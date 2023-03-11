A clash took place took place between groups of two communities in Sambhal district in Uttar Pradesh over an incident of a hitting a buffalo with sticks. The incident took place on Saturday, leading to stone-pelting from both the Hindu and Muslim sides. The incident took place in Kamalpur village which comes under the Bahjoi police station.

According to reports, the two groups also hit each other with lathis during the fight. Six people, including women, received injuries and were transported to a local hospital.

A massive police force was deployed in the area to bring the situation under control. The cops have already taken 22 people into custody. The people involved in the brawl were apparently intoxicated. The matter is now under further investigation.

According to reports, the clash started with a very trivial matter. On Saturday morning, a buffalo belonging to a person from one community was hit with a stick by a man from the other community. The buffalo was whacked because it was blocking the path. Following that, the community of the buffalo owner got enraged, and they argued with the other community over the matter.

Soon the matter escalated to physical fight, where the two groups started pelting stones and hitting each other with sticks. One side in the fight was Muslim Teli community, while the other was Hindu Kashi community. The fight was stopped after the police reached the spot.

The Sambhal district superintendent of police, Chakresh Mishra, gave details of the incident and stated, “The Muslim and Hindu sides had a dispute over hitting a buffalo.” He said that the people involved in the fight were intoxicated. Mishra further said that a total of 22 people had been arrested, and a case has been registered in order to take the necessary action. He mentioned that police were dispatched in the region because of the commotion in the locality. “All of the injured are currently stable, normal, and still receiving medical attention,” he added.

However, some villages are giving another angle to the incident. According to them, the clash erupted over the construction of a temple. It is being alleged that the temple is being constructed without permission, which triggered the clash. The police said they are investigating all the angles.