharashtra. In these meetings, they planned how to work against the state and also hatched theories to radicalise Muslims and turn India into an Islamic Nation by 2047.

PFI had planned to induct Muslims, convince them that the state was working against Islam and mobilise them against Hindus.

PFI intended to work towards replacing the Constitution of India with Islamic Sharia.

They wanted to turn India into an Islamic State.

They wanted Muslims to only be identified as ‘Muslims’ and not Indians.

PFI pushed the propaganda of Muslims being in danger and atrocities being heaped upon them. Using this trope, they wanted to train Muslims to use arms.

PFI wanted to raise money and take help from foreign organisations to subvert Indian democracy and fulful their plans to turn India into an Islamic Nation.

Two of the accused had knowledge of law and would guide the team accordingly.

One of the accused was against the task of recruiting Muslim youth.

2047 is not just a deadline that is being given by the PFI, but even the Leftists, under the garb of social justice, are peddling a similar agenda of creating unrest in India.

On the 8th of February, author and academician Rajiv Malhotra tweeted about an event being held at Harvard where India would be on trial over ‘caste’. He tweeted that many Indian donors were sponsoring this event.

Happening at Harvard. India on trial over caste. This conf is sponsored by many Indian donors. pic.twitter.com/FR3EBc3P8j — Rajiv Malhotra (@RajivMessage) February 8, 2023

The event, which is to be held on the 11th of February 2023, has been titled India Conference at Harvard 2023. The event brief on the Harvard website says:

Organized entirely by students at Harvard University, the 20th edition of the annual India Conference at Harvard is taking place on the weekend of February 11-12, 2023, at the Harvard Kennedy School and Harvard Business School. The conference will be in-person with some panels in a hybrid/ virtual format. As India completes 75 years of independence and looks forward to the next 25 years, the theme for the conference is “Vision 2047: India at 100 Years of Independence”. There will be panels covering topics on policy, business and culture. The conference is supported by our title sponsor WNS, and additionally by contributions from Zydus and The Lakshmi Mittal and Family South Asia Institute at Harvard University.

One of the panel discussions that is to take place during the annual India Conference at Harvard is titled, “What will it take to annihilate caste by 2047”.

Screenshot from the Harvard event schedule

The speakers who are included in this panel have often peddled the usual tropes that break the unity of India and peddle the same trope against Hindus as the PFI does.

Satyendra Kumar, the co-founder and Director of the Centre for Social Equity and Inclusion (CSEI) and National Youth Equity Forum (NYEF). A quick look at his Twitter profile would reveal which side of the fence he sits on.

Days before the Delhi Anti-Hindu riots broke out, which were specifically aimed to “teach Kafirs a lesson”, Kumar had tweeted that they will not let the govt implement CAA.

He had also retweeted Kanhaiya Kumar who had furthered the same trop as PFI and several other Islamists, trying to demonise Hindus.

Tweet retweeted by Satyendra Kumar

The other panellist for the talk, Dalit author Chandrabhan Prasad is a veteran of spreading propaganda. In 2018, when a well-funded, organised riot, by the Naxals broke out after the Bhima-Koregaon event, Chandrabhan Prasad blamed the “orange brigade” for it.

The Elgar Parishad-Bhima Koregaon case pertains to an event organized at Shaniwar Wada called Elgar Parishad on December 31, 2017. The following day, i.e January 1, 2018, large-scale violence broke out at Bhima Koregaon, where lakhs of Dalits had gathered to celebrate the 200th anniversary of the Battle of Bhima Koregaon, won by the British Army—comprising mostly soldiers from the Dalit community—against the Peshwas in 1818.

An FIR was filed in connection with the violence on January 8 after which Pune Police kickstarted a probe into it. The Pune police continued the probe into the matter for 2 years after which the investigation was transferred to the National Investigation Agency in January this year. The agency said that incriminating documents and letters were found on the devices of some of the accused, tying their links to the banned CPI(M) group. The court has gone on the record to reiterate several times that the accused were attempting to break the unity of India and were furthering the agenda of the Maoists through violence.

He had also recently extended support to the Congress party and Rahul Gandhi.

The next panellist is Thenmozhi Soundararajan, the executive director of Equality Labs. Equality Labs is an extremely prominent anti-Brahminism Caste activism group in the United States. Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey had once stoked a massive controversy when he held an anti-Brahmin placard that said ‘Smash Brahminical Patriarchy’. Incidentally, that poster was designed by Thenmozhi Soundararajan, the Executive Director of Equality Labs. Equality Labs had collaborated with the Organisation for Minorities in India (OFMI), among other organisations, for a report titled ‘Caste in the United States: A Survey Of Caste Among South Asian Americans’. The OFMI was founded by Bhajan Singh Bhinder, a known ISI operative, and his puppet Pieter Friedrich was part of the organisation too.

Equality Labs holds great influence among the ‘Justice Democrats’ wing of the Democrat Party. They were campaigning hard against the Citizenship Amendment Act in the United States while accusing India of committing genocide with the hashtag ‘Stop Hindu fascism’. Equality Labs also campaigned hard against Amit Jani, who had worked in the Joe Biden campaign, accusing him of supporting ‘Hindu Fascism’.

