From Ram Mandir opposition to terror apologism: Inside the radical playbook of COLLECTIVE India as Urban Naxals use ‘pollution’ as a ruse to stage pro-Naxal protests

On 24th November, leftist ‘student’ groups protesting against air pollution pepper sprayed police officials as the latter tried to stop them. The visuals of police stopping the ‘anti-pollution’ protestors surfaced on social media.

In no time, democracy, constitution, idea of India and whatnot came under threat from the usual ‘fascists’. However, it turned out that the leftist agitators-for-life were only using air pollution as a pretext for commemorating one of India’s most wanted Naxals, Madvi Hidma, who was recently killed in an anti-Naxal operation. They raised ‘Tum Kitne Hidma Maaroge, Har Ghar Se Hidma Niklega’ slogans similar to those raised by the infamous ‘Azadi’ gang for terrorist Afzal Guru.

The pro-Naxal protests were organised by Bhagat Singh Chhatra Ekta Manch (bsCEM). This group is a part of a Campaign Against State Repression (CASR) which is a collective of 38 left-leaning organisations.

Among these is a self-declared revolutionary student-youth organisation COLLECTIVE India.

COLLECTIVE India: A socialist student-youth movement or an anti-India outfit?

Founded in 2021, COLLECTIVE claims to draw inspiration from martyr Bhagat Singh but is indulged in glorifying those involved in anti-India activities. On surface, COLLECTIVE engages in on-campus activism, opposing what it calls ‘far-right fascist forces’. However, OpIndia’s deep dive into COLLECTIVE’s activities reveal that this leftist student-youth group is a part of a radical Left-Naxal ecosystem and is involved in anti-Hindu activities.

According to COLLECTIVE, India today is under the “ascendancy of far-Right fascist forces”, empowered by neo-liberal capitalism, global finance, and supposedly anti-scientific, anti-secular tendencies. The organisation casts the RSS and BJP as central villains, accuses the state of “criminalising every voice of dissent”, and repeatedly frames modern governance as a slide into authoritarianism. Every policy from NEP to economic reforms is portrayed as a corporate conspiracy backed by imperialist interests.

The group situates students not as learners but as frontline participants in a global anti-capitalist struggle. It romanticises historical uprisings, glorifies Naxalbari, and constantly invokes revolutionaries from Bhagat Singh to Latin American agitators. Education, in its view, is merely another “apparatus of dominant hegemony” that must be resisted, overturned and repurposed towards class struggle.

COLLECTIVE blames ‘Hindutva terrorists’ for Gauri Lankesh murder

In its social media posts remembering controversial ‘journalist’ Gauri Lankesh, COLLECTIVE blamed ‘Hindutva terrorists’ for her murder. “Revolutionary salutes to people’s journalist #GauriLankesh, martyred by Hindutva Terrorists on this day in 2017. Gauri’s legacy lives on and inspires us to continue to strengthen our struggle against communal and fascist forces,” COLLECTIVE Delhi wrote in one its Instagram posts remembering Lankesh.

COLLECTIVE equates Anti-Hindu Delhi Riots mastermind Umar Khalid with martyr Khudiram Bose

Besides Gauri Lankesh, COLLECTIVE also supports and demands release of Umar Khalid who is accused of masterminding the 2020 anti-Hindu Delhi Riots. In a social media post published in August this year, COLLECTIVE equated ‘Comrade’ Umar Khalid with martyr Khudiram Bose and cried hoarse over Khalid being incarcerated for more than 1,800 days without trial. The leftist outfit attempted to draw a false equivalence between the British Colonial government and the democratically elected Modi government to glorify Umar Khalid.

Contrary to the false narrative peddled by Islamo-leftists to garner support and sympathy for Umar Khalid, OpIndia has reported earlier that out of the 14 adjournments in 2023 and 2024, 7 delays and adjournments were sought by Umar Khalid himself. It therefore becomes evident that the withdrawal was certainly not because of the famed “delay” in hearing. While the Islamo-leftist ecosystem continues to cry ‘injustice’, it is the alleged failed forum shopping attempts of the accused’s lawyer that has Khalid rotting in jail for so long.

