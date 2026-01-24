Saturday, January 24, 2026
HomeNews ReportsUjjain: Muslim mob targets Hindu houses in Tarana after Friday namaz, several vehicles damaged,...
CrimeEditor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

Ujjain: Muslim mob targets Hindu houses in Tarana after Friday namaz, several vehicles damaged, curfew imposed in area

While tensions simmered overnight after police intervention, unrest returned in Tarana after Friday (Jummah) Namaz at the Takiya Mosque in Khedi Mohalla. After the Namaz, a large number of masked protesters took to the streets. Muslim rioters allegedly set one or two buses on fire, in addition to two-wheelers and cars.

Shraddha Pandey

In the Tarana town of Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain district, violence erupted on 22nd January 2026, following an attack by Muslim youths on the local Vishwa Hindu Parishad’s Gau Seva Prakoshtha head, Sohail Thakur Bundela. What began as a minor dispute soon escalated into a Muslim mob attack, leading to arson, stone pelting, and vandalism.

The ruckus intensified on Friday after Jummah Namaz. In the incidents of violence, Muslim rioters torched over 11 buses, damaged shops, and injured several people. The police-imposed Section 144 to control violence, made multiple arrests, and deployed heavy police forces; however, the situation remains tense.

Muslim youth attack VHP activist Sohail Thakur on 22nd January

The tensions first flared up on Thursday night after VHP’s Sohail Thakur Bundela was assaulted by Muslim youths, including one Ishaan Mirza. A verbal argument started over Bundela staring and standing in the same spot in Shukla Gali/Shukla Mohalla, opposite the Bade Ram Mandir. The argument over the VHP leader led to a fight and assault, and Bundela sustained multiple injuries. Sohail’s associate, Rajat Thakur, also suffered injuries. Both are receiving treatment at a hospital, and their condition is reported to be stable.

Some media reports cite unconfirmed sources to say that the Muslim attackers threatened the VHP activists not to work for cow protection.

In no time, a Muslim mob and supporters of the VHP activist took to the streets. A Muslim mob began pelting stones at Hindus and damaged over two dozen vehicles, including 11 buses parked near the local bus stand.

Police registered a case of attempted murder against Sappan Mirza, Ishaan Mirza, Shadab alias Idli, Salman Mirza, Rizwan Mirza, and Naved. Five of them have been arrested, while one remains at large.

Meanwhile, Vishwa Hindu Parishad leader Vishnu Patidar alleged that the absconding Muslim youth is the main accused, who allegedly inflicted the head injury.

Hindus stage protest outside Tarana Police Station on 23rd January, Muslim mob launches another attack

On Friday morning, activists from the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal surrounded the Tarana police station, raising slogans and demanding the arrest of the accused and the demolition of their homes.

The police tried to persuade them; however, the activists refused. Eventually, they sat on a sit-in protest in front of the police station and began reciting the Hanuman Chalisa. 

While tensions simmered overnight after police intervention, unrest returned in Tarana after Friday (Jummah) Namaz at the Takiya Mosque in Khedi Mohalla. After the Namaz, a large number of masked protesters took to the streets. Muslim rioters allegedly set one or two buses on fire, in addition to two-wheelers and cars. They also resumed stone pelting and targeted four to six houses. Reports say that the fire department was rushed in to control the blazes.

Rioters set fire to the land located at Khankhaniya Bheru Maharaj, behind the agricultural market in Tarana. Upon receiving information about the fire, a fire brigade arrived at the scene and brought it under control.

Meanwhile, stone-pelting broke out at Imli Bada at 9 pm on Friday. The police teams were immediately dispatched, and mild force was used by the police to disperse the mob.

In the second wave of Islamist violence, over 15 vehicles were damaged. Several videos showing flames engulfing buses and crowds dispersing amidst police presence have surfaced online.

Reports say that Muslim rioters armed with swords, rods, and lathis barged into Hindu localities to pelt stones and attack their houses in a targeted manner. Window panes were broken due to stone pelting. It is even being alleged that the rioters who wreaked havoc after Jummah Namaz also attacked a Hindu temple, although no major damage was reported. Women alleged that, in addition to trying to enter homes, the Muslim rioters were hurling abuses.

Rioters vandalising a Hindu temple in Tarana on Friday after Jummah Namaz (Image via Dainik Bhaskar)

Speaking to TimesNow Navbharat, a local said that stone pelting was also being done from a local mosque, and that glass bottles were hurled at Hindu houses by Muslim rioters.

