On Thursday, September 14, PM Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack on the I.N.D.I Alliance, saying that it wants to erase Sanatana Dharma and push the country back into slavery for 1,000 years. Terming the opposition bloc as ‘ghamandiya’ (arrogant) the PM said that they have decided on a “hidden agenda” to destroy ‘Sanatan Dharma’ which gave inspiration to Swami Vivekananda and Lokmanya Tilak.

I.N.D.I Alliance की नीति और रणनीति भारत की संस्कृति पर हमला करने की है।



इस गठबंधन की नीयत है कि भारत को जिन विचारों और संस्कारों ने हजारों वर्ष से जोड़ा है, उन्हें तबाह कर दो।



ये घमंडिया गठबंधन वाले सनातन संस्कारों और परंपरा को समाप्त करने का संकल्प लेकर आए हैं।



The PM hit out at the opposition bloc while addressing a gathering in Bina, Madhya Pradesh where he laid the foundation stone of a Rs 49000 crore worth petrochemical complex at BPCL’s Bina Refinery.

Coming as his first public response to DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin’s offensive remark about Sanatana Dharma, Modi asserted that the opposition bloc has decided to carry out a covert strategy to undermine our faith and culture. He asserted that they are committed to eradicating the customs and values that have kept Bharat unified for the past 1000 years.

“They held a meeting in Mumbai recently, and I think they decided the politics and strategy of how to run the ‘ghamandiya’ alliance there. They have also decided on a hidden agenda. The strategy is to attack the culture of India. They have decided to attack the faith of Indians and finish the thoughts, values and traditions that have united the country for thousands of years.”

He stepped up his criticism of the I.N.D.I Alliance by asserting that they have decided to eradicate the Sanatana culture and traditions, which not only inspired Devi Ahilyabai Holkar to carry out social work and reforms and unwaveringly work towards the upliftment of women in every nook and cranny of the country but also inspired Swami Vivekanand to teach the people of the country against the evils of society. It propelled Gandhi’s nonviolent principles, motivated Lokmaniya Tilak to lead the effort to liberate ‘Maa Bharati’ from the British and also went on to provide strength to Rani of Jhansi, Lakshmibai to challenge the Britishers.

PM Modi said MK Gandhi considered Sanatana Dharma to be essential to his life and was inspired by Lord Ram, which is why his last words were “hey Ram”. The freedom fighters who were hanged by the British, he asserted, were motivated by this culture to declare that they wished to be born in ‘Bharat Mata’ again.

“The ‘ghamandiya’ alliance has resolved to finish the Sanatana culture and traditions that inspired Devi Ahilyabai Holkar. It was the strength of Sanatana that the Rani of Jhansi, Lakshmibai, could challenge the British and say that she would not give up her Jhansi,” said PM Modi.

DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin and his party leaders speak about eradicating Sanatan Dharma

Modi’s remark came in the wake of Tamil Nadu minister Udhayanidhi Stalin’s remark against Sanatan Dharma. On 2 September, the son of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin addressed the “Eradicate Sanatan Conference” in Chennai. He not only likened Sanatana Dharma to mosquitoes, dengue, flu, malaria, and coronavirus but also called for its eradication. Udhayanidhi was backed by I.N.D.I alliance leaders including the Congress.

Tamil Nadu minister Udhayanidhi Stalin’s remark had a cascading effect with many other leaders of his Hindu-hating party coming up to make similar hateful remarks against Sanatan Dharma.

On Monday (11 September), a Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MLA from Thiuvarur, K. Poondi Kalaivanan, courted controversy for asking female students of a college to speak at an anti-Sanatan Dharma event.

On 6th September, DMK MP A Raja added fuel to the controversy by saying that Udayanidhi was soft while commenting on Sanatan Dharma and added it should have been compared to HIV and social stigmas.

Again on 6th September, DMK leader Constantine Ravindran was heard saying that “no one is educated in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar because of Sanatana Dharma”. “They are brainless. They don’t have rational thinking about life,” said the DMK spokesperson.

Earlier, an FIR was filed in Uttar Pradesh against the son of Tamil Nadu CM for his disparaging remarks about Sanatana Dharma.

Meanwhile, PM Modi held a mega roadshow in the Bina district of Madhya Pradesh, where he also laid the foundation stone of a petrochemical complex worth Rs 49,000 crore at the Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) refinery in Bina.

According to Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), the project will create 15,000 jobs during the building phase alone, in addition to another one lakh direct and indirect employment opportunities, and considerably advance skill development in the area.