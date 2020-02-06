Ladeeda Sakaloon alias Ladeeda Farzana, one of the Jamia Millia Islamia ‘students’ who was hailed by controversial former anchor Barkha Dutt as a ‘shero’, has yet again come out in support of Shaheen Bagh mastermind Sharjeel Imam and has urged fellow Muslims of the country to openly express their Islamic identity.

Speaking at an event organised by JNU Defense Committee to express solidarity with radical Islamists Sharjeel Imam, she said that the state has historically targetted Muslims for their identity. “Whenever Muslims talks about his identity and political subjectivity, they have been haunted by Hindutva nationalists,” said Ladeeda Farzana who rose to fame during anti-CAA riots at Jamia Millia University. “I am here to extend my solidarity to my friend, leader Sharjeel Imam and to those who are targetted by Hindutva state. By hounding Sharjeel Imam, the state is trying to delegitimise CAA-NRC protests across the country,” Ladeeda said.

Indulging in fear-mongering and inciting Muslims, Farzana claimed that Muslims of the country are being targetted for their identity and their faith. She was targetted by both left-wing workers and nationalists for being a Muslim, claimed Farzana. “I am here to assert my identity. Even Sharjeel Imam was asserting his Islamic identity to criticise this Brahminic country,” said Ladeeda Farzana as she proudly proclaimed herself as a Hijabi Muslim woman.

Blaming the media for exposing the sinister designs of Sharjeel Imam and fellow Islamists, Farzana went on to claim that media specifically targetted Sharjeel Imam as he was a Muslim. She further attacked media for publishing Imam’s secessionist speeches which had exposed the ultra-left wing Islamists who are at the forefront of the anti-CAA riots across the country. “This what happened in Sharjeel Imam’s case, Afreen Fathima, Ayesha Renna case,” said Jamia Islamia student as she blamed media for targetting radical Islamists.

Farzana also provoked ‘students’ at JNU while stating that ‘Chakka-Jam’ or blocking of public roads and infrastructure was not wrong. She urged people to resort to similar ‘Chakka-Jam’ to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act as she expressed her solidarity Kashmir and Islamic fundamentalists.

In the past too, Ladeeda Sakaloon aka Ladeeda Farzana had expressed her unconditional support to Shaheen Bagh mastermind Sharjeel Imam. However, she had to delete her radical posts and pictures following social media users exposed her extremist tendencies.

“This witch-hunting of Sharjeel Imam and Sharjeel Usmani need to be stopped. If you share this witch-hunting psyche are equally dangerous at this juncture. I unconditionally stand with both our brothers who are at lead against this fascist government,” Farzana had posted in support of Shaheen Bagh mastermind Sharjeel Imam.

Radical Islamist Sharjeel Imam – the brain behind the anti-India protests at Shaheen Bagh was caught making secessionist speeches at Shaheen Bagh. Urging Muslims at Shaheen Bagh, he had vowed to cut off North-east from the rest of the country. Imam had said, “If 5 lakhs Muslims are organised then we can cut the North-east from rest of India. If we cannot do permanently, at least we can cut North-east from India for months”.

“Our main aim is to permanently cut Assam and North-east India from rest of India,” he could be heard saying in the video.

Further, Sharjeel Imam who is also a columnist with The Wire and mastermind of Shaheen Bagh protests had said, “Our responsibility is to cut the Assam from India then Govt will hear our voice. If we have to help the Assam then we will have to cut the Assam from rest of India”.