In fact, former Chief Justice of India, DY Chandrachud had also said earlier this year that the real problem lies in the mindset of some lawyers and political groups who want their cases heard only by certain judges. Highlighting what OpIndia has reported multiple times, the former CJI said that court records showed that Khalid’s legal team, led by Sibal, had sought at least seven adjournments before finally withdrawing the bail plea in February 2024, citing “a change in circumstances.”

Ammunition found at pro-Pakistan news outlet Kashmir Times’s office, but COLLECTIVE accuses RSS-BJP ‘regime’ of targeting ‘independent media’

Recently, COLLECTIVE came out in support of Kashmir Times after its office was raided. Police had recovered ammunition from the office. “Kashmir Times, a leading newspaper in the valley, has been forced to shut its print circulation after the abrogation of Article 370. Despite this unofficial ban, the State Investigation Agency has raided its office, seized equipment and filed a FIR against editor Anuradha Bhasin,” the COLLECTIVE wrote.

OpIndia reported how Anuradha Bhasin, the executive editor of the Kashmiri newspaper under scanner, has been involved anti-India activities and has connections with Pakistan’s ISI. Bhasin’s father and veteran journalist Ved Bhasin was also a staunch supporter of the ISI’s anti-India operations in Kashmir. He blatantly supported the idea of Kashmir’s separation from India. Ved Bhasin also had links with the separatist outfit Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF). He also sympathised with JKLF founder Maqbool Bhat.

The Bhasin father-daughter duo have also been part of several ISI-sponsored conferences organised by ISI mole Ghulam Nabi Fai and his Kashmir American Council (KAC). Fai was convicted and jailed for three years for using ISI funds to influence the US position in favour of Pakistan about Jammu and Kashmir. Even after Fai’s conviction, Anuradha Bhasin defended him and the Pakistani ISI, which has orchestrated numerous terror attacks in India and is dedicated to undermining India security and territorial integrity.

Bhasin also sympathises with 2001 Parliament Attack convicted terrorist Afzal Guru. In her books and articles, Bhasin also painted the Indian security forces as oppressors killing Kashmiri children and youth.

In the same Instagram post, COLLECTIVE Delhi also hailed ‘award-winning’ reporter Irfan Mehraj of ‘Two Circles’, saying that he languishes in jail for over 2 years. It, however, did not mention that Irfan Mehraj was not arrested for his ‘award-winning journalism’ but for alleged involvement in a terror funding case.

Mehraj was closely associated with ‘activist’ Khurram Parvez and a member of the Jammu and Kashmir Coalition of Civil Societies (JKCCS). The NIA had said that the JKCCS was funding terror activities in the valley and had also been in the propagation of secessionist agenda in the Valley under the garb of protection of human rights. In a Facebook post from June 2020, Irfan Mehraj was seen in awe of controversial activist Khurram Parvez. “You keep inspiring us every day,” he wrote.

COLLECTIVE’s pro-Palestine activism

Predictably, COLLECTIVE not only backs anti-India Islamist elements in but also indulged in pro-Palestine activism. In one such protest in Delhi this July, Harsh Mander and many COLLECTIVE members staged a pro-Palestine protest.

In June, ‘comrades’ of COLLECTIVE held a protest outside Israeli Embassy in Delhi. The leftist outfit, however, did not ever condemn the Hamas onslaught against Israeli civilians in October 2023.

It must be noted that Harsh Mander is infamous for his anti-India activities. In May this year, he tried to negotiate with the government on behalf of Naxals who are being neutralised under Operation Kagar. During anti-CAA protests, he was seen inciting Muslims against the central government using lies and fake information about the Citizen (Amendment) Act. In 2023, Ministry of Home Affairs had recommended inquiry against his NGO and in 2024, Central Bureau of Investigation had raided premises linked to him in FCRA violation case.

