Friday, March 24, 2023
HomeNews Reports'Hinduism is inferior. It will never develop': Christian missionary arrested for attempting forceful conversions...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

‘Hinduism is inferior. It will never develop’: Christian missionary arrested for attempting forceful conversions of villagers near Indore

The case is from the Khudel area near Indore. On March 23, more than 24 people were gathered in a house in the Kampel Chowki area and forced to convert the locals into Christianity.

OpIndia Staff
missionary
Missionary Rahul Bargunda while being caught started hiding behind women. Image Source: Pipa News
2

On 23rd March 2023, a 23-year-old Christian missionary named Rahul Bargunda was arrested from the Khudel area near Indore for attempting forceful conversions of more than 24 people living near the Kampel Chowki area. The arrested accused abused Hindu deities and lured the villagers with money and facilities for education and healthcare. the police arrested the accused missionary and registered a case of forced conversions and threats.

The case is from the Khudel area near Indore. On March 23, more than 24 people were gathered in a house in the Kampel Chowki area and forced to convert. According to the Khudel police, a case has been registered against Rahul Bargunda of village Selani, for converting and threatening. Rohit Gopal Kanosia, a resident of the village Telia Khedi, had complained in this regard. The accused missionary Rahul Bargunda is a local farmer in the village itself. The villagers brought Rahul to Khudel police station on Thursday.

The complainant, Rohit Kanosia, told the police that the accused Rahul Bargunda had been visiting the area for several days. He used to tell the villagers that he knows such rituals, by which he can cure the disease, and can make money, and bring happiness to all. The accused Rahul then gathered people at the house of Sandeep, a resident of the Dussehra Maidan area. Rohit Kanosia also reached there as part of the planning.

Addressing the people in this meeting, this missionary Rahul Bargundii said, “Hinduism is inferior. Hinduism will never develop. You will never be happy here. The Lord Jesus gave this message. Everything will be fine if you seek his refuge. Jesus is the truth. Come to his religion. Otherwise, you will die in agony. After some time there are going to be many diseases. The Lord Jesus sent the ladder of heaven for all. Everyone is welcome in Christian missionaries. Every family that converts to Christianity will get Rs 1 lakh, free education in a missionary school, and free treatment in a hospital.”

When complainant Rohit Kanosia tried to stop this preaching, missionary Rahul Bargunda opposed him. Rahul Bargunda’s associates also opposed Rohit Kanosia. Meanwhile, Rohit Kanosia informed his friends who came on the spot and took Rahul Bargunda to the police station. the police arrested him and te further investigations, in this case, are going on.

It is notable that the number of cases reported for forced conversions in the Indore area are constantly increasing in the last few months. Police are also checking if there are any foreign funding agencies involved in the conversion racket. A pastor of a church in the Jhabua district and his associates were arrested in January 2023 for attempting religious conversion under the garb of treatment.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
625,581FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com