So far, over 15 arrests have been made, and Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNSS), equivalent to Section 144 of the CrPC, remains imposed in Tarana.

Speaking about the action taken by the police in the matter, IG (law and order) at the Madhya Pradesh Police headquarters, Anshuman Singh, said that five men have been arrested in connection with the violence on Thursday, while 15 to 20 have been detained for their alleged role in the violence on Thursday and Friday.

Additional police forces were called in from 5-10 police stations in the district on Friday. Drone surveillance is underway, and a flag march has been conducted. The police said that CCTV footage and social media videos are being examined to identify other rioters.

Meanwhile, Ujjain district Superintendent of Police Pradip Sharma said, “We have already detained 15-20 men found involved in the violence. CCTV footage and video clips are being scanned to identify more rioters who engaged in violence.”

The police have appealed to the local people to refrain from peddling and falling for rumours, stating that strict action will be taken against anyone attempting to disrupt law and order. A heavy police force remains deployed in the unrest-hit Tarana.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has assured that stringent action will be taken against those behind disrupting law and order.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

For likes of 'The Wire' who consider 'nationalism' a bad word, there is never paucity of funds. They have a well-oiled international ecosystem that keeps their business running. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Shraddha Pandey
Shraddha Pandey
Shraddha Pandey is a Senior Sub-Editor at OpIndia, where she has been sharpening her edge on truth and narrative. With three years in experience in journalism, she is passionate about Hindu rights, Indian politics, geopolitics and India’s rise. When not dissecting and debunking propaganda, books, movies, music and cricket interest her. Email: [email protected]

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

UP Police attach assets worth ₹28.5 crore belonging to Bhola Prasad Jaiswal, the main accused in the codeine cough syrup smuggling case

Shraddha Pandey -
Giving details of the attachment proceedings, Sonbhadra Superintendent of Police (SP) Abhishek Verma said that the Special Investigation Team found during its probe that Bhola Prasad was running an organised syndicate. Prasad had amassed assets worth about Rs 28.50 crore through the illegal business.
News Reports

Washington Post publishes leaked audio clip showing US diplomats wanting to be friends with Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami: Read how US is warming up to perpetrators...

Dibakar Dutta -
In the audio recording, the unnamed US diplomat conceded that the trial against former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was not free and fair. He, however, lauded her conviction by a kangaroo court of Bangladesh and dubbed the move as 'political genius' and 'impressive.'

Vasant Panchami is not the beginning of Vasant Ritu: Read how most wishes and posts on Saraswati Puja have this common misconception

EGI, Press Club outrage after police summon ‘journalists’ who spread propaganda against terror financing linked to mosques and madrasas? Here’s what we know so...

Pak-linked LeT recruitment and radicalisation case in West Bengal: NIA special court in Kolkata sentences Syed M Idris to 10 years’ rigorous imprisonment; read...

11 years of Beti Bachao Beti Padhao: Read how the scheme helped curb female foeticide and improved the male-female ratio

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

UP Police attach assets worth ₹28.5 crore belonging to Bhola Prasad Jaiswal, the main accused in the codeine cough syrup smuggling case

Shraddha Pandey -

Washington Post publishes leaked audio clip showing US diplomats wanting to be friends with Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami: Read how US is warming up to perpetrators...

Dibakar Dutta -

Vasant Panchami is not the beginning of Vasant Ritu: Read how most wishes and posts on Saraswati Puja have this common misconception

Shraddha Pandey -

EGI, Press Club outrage after police summon ‘journalists’ who spread propaganda against terror financing linked to mosques and madrasas? Here’s what we know so...

Amit Kelkar -

Pak-linked LeT recruitment and radicalisation case in West Bengal: NIA special court in Kolkata sentences Syed M Idris to 10 years’ rigorous imprisonment; read...

Anurag -

Landmark step towards Viksit Bharat: Modi govt approves ₹5,000 crore equity infusion into SIDBI to enhance MSME credit, create job opportunities for youth

OpIndia Staff -

11 years of Beti Bachao Beti Padhao: Read how the scheme helped curb female foeticide and improved the male-female ratio

Shraddha Pandey -

Punjab: Amritsar police arrest Sikh man for desecrating Hindu deity images, Hindu activist flags rising attacks; Exclusive details

Anurag -

‘One lakh fake forged birth certificates issued in two months through Central Registration System (CRS)’: All you need to know about Kirit Somaiya’s explosive...

Jinit Jain -

Donald Trump made himself richer by $1.4 billion after becoming President for second term, says report: Read details

Shraddha Pandey -

Contact: infoopindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com