Key things Kajal Hindustani said, for which she is now getting ‘Sar Tan Se Juda’ threats: Why it is important to talk about it

On March 31, Islamists raised slogans of ‘sar tan se juda’ in Gir Somnath, accusing Kajal Hindustani of giving an anti-Muslim speech during the Ram Navami procession. The videos of the incident have gone viral on social media. The slogans were raised in front of a police station.

Ram Navami procession (Shobhayatra) was taken out on March 30. Following the procession, a public meeting was also held where political and social activist Kajal Hindustani was one of the speakers. She talked about forced religious conversion where Hindu girls are lured into a relationship by non-Hindu men who usually hide their religious identity and eventually force them to convert their faith, demography changes in parts of India and several other issues.

The video of her speech was shared on social media, and as a reaction, thousands of Islamists took to on roads to protest. They demanded action against Kajal while chanting slogans calling for beheading. The protest march calling for beheading took place on Friday, March 31, during the Islamic holy month of Ramzan. The police intervened to maintain law and order.

Several Twitter Caliphs started posting video snippets, directing an Islamist mob against her, claiming that she was spreading hate and asking Hindus to pick up weapons against Muslims.

AltNews’ Zubair, notoriously known for directing an Islamist mob against former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma by posting a selective video snipper of her debate and inspiring beheading calls against her globally, posted a short video from another speech by Kajal Hindustani claiming that she was asking Hindus to arm themselves. He tagged Delhi Police and claimed that this was a “provocation to pick up arms” and that they should act against Kajal. He shared a tweet by another notorious Muslim handle called “Hindutva Watch”. The snippet of the speech was one from Delhi. The same handle had also posted snippets of Kajal’s Una speech with provocative claims.

Kajal Singla (Kajal Hindustani) says, “Utho Hinduon shastra apne aap uthao, apni raksha apne aap karo”.

Isn’t this provocation to pick up arms? @DelhiPolice 👋 https://t.co/EETZzknITe — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) April 3, 2023

Hindutva Watch was one of the first handles that started dog whistling against Kajal Hindustani on the 1st of April 2023.

Kajal further peddled conspiracy theories demonizing Muslims and told the crowd to “Burn Lanka of Land Jihadis and Love Jihadis.” pic.twitter.com/esuYQyi369 — HindutvaWatch (@HindutvaWatchIn) April 1, 2023

The abuses that Kajal started getting was almost immediate. There were death threats, threats of rape and abuse that were rained down on her.

When Hindutva Watch, AltNews’ Zubair and other Islamists and Leftists started dog-whistling against Kajal, Sar Tan Se Juda slogans had already been raised against her in Una. Hindutva Watch peddled those dangerous, murderous, terrorist slogans as mere “protest” against Kajal by the Muslim community in Una. Knowing fully well the fate that befell Kanhaiya Lal, Umesh Kohle and so many others, Zubair and Hindutva Watch continued to direct mobs against Kajal Hindustani.

While these Islamists and their aides did what they generally do, it becomes important to put Kajal Hindustani’s speech in perspective and understand the takeaways from that speech, given the attempts by Islamists to twist what she said. At the very outset, it would bode well to remember that while Kajal clearly spoke about self-defence, Zubair shared her video with the misleading claim that she was unilaterally asking Hindus to pick up arms – the insinuation was simple – that Kajal was provoking violence by asking Hindus to arm themselves.

Zubair and handles like Hindutva Watch did not mention that she was asking Hindus to defend themselves against Islamist aggression, like the ones we have seen during Ram Navami where mobs went on a rampage, pelting stones at Hindus and committing arson. Self-defence is a natural right of every human being and twisting that as a call to arms is dangerous, especially when beheading enthusiasts follow the handle making such false claims.

Here is an example of a false claim that was made rampantly after Hindutva Watch dog whistled.

@GujaratPolice arrest this saffron bitch immediately. She’s provoking muslim community and asking hindu to k*ll muslim. https://t.co/4BDDKY3o0x — Nehal (@meetnehal) April 1, 2023

So what is that Kajal Hindustani actually said at Una? What was it that was so terrible that it led to beheading calls and apparently, communal violence?

On Hindu Rashtra

On Hindu Rashtra, Kajal Hindustani said, “Brothers, the conversation in India right now is about Hindu Rashtra. I had participated in such a debate and in that, there was a Maulana wearing a skull cap and sporting a beard. He said he will not let India become a Hindu Rashtra. To that, I said that you used to also say that you will not let Ram Mandir get built, but it is getting built now. You used to say Section 370 cannot be removed but it got removed. He then said, “sabhi ka khoon shamil hai is mitti main, ye Hindustan kisi ke baap ka thodi hai”. Here is what I said. I said you are right Maulana Sahab. But those who father in 1947 took Pakistan, they can’t claim Hindustan is theirs. Maulana said this is Hindu terrorism. I said only people who see Abba in their neighbour and ‘Jija’ in Pakistan see Hindu terrorism. Maulana said that I don’t respect Tiranga, she wants to saffronise India. I replied, ‘Listen, Maulana, the Tiranga is my pride the Bhagwa is my identity””.

