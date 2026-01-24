In the Tarana town of Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain district, violence erupted on 22nd January 2026, following an attack by Muslim youths on the local Vishwa Hindu Parishad’s Gau Seva Prakoshtha head, Sohail Thakur Bundela. What began as a minor dispute soon escalated into a Muslim mob attack, leading to arson, stone pelting, and vandalism.

The ruckus intensified on Friday after Jummah Namaz. In the incidents of violence, Muslim rioters torched over 11 buses, damaged shops, and injured several people. The police-imposed Section 144 to control violence, made multiple arrests, and deployed heavy police forces; however, the situation remains tense.

Muslim youth attack VHP activist Sohail Thakur on 22nd January

The tensions first flared up on Thursday night after VHP’s Sohail Thakur Bundela was assaulted by Muslim youths, including one Ishaan Mirza. A verbal argument started over Bundela staring and standing in the same spot in Shukla Gali/Shukla Mohalla, opposite the Bade Ram Mandir. The argument over the VHP leader led to a fight and assault, and Bundela sustained multiple injuries. Sohail’s associate, Rajat Thakur, also suffered injuries. Both are receiving treatment at a hospital, and their condition is reported to be stable.

Some media reports cite unconfirmed sources to say that the Muslim attackers threatened the VHP activists not to work for cow protection.

In no time, a Muslim mob and supporters of the VHP activist took to the streets. A Muslim mob began pelting stones at Hindus and damaged over two dozen vehicles, including 11 buses parked near the local bus stand.

Police registered a case of attempted murder against Sappan Mirza, Ishaan Mirza, Shadab alias Idli, Salman Mirza, Rizwan Mirza, and Naved. Five of them have been arrested, while one remains at large.

Meanwhile, Vishwa Hindu Parishad leader Vishnu Patidar alleged that the absconding Muslim youth is the main accused, who allegedly inflicted the head injury.

Hindus stage protest outside Tarana Police Station on 23rd January, Muslim mob launches another attack

On Friday morning, activists from the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal surrounded the Tarana police station, raising slogans and demanding the arrest of the accused and the demolition of their homes.

The police tried to persuade them; however, the activists refused. Eventually, they sat on a sit-in protest in front of the police station and began reciting the Hanuman Chalisa.

While tensions simmered overnight after police intervention, unrest returned in Tarana after Friday (Jummah) Namaz at the Takiya Mosque in Khedi Mohalla. After the Namaz, a large number of masked protesters took to the streets. Muslim rioters allegedly set one or two buses on fire, in addition to two-wheelers and cars. They also resumed stone pelting and targeted four to six houses. Reports say that the fire department was rushed in to control the blazes.

Rioters set fire to the land located at Khankhaniya Bheru Maharaj, behind the agricultural market in Tarana. Upon receiving information about the fire, a fire brigade arrived at the scene and brought it under control.

Meanwhile, stone-pelting broke out at Imli Bada at 9 pm on Friday. The police teams were immediately dispatched, and mild force was used by the police to disperse the mob.

In the second wave of Islamist violence, over 15 vehicles were damaged. Several videos showing flames engulfing buses and crowds dispersing amidst police presence have surfaced online.

Reports say that Muslim rioters armed with swords, rods, and lathis barged into Hindu localities to pelt stones and attack their houses in a targeted manner. Window panes were broken due to stone pelting. It is even being alleged that the rioters who wreaked havoc after Jummah Namaz also attacked a Hindu temple, although no major damage was reported. Women alleged that, in addition to trying to enter homes, the Muslim rioters were hurling abuses.

Rioters vandalising a Hindu temple in Tarana on Friday after Jummah Namaz (Image via Dainik Bhaskar)

Speaking to TimesNow Navbharat, a local said that stone pelting was also being done from a local mosque, and that glass bottles were hurled at Hindu houses by Muslim rioters.

So far, over 15 arrests have been made, and Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNSS), equivalent to Section 144 of the CrPC, remains imposed in Tarana.

Speaking about the action taken by the police in the matter, IG (law and order) at the Madhya Pradesh Police headquarters, Anshuman Singh, said that five men have been arrested in connection with the violence on Thursday, while 15 to 20 have been detained for their alleged role in the violence on Thursday and Friday.

Additional police forces were called in from 5-10 police stations in the district on Friday. Drone surveillance is underway, and a flag march has been conducted. The police said that CCTV footage and social media videos are being examined to identify other rioters.

Meanwhile, Ujjain district Superintendent of Police Pradip Sharma said, “We have already detained 15-20 men found involved in the violence. CCTV footage and video clips are being scanned to identify more rioters who engaged in violence.”

#WATCH | Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh: SP Pradeep Sharma says, "Around 7:00 or 7:30 in the evening in Tarana, a young man named Sohel Thakur was attacked by several individuals, causing a head injury. He was quickly taken to the hospital and later referred to Ujjain. His condition… pic.twitter.com/DVLjapBBEU — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2026

The police have appealed to the local people to refrain from peddling and falling for rumours, stating that strict action will be taken against anyone attempting to disrupt law and order. A heavy police force remains deployed in the unrest-hit Tarana.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has assured that stringent action will be taken against those behind disrupting law and order.