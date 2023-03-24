On 23rd March 2023, a 23-year-old Christian missionary named Rahul Bargunda was arrested from the Khudel area near Indore for attempting forceful conversions of more than 24 people living near the Kampel Chowki area. The arrested accused abused Hindu deities and lured the villagers with money and facilities for education and healthcare. the police arrested the accused missionary and registered a case of forced conversions and threats.

The case is from the Khudel area near Indore. On March 23, more than 24 people were gathered in a house in the Kampel Chowki area and forced to convert. According to the Khudel police, a case has been registered against Rahul Bargunda of village Selani, for converting and threatening. Rohit Gopal Kanosia, a resident of the village Telia Khedi, had complained in this regard. The accused missionary Rahul Bargunda is a local farmer in the village itself. The villagers brought Rahul to Khudel police station on Thursday.

The complainant, Rohit Kanosia, told the police that the accused Rahul Bargunda had been visiting the area for several days. He used to tell the villagers that he knows such rituals, by which he can cure the disease, and can make money, and bring happiness to all. The accused Rahul then gathered people at the house of Sandeep, a resident of the Dussehra Maidan area. Rohit Kanosia also reached there as part of the planning.

Addressing the people in this meeting, this missionary Rahul Bargundii said, “Hinduism is inferior. Hinduism will never develop. You will never be happy here. The Lord Jesus gave this message. Everything will be fine if you seek his refuge. Jesus is the truth. Come to his religion. Otherwise, you will die in agony. After some time there are going to be many diseases. The Lord Jesus sent the ladder of heaven for all. Everyone is welcome in Christian missionaries. Every family that converts to Christianity will get Rs 1 lakh, free education in a missionary school, and free treatment in a hospital.”

When complainant Rohit Kanosia tried to stop this preaching, missionary Rahul Bargunda opposed him. Rahul Bargunda’s associates also opposed Rohit Kanosia. Meanwhile, Rohit Kanosia informed his friends who came on the spot and took Rahul Bargunda to the police station. the police arrested him and te further investigations, in this case, are going on.

It is notable that the number of cases reported for forced conversions in the Indore area are constantly increasing in the last few months. Police are also checking if there are any foreign funding agencies involved in the conversion racket. A pastor of a church in the Jhabua district and his associates were arrested in January 2023 for attempting religious conversion under the garb of treatment.