In this part of the speech, Kajal Hindustani said nothing offensive. She did not speak about changing the character of the Indian State given that Bharat is already a civilisational state with a Hindu consciousness. In the story she narrated, she simply said that for Hindus, saffron is their identity while the Indian flag, representing the sovereign state is their pride. Further, while talking about those who created Pakistan, she alluded to the Islamists who have faith in the transnational concept of Ummah (Muslim brotherhood). Those who have allegiances and loyalties to Islamic states because of their religious purity over the civilisation and nation-state of Bharat are in no position to lecture Hindus about the pride they feel in the Hindu ethos of this great land.

The ‘Lanka jalayenge’ remark about love and land jihad

Kajal Hindustani spoke about the unity that is required within the Hindu community to fight the onslaught that we face on a regular basis. While speaking to the crowd, Kajal said that it is important for Hindus to come together and maintain unity to defeat the nefarious designs of Jihadis, terrorists and those who harbour Talibani mindset. She then asks the crowd if Hindus will defeat these people – “लव जिहाद और लेंड जिहाद की लंका जलायेंगे। बोलो जलायेंगे ना? यह लेंड जिहादियों की लंका जलानी है ना? यह लव जिहादियों की लंका जलानी है ना? तो उसके लिए मेरे भाइयों हमें रामसेना बनानी पड़ेगी और जब यह सेना लड़ने जाएगी तब ये सुधरेंगे।”.

‘Lanka jalana’ is a phrase that is metaphorically used as a reference to the defeat of Adharma, drawing from the epic Ramayana when Lord Ram, with the help of Hanuman, defeated Ravan after he abducted Maa Sita. When Hindus refer to “Lanka Jalana”, they seldom mean lighting literal fire to a town, country or locality, unlike certain other sections. The phrase is often used to talk about the destruction of evil forces and the defeat of those who commit a crime. When Kajal Hindustani spoke about burning the Lanka of land jihadis, love jihadis etc, and spoke about the unity of Hindus, Kajal simply meant that evil forces and Islamists need to be defeated in their nefarious designs as they commit violence against Hindus and for that, Hindus need to come together and ensure we are not a divided house.

It is true that issues like Love Jihad and Land Jihad are a concern, even if some people don’t particularly like the phrases being used to define these crimes. As 2022 drew to a close, at OpIndia, we attempted to analyse 153 cases of “Love Jihad” that we had reported. Every one of them had a religious angle where the Hindu woman was persecuted based on her religion. Some Muslim men pretended to be Hindu, Hindu women were force-fed beef, being converted to Islam or pressured to do so, cases of forced Halala, and so on. In the 153 cases, we saw that in 22 of these cases, the Muslim man had either force-fed beef to the Hindu woman, forced her to wear a hijab, or broken idols, stopping her from following her faith and converting to Islam. In 21 such cases, the Muslim man had threatened to make private videos public and in 3 cases, threatened the Hindu woman with beheading. Out of the 153 cases, 125 cases were those with adult victims whereas 28 were minor victims. As far as land jihad is concerned, there are several documented cases of Jihadists running a rampage against Hindus because they wanted to affect demographic change in the area by driving Hindus out and ghettoising the area. For a community that has been at the receiving end of endless violence, for an activist to say that Hindus need to defeat the forces terrorising them cannot be considered provocative in any way, shape, manner or form.

Contrary to how activists like Kajal Hindustani are painted – like bloodthirsty monsters who are baying for Muslim blood – Kajal actually spoke about coexistence and how the larger community (Hindus) would take care of the ‘sons’ (Muslims – the smaller community) if the violence and outrages against the Hindu community were to stop. While some are focussing on her statement where she warns Muslims not to be the “father” of Hindus, it was made in the context of the violence committed by Islamists and the fact that Hindus, being in the majority, are tolerant but will defend themselves when needed.

Hindu women taking a stand for themselves

Kajal Hindustani further in her speech said that Hindu women need to take a stand for themselves against the menace of Love Jihad and Islamist aggression. She said in this struggle to preserve our own dignity, every Hindu daughter will have to come out of her house and questioned how Islamists have the temerity to abduct Hindu girls. She then asked where is the “Mahila Shakti” (women power) of Bharat. She said that every woman should have the power to protect our daughters who are being brutalised by Islamists.

She further said that now Islamists are often seen capturing our temple lands and that the preservation of this land is in our hands. She said, “They chant slogans saying “We fought for Pakistan but we will smile and capture Hindustan”. What do they mean? What are they smiling about? How? By doing Love Jihad? Land Jihad? By doing forced conversions? We are paying for our mistake in 1947. If we are not careful, our future generations will question us about the kind of country we have left for them”.

