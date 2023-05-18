Thursday, May 18, 2023
Govinda’s wife Sunita Ahuja carries bag inside sanctum sanctorum of Ujjain’s Mahakaleshwar Temple despite ban, authorities assure action

The matter caused a massive stir after Sunita Ahuja shared pictures from her visit to the temple on Instagram. She captioned her post, "Had a wonderful darshan at Mahakal Ujjain." 

OpIndia Staff
7

Bollywood actor Govinda’s wife Sunita Ahuja has come under fire for flouting rules during her visit to Ujjain’s Mahakaleshwar temple on Monday, May 15. The star’s wife had reportedly carried a handbag to the temple’s garbha-griha (sanctum sanctorum). Reportedly, it is prohibited to carry a bag inside the sanctum sanctorum of the Mahakal temple.

In one other picture that emerged online, Sunita Ahuja could be seen with a bag hanging from her shoulder whilst posing for a photo with the priest.

Source: India Today

The pictures that went viral left Netizens wondering how Sunita carried her handbag inside the sanctum sanctorum despite the ban. The social media users were quick to call out the temple’s security system and wondered how she could get past the guards with her bag when it is strictly not allowed.

When the matter was flagged to the temple authorities, the temple administrator Sandeep Soni assured that action will be taken after watching the footage regarding how the bag was allowed to be taken inside.

Mahakaleshwar temple administrator Sandeep Soni mentioned that the security team was engaged at the gate during that time. It was their responsibility to make sure whether bags and purses were taken inside or not. He also said that action has been taken against the officials who were at fault.

He further added that action will be taken against Sunita Ahuja as well after checking the CCTV footage.

This is not the first time Sunita Ahuja has attracted public attention. In fact, Bollywood actor Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja are frequently making headlines for their alleged fallout with nephew Krushna Abhishek.