Further testament to the Equality Labs’ influence among Justice Democrats is that they have worked with Congressman Ro Khanna for a seemingly benign project. Ro Khanna worked with them to introduce a resolution in celebration of the 129th birth anniversary of B.R. Ambedkar.

In a press statement, he said, “Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar was a pioneer in the movement to make India a free, fair, and just society for everyone in it,” said Rep. Ro Khanna. “He mobilized a generation to push back against discrimination and to instead celebrate equality, human rights, and universal tolerance. Today, we stand at a moment in world history when we could all use more of that compassionate spirit. I’m proud to work with Equality Labs and South Asian Americans Leading Together (SAALT) to make this landmark resolution a reality.”

Equality Labs, Khalistani Poetic Justice Foundation and ISI operatives have found themselves on the same side of the fence several times and featured in the farmer’s protest toolkit as well. A detailed report can be read here.

Dalit author Yashica Dutt is also a panelist at the event. Apart from regularly dog-whistling against Hindus, she had also extended support to violent protests against CAA and attempted to shield the Muslim perpetrators.

There is a clear thread emerging:



‘Demonize’ protestors by characterizing them as exclusively Muslim (instead of Hindus, Sikhs + Christians)✓



Target Muslim-dominated areas + Muslim appearing protestors with brutal violence ✓



Create false narratives of violence by Muslims ✓ https://t.co/gc2LUOvflF — Yashica Dutt (@YashicaDutt) December 20, 2019

Even while Islamists had gone on a rampage against Hindus during the Delhi Riots, she had attempted to paint the Delhi Anti-Hindu riots as a pogrom against Muslims.

This is not all. Another event at the Harvard conference will predictably bash Hindus and whitewash the atrocities being met out to them by Islamists and paint the Muslim community as the victims.

Screenshot from the Harvard event schedule

The panel is titled, “Polarisation in India as it exists and building towards an ecosystem of tolerance as we turn 100”. The panel member is Harsh Mandar.

Harsh Mander of the Centre for Equity Studies, a foreign-funded NGO, apart from being associated with George Soros, Harsh Mander was also a member of Sonia Gandhi’s National Advisory Council which drafted the nauseatingly anti-Hindu Communal Violence Bill. He has also been very active in filing petitions in the Court and has found himself in the heart of the violent protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Harsh Mander is a senior member of the Ara Pacis Initiative, an organization backed by the Italian Foreign Ministry that works in tandem with the Italian Secret Service as well. In other words, Harsh Mander is a member of an organization that is an arm of the State of Italy’s Foreign Policy. API is a weapon in the arsenal of the Italian State and Harsh Mander is a member of it. Through Radio Rozana, we learned that the API also collaborates with propaganda outlets funded by Western Powers, the purpose of which is to create a narrative in order to benefit the foreign policy objectives of the said power.

In India, Harsh Mander and his NGO the Karwan-e-Mohabbat have been very active in the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act. Harsh Mander spoke on the ‘importance of solidarity’ and “how we can practice civil disobedience in today’s India”. Karwan-e-Mohabbat urged people to join the protests at Shaheen Bagh. He has landed himself in trouble after a video where he can be seen inciting Muslim mobs against the Indian State and judiciary went viral on social media. Details about his dangerous connections can be read here.

It is also pertinent to remember that in March 2020, OpIndia reported Harsh Mandar had attempted to incite violence by asking Muslims to take to the streets. “From now on, the decision will not come from the Supreme Court or Parliament. We saw what the Supreme Court did in Ayodhya, NRC and Kashmir matters. The SC has failed to honour secularism, equality and humanity. We will try fighting there too, but, the decision will not happen in neither Supreme court nor Parliament, it has to be made at the streets,” said Harsh Mander at Gate no. 7 of Jamia Millia Islamia University in Delhi. This was an undated video that had emerged when there was violence in Delhi by Islamist mobs against CAA.

As evidenced by the panellists in these two events, the Leftists who have been attacking India, its sovereignty and Hindus are now peddling their agenda at conferences that talk about what shape India must take by 2047. If that agenda is coupled with the PFI vision document, which aimed to turn India into an Islamic nation by 2047, it would not be a stretch to say that Islamists and Leftists seem to be working in tandem to create unrest in India and create circumstances that would mirror those that led to India’s partition and genocide of Hindus in 1947.

While the Islamists of PFI planned to directly slaughter Hindus and spoke about furthering the Muslim victimhood narrative to ensure that they could radicalise Muslims enough to achieve their aims, the Leftists, who are now delivering talks about India in 2047 at Harvard, seem to regularly shield Islamists and demonise Hindus, making the job of organisations like the PFI much simpler. With the ban on PFI, it is perhaps time to ensure that action is taken against the Leftists as well who act as the ideological backbone of Islamists and give them covering fire by demonising India, Hindus and everything it stands for.