While what Kajal said might seem harsh to the Muslim community, it is indeed true that sections of the Muslim community still do owe their allegiance to the Ummah and have sympathy for Pakistan given that it is a land of Islam. In fact, it is also true that sections of the Muslim community harbour dreams of turning India from Dar-al-Harb to Dar-al-Islam. Only recently we discovered the PFI Vision 2047 document that detailed how India was to be turned into an Islamic nation and how the genocide of Hindus was planned to be carried out. We have seen several instances where Pakistan Zindabad slogans have been raised. It is indeed a part of our national memory that the Khilafat movement and the Malabar genocide of Hindus which was a result of it was a movement for the Turkish Caliphate and the dream of establishing a similar Islamic state in Kerala. It is also a fact that Muslims voted overwhelmingly in favour of the creation of Pakistan and tall leaders of our freedom struggle were in support of full population exchange, including Dr BR Ambedkar. That Jawaharlal Nehru and MK Gandhi decided to sign the Nehru-Liaquat pact was widely criticised by national leaders and the communal flux we find India in today is a direct result of that decision. That an opinion sounds unpalatable certainly does not make it untrue. That an opinion sounds harsh also certainly does not mean that it is being made the first time.

Later in the speech, she also said she was equally worried about Muslim women and their plight. She listed several reasons why they should perhaps marry Hindu women so they can escape tyrannical practises like Halala, Triple Talaq, multiple children etc.

On caste discrimination and Hindu unity

Kajal Hindustani said that the disease of caste division has been injected into the Hindu society and that the Hindu society must shun caste considerations and come together as Hindus – united and strong. She said that in the Bhagwad Gita, Shri Krishna says that all 4 Varnas have been made by him according to ‘Guna’ and ‘Karma’, but then, first the Mughals came, then the British and then the Gandhi-Nehru family – they twisted these concepts and created a divide between Hindus.

She then lists the 4 mistakes made by Hindus.

We left it to the Communists to write our history. We left it to be Christians to educate us. We left cinema to the Jihadis. And we left our country to Gandhi-Nehru family.

What Kajal Hindustani said on Hindu-Muslim brotherhood and crimes by Jihadis

Kajal Hindustani in her speech spoke about the rampant violence and stone pelting that has been taking place against Ram Navami Shobha Yatras. She spoke about the stone pelting in Baroda and the murders that have been taking place by Islamists. Talking about this, she then questioned if this is the Hindu-Muslim brotherhood that is often spoken about – where Hindus are murdered by Islamists. She went on to list the states in which stone pelting and violence were unleashed by Islamists against Hindus during Ram Navami and the Hindu girls who have been murdered by Islamists and chopped into pieces.

She said “Last year, there were “Gustakh-e-Rasool ki ek hi saza, sar tan se juda” slogans raised in Una, is this brotherhood? They called our Mahadev a fountain – is this brotherhood?”. She then recited a poem where she spoke about the injustice being met out to Hindus and how this mythical ‘brotherhood’ could go to hell and how she would only speak the truth. In the poem, she spoke about how Hindus were being jailed for reciting Chalisa but Muslims were free to do namaz 5 times a day, how Jihadis brandish swords openly and stone pelt Hindu religious processions and how Lord Shiva is openly insulted but those who raise an objection to that insult are beheaded.

She further questioned how ‘brotherhood’ was possible when we worship the cow and they slaughter it. She further said that while we worship young girls, there is rampant sexual harassment and rape of young girls by Islamists and how we can hope for brotherhood until it stops. She said no matter what one does for Islamists, they will never favour Hindus – that even after Hindus gave them their own country, their own law, Sec 370 in Kashmir and more, they have still refused to coexist and stop their atrocities against Hindus.

Kajal Hindustani is a widely popular Hindu activist who merely stated harsh realities and truths that the Hindu community in particular needs to come to terms with. Nothing she said has not been said before and nothing she said can be factually proven wrong. The fact is that when Nupur Sharma got beheading threats, several Hindus, naively said that she should have avoided making “certain comments” against Islam and its Prophet and if she had, she would not be in this position. That her comments were “unnecessary”. In this speech, Kajal Hindustani has clearly not uttered a word that treads that path, yet, there were beheading calls given against her in Una. Truth is, a Hindu merely standing up for the community’s right to exist will invite calls to murder because the Islamists and Leftists want Hindus to accept their own subjugation without a protest. They want Hindus to accept their own genocide, their own rape, their own murder and violence against their own festivals as the order of the day. Little by little, the fear of violence and the fear of one’s own safety will ensure that the Hindu community stops raising their voice and suffers in silence.

The Islamic community demands constant concessions from Hindus and having received those concessions, demands some more. The question is – how far is the Hindu community willing to go before it says thus far and no further.

Her interview to India TV in the aftermath of her speech can be seen here.