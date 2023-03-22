Khalistan supporters returned to the Indian High Commission in London on Wednesday to protest against the police crackdown on Amritpal Singh and his group Waris Punjab De. But unlike the incident on Sunday, when the protesters had entered the premises unobstructed, removed the Indian national flag from the high commission and tried to raise the Khalistan flag in its place, today the protest was confined to barricades put by police.

Following a strong protest by India over a complete lack of security outside the high commission office in London, today London police were fully geared to prevent a repeat of Sunday. A large number of police personnel were deployed to protect the Indian High Commission, and barricades were put up as the Khalistan supporters had already announced the protests.

Following the earlier vandalism, several uniformed officers had been patrolling the area in Aldwych and Metropolitan Police vans were stationed at India Place. Police officers, liaison officers, and patrol officers were seen on duty outside the India Place building in central London, where a massive Indian flag was strung between windows following the vandalism on Sunday.

#WATCH | London, UK | Anti-India protests by Khalistanis behind Police barricade. Metropolitan Police on guard at Indian High Commission. pic.twitter.com/YDYKX39Bit — ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2023

Visuals from the site show that the protesters were confined behind metal barricades put up on the opposite side of the road in front of the Indian High Commission, with uniformed Metropolitan Police personnel standing guard in front of them. The protesters were waiving the Khalistan flags and chanting anti-India, pro-Khalistan slogans. They were also heard raising slogans in support of Amritpal Singh.

They were also seen holding placards saying ‘Punjab under seize’ and similar slogans.

Earlier on Wednesday, barricades and external security from outside the British High Commission and the residence of the British Envoy in New Delhi were removed, as a reciprocal move to the complete lack of security outside the Indian High Commission in London. Special security measures such as road diverters, speed breakers, bunkers made of sandbags, PCR vans and local police stationed outside the premises were removed after a decision taken at the highest level of the Indian govt.

Before that, the seniormost UK diplomat in New Delhi was summoned on Sunday night after the Indian High Commission was vandalised. India demanded an explanation for the complete absence of British security that allowed suspected pro-Khalistan elements to enter the High Commission premises. The UK diplomat was reminded in this regard of the basic obligations of the UK Government under the Vienna Convention.