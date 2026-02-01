On 30th January, Kanpur police booked Saniya and her parents for forcing her Hindu husband to convert to Islam. The victim, Vineet Kumar, said in his complaint that Saniya assaulted him and threatened to implicate him in serious criminal cases as he refused to convert. OpIndia accessed the FIR registered in the matter, which provided details of the allegations of sustained pressure for religious conversion, insistence on circumcision of the couple’s infant son, physical violence and intimidation through threats of false cases.

The complainant is a resident of Maswanpur in the Rawatpur police station area in Kanpur. He told police that although his marriage was solemnised by mutual consent with a clear understanding that neither spouse would force religious conversion, the agreement was violated soon after the wedding.

Marriage by choice, followed by alleged pressure to convert – what the FIR says

The FIR was registered at Rawatpur police station in Kanpur Nagar district on the complaint of Vineet Kumar under Sections 115(2), 308(6) and 351(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), against Saniya, her father Intazar and her mother.

Source: UP Police

According to the complainant, he got married to Saniya on 6th November 2023. While Saniya belongs to a Muslim family, he stated that both families had agreed that there would be no pressure on either side to change religion. However, within months of the marriage, Saniya, under the influence of her parents, began pressuring him to adopt Islam. When he refused, there were arguments and altercations between the couple.

The situation escalated after the birth of their son on 26th August 2025. Vineet said in his complaint that his wife, her father Intazar, and her mother repeatedly pressured him to have the child circumcised. He added that his refusal led to threats of being falsely implicated in serious criminal cases.

Source: UP police

He further accused his wife of physically assaulting him during arguments over religion and the child’s circumcision. He said that on the night of 16th January 2026, Saniya left the matrimonial home with the help of her mother at around 1 am. She took cash worth ₹5,000, gold jewellery including a ring, anklets and a chain, along with other valuable clothes.

Vineet tried multiple times to persuade her to return, but she continued to threaten him over phone calls and stated that she would only stop after sending him and his family to jail.

In a statement, police officials said they have registered an FIR and are investigating the matter. Both sides will be questioned and further action will be based on the findings of the investigation.

Similar cases have surfaced repeatedly

This is not the first time a Hindu man has been forced to convert to Islam after getting into a relationship with a Muslim woman. In November 2025, OpIndia reported how a Hindu man, Shubham Goswami from Madhya Pradesh, was coerced to convert to Islam. He had adopted a new identity under the name Aman Khan in 2022. After three years of pressure and intimidation by the family of the Muslim girl and refusal of marriage despite the fact that he had converted, he finally decided to return to Hinduism.