COLLECTIVE against Ayodhya Ram Mandir

On 22nd January 2024, the day when Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha took place at Ram Mandir, Ayodhya, COLLECTIVE wrote on X, “BJP-RSS terrorism unleashed across India”.

COLLECTIVE supports Rejaz Sydeek and Ali Khan Mahmudabad who condemned Operation Sindoor against Pakistani terror establishments

In May this year, when Indian stood rock solid with the India Armed Forces as the latter conducted Operation Sindoor dismantling terror establishments and Islamic terrorists inside Pakistan, some pro-Pakistan voices rose up in India. Two such were Rejaz Sydeek and Ali Khan Mahmudabad.

It must be recalled that 26-year-old pro-Maoist student ‘activist’ from Kerala, Rejaz M Sheeba Sydeek was arrested in Nagpur on 7th May, following his post against Operation Sindoor on Instagram. Sydeek was booked under the UAPA.

Sydeek, on his Instagram account, had condemned Operation Sindoor carried out by Indian Armed Forces against terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Jammu & Kashmir. Along with that, he was criticizing operations against Naxalites, the First Information Report registered at Lakadganj police station in the city read. He was also reportedly brandishing firearms as well in the video.

Whitewashing Sydeek’s outrageous remarks, COLLECTIVE wrote, “…Comrade Rejaz had simply criticised the recent escalation of tensions between India and Pakistan and called for peace. This is a clear targeting for raising one’s voice critically against the regime.”

Meanwhile, Ali Khan Mahmudabad, a professor at Haryana’s Ashoka University, was arrested for making derogatory remarks against women officers in the armed forces and for promoting communal disharmony. Later, the Supreme Court granted him bail but did not halt investigation. It ordered a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to continue probe.

Extending support to Mahmudabad, COLLECTIVE wrote, “…This is nothing but the right wing machinery working to suppress any and all voices of dissent. Prof Mahmudabad has not made communal remarks, rather he raised questions about the various oppressions that minorities are facing in this regime. Such questions are no longer allowed and are easily deemed as criminal.”

Delhi anti-Hindu riots accused Gulfisha Fatima is a ‘political prisoner’ for COLLECTIVE

The Delhi-based leftist student-youth group has a knack for supporting not only Naxal terrorists and Islamist ‘intellectuals’ but also rioters. Calling for revoking the “draconian” UAPA law, the COLLECTIVE, earlier this year lamented that Delhi Riots accused Gulfisha Fatima is in jail for the last five years “without any evidence or trial”.

It must be recalled that Gulfisha Fatima’s bail application was denied by the court in September this year. Contrary to the COLLECTIVE’s claims, Fatima is no political prisoner but is accused of gathering around 300 women at Seelampur, Jafrabad and mobilising them to block the road at Jafrabad Metro Station during the Delhi riots in 2020. She is accused of inciting them to attack the police using chilli powder, stones, sticks and other dangerous articles, which were allegedly provided by Fatima and the co-accused persons.

On directions of Umar Khalid, another ‘hero’ for COLLETIVE, Gulfisha Fatima stockpiled red chilli powder, acid, bottles, and sticks, which were to be used when the planned riots begin. The prosecution also alleged that Fatima, along with co-accused persons, organized violent protests against the CAA/NRC and, on 22nd February 2020 blocked the road under the Jafrabad Metro Station after instigated women to attack the Police. She was arrested by Jafrabad Police in this case. She is also accused of involvement in receiving funds from the co-accused AAP councillor at that time, Tahir Hussain, for utilizing them in the riots. The defence, however, contended that the allegations of Tahir Hussain giving money to Fatima for illegal purposes is “uncorroborated”.

COLLECTIVE glorifies Naxalite GN Saibaba

Unsurprisingly, the Marxist student group has expressed support and solidarity for convicted Naxal ideologue GN Saibaba. In one such social media posts published last December, COLLECTIVE wrote, “DU students organised a memorial for professor GN Saibaba at Arts Faculty today.

