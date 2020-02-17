Tuesday, February 18, 2020
Possibly triggered by Khatija and Raheema's jibes, Nasreen took to Twitter to respond to her, albeit without mentioning Khatija.

OpIndia Staff
A R Rahman with his daughters, Khatija and Raheema (image: @raheema.rahman on Instagram)
Oscar winning musician A R Rahman’s daughter Khatija continues to mock controversial Bangladeshi writer Taslima Nasreen over her burqa remark. Taking to Instagram, Khatija shared a picture with her sister Raheema Rahman and their father A R Rahman with a caption “Peaceful time with family away from “suffocation””

This post comes a day after Khatija replied to Nasreen’s comment on her wearing a burqa. Commenting on Khatija’s burqa, Nasreen had taken to microblogging platform Twitter to say that whenever she saw Rahman’s daughter in burqa, she felt ‘suffocated’.

Khatija, on Saturday, had said that she does not feel suffocated. “Rather I am proud and empowered for what I stand for,” she had stated in her post.

On Monday, Khatija was joined by her sister Raheema, who also took to Instagram to mock Nasreen for her unsolicited advice on Khatija’s burqa.

Possibly triggered by Khatija and Raheema’s jibes, Nasreen took to Twitter to respond to her, albeit without mentioning Khatija.

This is, however, not the first time Khatija Rahman’s attire has come under fire. A year ago, A R Rahman was questioned by social media users after Khatija had appeared at an event with him wearing a burqa. However, then the composer had explained that the women in his family are free to wear whatever they want.

