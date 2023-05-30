Another disconcerting case of anti-Hindu violence by rabid Islamists has been reported from the Bhadravathi area in Shivamogga, Karnataka. According to Hindustan Times, on Sunday, May 28, a Hindu man was viscously attacked by a frenzied mob of Islamists for dropping his Muslim classmate home.

The victim Vinay Kumar, a resident of Visvesvaraya Nagar in Bhadravati and the Muslim girl hailing from Qalandar Nagar in Bhadravathi studied together at the Paramedical College. On Sunday, the girl student asked Vinay Kumar for a lift back home as her sister met with an accident on Saturday.

When the 20-year-old Hindu boy was returning after dropping the girl, a group of frenzied Islamists accosted Vinay Kumar near Zhandakatte. They asked him his name and his motive behind giving the Muslim girl a lift. Suddenly, the Muslim mob launched an attack on the Hindu boy.

“The mob asked what is your name, and while he was saying his name, they suddenly attacked him saying why he dropped the woman and assaulted him,” a police official said.

When his two friends, Abhi and Yeshwanth, arrived at the scene after hearing about the assault, the mob attacked them as well. The locals who were present at the scene drove him away. According to reports, the crowd also threatened the locals, causing a commotion.

When the police learn about the incident a case was registered under IPC Sections 506 (threatening with life), 504 (intentional insult), 143 (unlawful assembly), 147 (guilty of rioting), 149 (offence committed by unlawful assembly) and 323 (assault) against the accused.

“We have arrested four individuals who assaulted Vinay Kumar, Abhi and Yeshwanth. Another accused is absconding and the search is on to trace him,” Shivamogga SP GK Mithun Kumar told the media.

The fictitious ‘Bhagwa love trap’ threat is posing a serious threat to society. This well-planned and organised crime has recently been spreading its tentacles in every nook and cranny of the country. Several hundred videos have emerged on social media showing an Islamist mob harassing, abusing, and attacking Hindu-Muslim couples under the guise of battling the ‘Bhagwa Love trap.’

A couple of months ago, Islamists began peddling a baseless theory dubbed ‘Bhagwa Love Trap’ to counter 100s of documented cases of impersonation, identity fraud, and forced conversions to Islam (popularly known as Love Jihad). It is based on a baseless theory about Hindu outfits, supposedly training Hindu youth to lure, and entrap Muslim women and turn them into non-Muslims.

The conspiracy theory soon took the form of a social media hashtag, which Islamists used to share videos of random hijab-wearing Muslim women and their male Hindu friends/ acquaintances and partners without their consent.

OpIndia has documented innumerable such incidents that happened in recent days, in which Hindu males and Muslim women were harassed by the latter’s rabid co-religionists for something as trivial and insignificant as sharing snacks or giving a lift.

Interestingly, while Hindu men are being attacked by rabid Islamists over a conspiracy theory called Bhagwa Love Trap, there are several cases that come to the fore every day where Hindu women are being brutalised, forced to convert to Islam and murdered/raped. Sajjad Nomani, a prominent Islamic scholar and cleric, has been at the forefront of the misleading campaign spreading ‘Bhagwa Love Trap’ tropes. His speeches and provocative remarks have added enough fuel to the fire of Islamism so much so that they have now translated into real-life incidents of attacks.

In one of his videos, he was heard saying, “8 lakh Muslim women have turned infidel and left Islam after meeting their Hindu partners. RSS has created a team of Hindu youths who are trained in Islamic teachings and Urdu…They are then instructed to lure Muslim women into a love trap.”

Sajjad Nomani claimed that such Hindu men are then rewarded with ₹2.5 lakhs, a house and a job, which is supposedly serving as an ‘incentive’ for the Hindu community at a time of high unemployment.

“Several Hindu youths are fixated on this mission but we are sleeping…Billions of funds have been allocated to take away our Faith,” he alleged. The AIMPLB member urged his fanatic followers to ‘wake up from their deep slumber and take action’.

While elements like Nomani spread such tropes with no proof, painting a target on Hindu men, Muslim men have been rampantly targeting Hindu women. While in this particular case a Muslim mob attacked a Hindu man, only yesterday (May 29), OpIndia reported three such incidents where Hindu women were mercilessly assaulted, in two cases brutally killed, by Muslim youths for literally no fault of theirs.

The heinous Delhi’s Shahbad stabbing case

On Monday (May 29), the country woke up to the shocking news of the brutal murder of a minor girl identified as Sakshi by her ‘friend’ Sahil in the Shahbad dairy area of Delhi. In the murder, which has been caught on CCTV camera, Sakshi was stabbed over 20 times and then her head was crushed using a boulder by Sahil.

Sakshi and Sahil were reportedly in a relationship and had an ugly fight a day before the murder. The victim was on her way to attend a birthday party of her friend’s son when Sahil stopped her and started attacking her with a knife. In the brutal attack, Sahil kept stabbing the victim repeatedly and later picked up a concrete block to crush her head.

“My daughter was stabbed many times, her intestines bulged out and her head was also broken into four pieces,” the inconsolable father of the deceased teenager told the media after learning about the heinous crime.

Love Jihad in UP

Another distressing incident involving love jihad had come to the fore from the Shahjahanpur area in Uttar Pradesh. A 23-year-old Dalit woman, identified as Seema Gautam, was trapped in a love affair, raped, forcefully converted to Islam and later poisoned to death. Two accused, namely Mohd Naved and Farhan Khan were taken into custody. The police are on the lookout for the third accused, Mustaquim.

According to reports, the Dalit woman was three months pregnant when she was poisoned to death by her partner Naved after she refused to convert to Islam. Naved had presented himself as a Hindu to befriend the woman, raped her and started forcing her to convert to Islam using her objectionable pictures. She became pregnant. Later, when she refused to convert to Islam, Naved with the help of his aides, killed her by giving her poison.

Love Jihad in Odisha

Similarly, we reported yesterday how a group of youths held a protest in Bhubaneswar against love jihad in the state of Odisha after a case came to light in the state capital. This protest was carried out after a recent case of love jihad in the state involving a 27 years old Hindu girl. The girl recently lodged a complaint with the Khordha Model Police station saying that a youth brainwashed her into converting to Islam with the false promise of marriage. The girl was apparently in a relationship for 8 years with the boy.

In her complaint, the girl said that the youth developed a relationship with her while hiding his real identity. He developed physical relations with her and later threatened to make her nude videos viral and continued to maintain physical relations with her.

As per the girl’s complaint, the accused has similar relations with many girls and is now even set to marry one of them. He has been arrested by the police following the girl’s complaint.

The girl has also said that there is a threat to her life as the accused has connections with the local politicians.

These incidents we chose to mention as it was reported yesterday. Apart from these, several other incidents continue to emerge every other day from every nook and corner of the country where susceptible and vulnerable Hindu women are being targeted and exploited in the name of ‘love’.

Last year, OpIndia reported as many as 153 daunting incidents of Love Jihad or Grooming Jihad as we like to call it because, evidently, there is no ‘Love’ in these crimes. In fact, there is no denying that it is a form of ‘Jihad’ in which Hindu girls are being trapped by Muslim men who later either forcefully convert them to Islam, push them into terrorism, groom them or murder and rape them.