We must remember his revolutionary legacy and struggle for people’s movements. Rise in rage against the institutional murder of GN Saibaba and continue the struggle against UAPA and neo-liberal fascism! Red Salute to Comrade GN Saibaba!”

G N Saibaba, a professor of English in Ram Lal Anand College of the Delhi University, was sentenced to life imprisonment by a Gadchiroli sessions court in 2017 for waging war against India for his Maoist links and involvement in anti-national activities. He was convicted under sections 13, 18, 20, 38 and 39 of the UAPA.

G N Saibaba was first arrested in May 2014 on charges of being a member of the banned CPI-Maoists plus providing logistics and carrying out recruitment for them. He was then provided bail for three months on 30th June 2015 in view of his worsening health. He was given bail again in August 2016, this time by the Supreme Court against the wishes of the Maharashtra Government, which thought freeing Saibaba would render him free to propagate his views and brainwash students.

COLLECTIVE supported anti-India Arundhati Roy and Sheikh Showkat Hussain

In June 2024, when the Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena granted permission to prosecute author Arundhati Roy under the stringent Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) for her provocative speech at a 2010 event, COLLECTIVE issued a statement whitewashing Roy’s controversial activities and also villainised the BJP and RSS.

Notably, in the 2010 event, alongside Arundhati Roy, Sheikh Showkat Hussain and late Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani, SAR Geelani (the anchor of the conference and a prime accused in the Parliament attack case), and Varavara Rao were also present.

It was alleged that Geelani and Arundhati Roy strongly asserted that Kashmir was never part of India, was forcibly occupied by the Indian Armed Forces, and that every effort should be made for the independence of Jammu and Kashmir from India.

COLLECTIVE’s statement makes it clear that the leftist student-youth group not only supports the likes of Roy but also support Kashmir’s separation from India.

COLLECTIVE’s heart bleeds for Professor Ratan Lal who insulted Lord Mahadev

Communists in India harbour exclusive disdain for Hindus and their faith. COLLECTIVE, a group driven by the same ideology is, expectedly, not different. From eulogising EV Ramaswamy Naicker or Periyar, who led mobs attacking Brahmins and cutting their sacred Janeu/Poonool, in addition to desecrating Hindu temples and idols, running fake ‘Brahminical patriarchy’ propaganda, to opposing construction of Ayodhya Ram Mandir, Collective has been pushing anti-Hindu agenda through its activism.

In May 2022, COLLECTIVE accused the RSS ‘machinery’ of running propaganda against Delhi University’s Hindu College professor Ratan Lal for “speaking against Gyanvapi controversy”. Painting Ratan Lal a hero, the leftist student group demanded his release.

Ratan Lal, however, did not merely speak against the Gyanvapi controversy, but made comments hurting the sentiments of Hindus. when the Hindu side claimed to have found a Shivling in the Gyanvapi case, Ratan Lal posted an objectionable post on his social media handles, X, and Facebook. In a post, dated May 14, 2022, he wrote , “If this is a Shivling, then it seems that Lord Shiva was also circumcised.” In the same post, Ratan Lal also included a laughing emoji.

COLLECTIVE India came out in support of Ratan Lal despite the latter making highly derogatory remarks, however, it opposed former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma, who merely quoted the Islamic text during a television debate on Gyanvapi issue. In one of its X post supporting Alt News’s Mohammed Zubair, another Islamist accused of making anti-Hindu remarks, COLLECTIVE lamented that Nupur Sharma is free despite making ‘anti-Muslim comments’. The hypocrisy and anti-Hindu mindset of the leftist group is evident.

Conclusion

COLLECTIVE India is not a mere student organisation but a Marxist platform using on-campus activism and social media propaganda to stir unrest in India and undermine the country security and communal harmony. In the name of dismantling capitalism, patriarchy, caste structures, electoral politics and whatnot, this group of urban naxals is essentially targeting Hindus and the Indian state. Contrary to their claims of “organizing to build a revolutionary student-youth movement for Bhagat Singh’s India”, COLLECTIVE’s activism is dedicated to achieving a fragmented, de-Hinduised and economically weak India.