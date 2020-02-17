Oscar winning musician A R Rahman’s daughter Khatija continues to mock controversial Bangladeshi writer Taslima Nasreen over her burqa remark. Taking to Instagram, Khatija shared a picture with her sister Raheema Rahman and their father A R Rahman with a caption “Peaceful time with family away from “suffocation””

This post comes a day after Khatija replied to Nasreen’s comment on her wearing a burqa. Commenting on Khatija’s burqa, Nasreen had taken to microblogging platform Twitter to say that whenever she saw Rahman’s daughter in burqa, she felt ‘suffocated’.

I absolutely love A R Rahman’s music. But whenever i see his dear daughter, i feel suffocated. It is really depressing to learn that even educated women in a cultural family can get brainwashed very easily! pic.twitter.com/73WoX0Q0n9 — taslima nasreen (@taslimanasreen) February 11, 2020

Khatija, on Saturday, had said that she does not feel suffocated. “Rather I am proud and empowered for what I stand for,” she had stated in her post.

On Monday, Khatija was joined by her sister Raheema, who also took to Instagram to mock Nasreen for her unsolicited advice on Khatija’s burqa.

Possibly triggered by Khatija and Raheema’s jibes, Nasreen took to Twitter to respond to her, albeit without mentioning Khatija.

You wanna follow Islam, then follow Islam properly. Islam forbids music, singing, dancing. Stop music, singing, dancing. Islam forbids drawing human images. Stop drawing,painting,photographing human images. Simple. — taslima nasreen (@taslimanasreen) February 17, 2020

This is, however, not the first time Khatija Rahman’s attire has come under fire. A year ago, A R Rahman was questioned by social media users after Khatija had appeared at an event with him wearing a burqa. However, then the composer had explained that the women in his family are free to wear whatever they want.