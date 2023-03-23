According to an Indian Express report, investigations have revealed that there have been suspicious transactions totaling more than Rs 40 crore, over the past seven years, in multiple bank accounts of five members of the Amritpal Singh-led pro-Khalistani organisation ‘Waris Punjab De.’

“In a few cases, it was found that money was received in the name of giving financial assistance to the families of a few who lost their lives during the farmer agitation at Delhi’s borders. In another case, it was found that money was received in the name of promoting religious activities,” said an official.

A close ally of the 30-year-old fugitive, Daljeet Singh Kalsi, had received more than Rs 35 crore. Punjab Police arrested him as part of their operation against the separatist group. Three of the five companies where Kalsi served as a director have also had their licences revoked.

Sources conveyed, that these cases span a number of years for which bank transactions have so far been analysed. “A few began receiving huge amounts of money recently while others had been receiving it for the last few years”, the sources said.

Besides Kalsi, those who have been under the investigative agencies’ scanner include ‘Waris Punjab De’ Moga district president Gurmeet Singh Bukkanwala, Barnala district president Sukhchain Singh Dhaliwal (who is also known as Khalsa), Tarn Taran district president Gurpreet Singh, and Sangrur district president Avtar Singh Aulakh.

IMPS (Immediate Payment Service), UPI (Unified Payments Interface), as well as cash deposits, were used to send the majority of the money during these dubious transactions. Significant sums of this money, about Rs. 4-5 crore, were taken out of ATMs. These transactions were executed in 12 different countries.

The finances of Amritpal are also being monitored by investigation agencies. Over the period of February 2012 to June 2022, he lived in Dubai. Amritpal worked as a manager for his family’s company, Cargo Transport Company.

Three vehicles, a Ford Endeavour, an Isuzu, and a Mercedes, that were a part of his cavalcade, have also been seized by Punjab police. They are investigating how he received these cars as gifts from their registered owners.

Amritpal Singh escaped to manage the ‘huge funding’

Law enforcement agencies believe that the extremist Sikh preacher, who has been missing for five days, eluded capture to manage the ‘huge funding’ he had obtained.

An official said, “Given the speeches he had been delivering and challenging the police, we least anticipated that he would run like this. Police thought he would give in and surrender after learning that he was being arrested.”

He continued, “The only reason he escaped, we believe, is that he wants to sort out the huge funding he received. Otherwise, had he been true to his speeches, he would have not fled, and could have used the development to become a hero by getting arrested.”

“After he returned from Dubai and suddenly took centre-stage in Punjab last year, he had a meteoric rise in terms of traction he got from a section of Sikh youth, but his fall is equally steep now. He has lost credibility. He is discredited now,” he remarked.

“Amritpal was just a face, which was planted to tap the vaccum in Punjab by pro-Khalistani elements settled in foreign countries,” he added.

Fresh image of Amritpal Singh

A new image of Amritpal Singh has surfaced online which shows him fleeing on a motorized cart with his bike and one of his close aides and mentor, Papalpreet Singh, who earlier helped him escape on the two-wheeler. The latter had also supported actor-turned-Khalistan sympathiser, late Deep Sidhu.

Another picture from the great escape. HC’s question to state govt seems so valid that what 80,000 cops were doing?? #AmritpalSingh pic.twitter.com/P55Gto0JQ2 — Parteek Singh Mahal (@parteekmahal) March 22, 2023

Notably, Punjab Police claimed that the bike on which Amritpal Singh fled was recovered near a canal in Jalandhar.

New FIR against Amritpal Singh

A fresh FIR has been filed against Amritpal Singh for extortion and rioting following a complaint by the ‘granthi’ (Sikh priest) of a gurdwara in Jalandhar, where the pro-Khalistan preacher changed his clothes and fled on a bike to escape the police crackdown on his outfit.

He spent about 45 minutes in a gurdwara in the village of Nangal Ambian. Ranjit Singh, the granthi, claimed in his complaint that the head of ‘Waris Punjab De’ and three of his associates entered the gurdwara and forced his son at gunpoint to provide them with clothes so that Amritpal can change his appearance.

In response to the granthi’s refusal to their demand, the latter threatened to kill him and his family. Ranjit Singh also mentioned that they had a handgun and a.315-bore rifle with them.

Following the complaint, police have registered a case against him and his unidentified aides under various IPC sections including 386 (extortion by putting a person in fear of death), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 148 (rioting) and also under the Arms Act at Shahkot police station in Jalandhar.

Police reached Jallupur Khera, Amritpal Singh’s native village in Amritsar, where they met some of the preacher’s family members.

Explosive revelations are coming to light since the Khalistani leader managed to flee before his arrest. Police have questioned his family and his NRI wife, Kirandeep Kaur, who is reportedly a Babbar Khalsa member. She was arrested in 2020 for attempting to raise money for the terrorist organisation.